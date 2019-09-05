Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

September 5, 2019, 12:09AM

A viable alternative

EDITOR: I’ve read with dismay many letters decrying the SMART train, most of which are peppered with misunderstandings or outright ignorance. To wit: missives that blame “incompetent management” for increasing construction costs, claim that the money would be better spent “fixing our crumbling roads” or expect that a public service should be cost-neutral.

The pricing of construction projects involves myriad factors, many of which cannot be priced accurately. As well, monies granted for public transportation can’t be magically shifted to repairing roads; they are for transit. Finally, any visionary public project is going to cost money. Expensive projects are made public, in part, to spread the costs as widely as possible.

Unsurprisingly, SMART opponents aren’t squawking at the ballooning price of turning the 12-mile Novato Narrows into a three-lane freeway — originally estimated at $450 million in 2010, it’s now being pegged at $762 million and rising.

As a culture, we seem mired in our dysfunctional marriage to the automobile. If more and wider roads were the answer to congestion, there would be no traffic jams in L.A. We need SMART both as a viable alternative to soul-crushing gridlock as well as a vision of how we might design successful transportation in the future.

PAUL JOLLY

Santa Rosa

Driving safely

EDITOR: Few people get hurt in crashes by following a slow moving vehicle (“Slow drivers, Letters, Monday). If you can tolerate going 25 mph behind a full dump truck, you can go 39 mph behind a car.

Driving at 5 mph over the speed limit in Sonoma County, I am often passed by angry motorists crossing the double yellow lines after sitting on my bumper for three minutes. Often, I catch up to them at the next stop light or when they get stuck behind a dump truck.

If my driving at 5 mph over holds up even one car, I will pull over at the nearest safe, level spot for my old ground-hugging BMW to do so. When they pass me, I just pray they don’t kill themselves or anyone else as they speed off.

Slow drivers and bicyclists should (and are required by law) to move aside when it is safe to do so. However, as I see it, the only one “endangering us” is the driver who succumbs to road rage and reacts badly.

LINDA LLOYD

Santa Rosa

Irreverent editorial

EDITOR: I was highly amused with the cheeky tone of your Aug. 27 editorial welcoming Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to the Enemy of the People club (“Friendly advice for the newest Enemy of the People”). It was loose, funny and pointed. Irreverent? Yes. Necessary for maintaining some semblance of sanity in these surreal times? Absolutely. Kudos to the author.

RICHARD A. DURR

Santa Rosa

Forest health

EDITOR: We should all be concerned with the spectacle of the burning Amazon forest. All life on this planet is dependent on the forest’s ability to store carbon, process carbon dioxide and produce oxygen — providing a web of life for all living things.

The state of forests worldwide should be of concern. The U.S. is suffering from a long-term loss of 75% of its original forest volume. California’s private lands have suffered a similar loss in forest inventories. In Sonoma and Mendocino counties, forest inventories of merchantable trees are approximately 15% of their original volume. California’s forestry policy (forest practice rules) are allowing this depleted state to be maintained.

There is no better processor of carbon dioxide than a mature redwood tree. Not only are forests an integral part of the carbon chain, they provide habitat for terrestrial species, including fish, and 95% of the state’s water supply originates in forests. Wood product with carbon stored in structures is important. However, stored wood product doesn’t process carbon dioxide.

We could have robust mature forests that are both productive and fire resilient (bigger trees are fire resilient) if the public paid attention and supported improved forest management.

ALAN LEVINE

Coast Action Group

Point Reyes elk

EDITOR: The National Park Service’s plan for Point Reyes is a huge loss for Tule elk and for people who go to see them and the natural landscape they inhabit. When we hike at the park we don’t choose trails with views of dairy cows or ranch barns. We search out areas of natural beauty and are thrilled when we see Tule elk.

The federal government purchased the land from Point Reyes ranchers in the 1960s for more than $57 million ($380 million in 2019 dollars). Ranchers could remain for 25 years or for the lifetime of the rancher or spouse. This time period has long passed, and yet 5,500 cattle remain and only 660 elk. The elk were hunted to near extinction in the 1800s. The plan calls for today’s population of elk to be kept small by culling.

Cattle cause erosion, stream pollution and emit large quantities of greenhouse gas. It’s time to manage the land for nature at Point Reyes, the only national park where you can see Tule elk.

Public comment on the Point Reyes draft environmental impact statement closes on Sept. 23. You can enter your comments at parkplanning.nps.gov. This is your chance to be heard.

SUSAN ZERWICK

Cazadero

