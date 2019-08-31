The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“It’s a pilot program to reduce traffic deaths. If no one is moving, no one gets hurt.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“Honey, I’m going to be late. They’re doing a cone inventory again on the freeway.”

KIM BISHOP, Santa Rosa

“It’s going to be awhile. I forgot today was the Santa Rosa Marathon.”

RICHARD SMITH, Santa Rosa

“Naturally, I blame PG&E for this.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“I hope to be home in time to vote out the incumbents.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“I should know better than to drive in Santa Rosa between 6 a.m. and midnight.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa