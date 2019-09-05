Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

A viable alternative

EDITOR: I’ve read with dismay many letters decrying the SMART train, most of which are peppered with misunderstandings or outright ignorance. To wit: missives that blame “incompetent management” for increasing construction costs, claim that the money would be better spent “fixing our crumbling roads” or expect that a public service should be cost-neutral.

The pricing of construction projects involves myriad factors, many of which cannot be priced accurately. As well, monies granted for public transportation can’t be magically shifted to repairing roads; they are for transit. Finally, any visionary public project is going to cost money. Expensive projects are made public, in part, to spread the costs as widely as possible.

Unsurprisingly, SMART opponents aren’t squawking at the ballooning price of turning the 12-mile Novato Narrows into a three-lane freeway — originally estimated at $450 million in 2010, it’s now being pegged at $762 million and rising.

As a culture, we seem mired in our dysfunctional marriage to the automobile. If more and wider roads were the answer to congestion, there would be no traffic jams in L.A. We need SMART both as a viable alternative to soul-crushing gridlock as well as a vision of how we might design successful transportation in the future.

PAUL JOLLY

Santa Rosa

Driving safely

EDITOR: Few people get hurt in crashes by following a slow moving vehicle (“Slow drivers, Letters, Monday). If you can tolerate going 25 mph behind a full dump truck, you can go 39 mph behind a car.

Driving at 5 mph over the speed limit in Sonoma County, I am often passed by angry motorists crossing the double yellow lines after sitting on my bumper for three minutes. Often, I catch up to them at the next stop light or when they get stuck behind a dump truck.

If my driving at 5 mph over holds up even one car, I will pull over at the nearest safe, level spot for my old ground-hugging BMW to do so. When they pass me, I just pray they don’t kill themselves or anyone else as they speed off.

Slow drivers and bicyclists should (and are required by law) to move aside when it is safe to do so. However, as I see it, the only one “endangering us” is the driver who succumbs to road rage and reacts badly.

LINDA LLOYD

Santa Rosa

Irreverent editorial

EDITOR: I was highly amused with the cheeky tone of your Aug. 27 editorial welcoming Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to the Enemy of the People club (“Friendly advice for the newest Enemy of the People”). It was loose, funny and pointed. Irreverent? Yes. Necessary for maintaining some semblance of sanity in these surreal times? Absolutely. Kudos to the author.

RICHARD A. DURR

Santa Rosa

Forest health

EDITOR: We should all be concerned with the spectacle of the burning Amazon forest. All life on this planet is dependent on the forest’s ability to store carbon, process carbon dioxide and produce oxygen — providing a web of life for all living things.

The state of forests worldwide should be of concern. The U.S. is suffering from a long-term loss of 75% of its original forest volume. California’s private lands have suffered a similar loss in forest inventories. In Sonoma and Mendocino counties, forest inventories of merchantable trees are approximately 15% of their original volume. California’s forestry policy (forest practice rules) are allowing this depleted state to be maintained.