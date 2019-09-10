Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

September 10, 2019, 12:03AM

The US and the UK

EDITOR: What the United States owes the United Kingdom is almost immeasurable.

The British prime minister wants to leave the European Union and have the continent quake in fear. Didn’t happen, isn’t going to happen.

As with the American president, the prime minister’s skewed vision of reality has left him weakened, confused and compared strikingly to the American president, as well as providing the world with a closer look at incompetent “leadership.”

This ridiculous theater might have already befallen the U.S. were it not for the U.S. being considerably stronger than the U.K. (The state of California now has a larger economy than the entire United Kingdom, making it the fifth-largest in the world) and, therefore, better able to withstand lowbrow leadership.

Threats and bluster only work if the other side thinks you are as tough as you hope they suppose. However, once deficiencies are seen (transfer of proprietary property to maximize short-term profits) and failures of management (financial crisis of 2008), any threats not only sound hollow but are, in fact, hollow.

Congress should look at the parliamentarian response and, then, look at itself. Congress should realize that immaturity isn’t an impeachable offense.

GARY SCIFORD

Santa Rosa

Ranching at Point Reyes

EDITOR: I first visited Point Reyes National Seashore in 1988 and was immediately drawn to it. Besides its natural beauty, the ranches that dotted the area, most dating to the mid-1800s, really attracted me.

I came to find out that it was because of the ranchers that there was a national seashore there, rather than a housing development. They are part of the national seashore; they were there first.

Had the ranches come in after the designation, it would be a different story. The oyster farm was a different subject, and I believe that the decision to remove it was correct.

Yes, cattle do emit methane, but so do elk. If you know anything about ecology, grazing is the highest use for these prairie lands. Grazing actually is beneficial to these types of lands. Left alone, the landscape would be altered, and not for the better.

These lands are managed to minimize damage to riparian areas. I grew up on a farm outside of Philadelphia that goes back to 1756. It’s gone. Point Reyes National Seashore should be kept just the way it is. I do look at the cows and barns.

BOB MILLER

Santa Rosa

Nuclear power

EDITOR: Most of the Democratic candidates support the use of nuclear power, particularly Corey Booker and Andrew Yang, but many of the other candidates support the need to use nuclear power to create low-carbon, clean energy on a global scale.

Nuclear power is safe, clean and available 24 hours a day. Nuclear is the only form of energy that can effectively replace coal: Three ounces of uranium can produce as much energy as 2,711 pounds of coal. There is no more efficient solution to the creation of a no-carbon/low-carbon future than through the increased use of nuclear power: nuclear power is currently responsible for 25% of the world’s low-carbon energy We need to use as much nuclear power as possible if we have any hope of replacing coal around the world.

BRENT GUDZUS

Windsor

SMART like BART

EDITOR: In following the recent letters to the editor, it is obvious there is a coordinated campaign to discredit the SMART train and its directors.

Not surprising, as unlike in Europe and Asia, public investment in mass transit always brings out the pessimists and naysayers here.

Here’s how BART was described in 1975 in the New York Times shortly after it opened: “The (BART) system that was designed to pay for itself is running heavily in debt and seems unable to get out of it; its record of reliability is atrocious; and it has hardly made a dent in the traffic jams it was designed to reduce substantially.”

Forty-four years later, it is hard to imagine the Bay Area without it. One can follow the route of the tracks to see how economic development followed its course, and its biggest problem seems to be that it hasn’t expanded fast enough to keep up with its ridership.

Let’s live with a tiny tax increase and see what public transportation can become in the North Bay. Our grandkids won’t be happy with the alternative: permanent fossil fuel auto traffic jams.

MARK SWEDLUND

Sebastopol

McConnell subservience

EDITOR: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is a master of political maneuvering. He has successfully, albeit unethically, blocked countless bills from ever being considered and voted on by the Senate. That one man has such absolute power to control what is considered for discussion is frightening. For that man to be among the most partisan in elected office is beyond the pale. So much for meaningful debate.

From candidates for the Supreme Court to bills regarding Russian sanctions, gun violence and voter suppression, McConnell has manipulated what the Senate will regard. Many of the bills McConnell squelches enjoy popular support.

However, his recent actions have laid bare his obedience to powerful lobbies and blind support for the president. He recently announced that he will suppress debate on any gun-related issues unless it has Donald Trump’s support. McConnell quipped, “If the president is in favor, I’ll put it on the floor.” Following McConnell’s statement, our Founding Fathers did somersaults in their graves.

JAROLD WRIGHT

Santa Rosa

