PD Editorial: Actually, California could use a homelessness czar

Normally we’d welcome it if a governor had second thoughts about creating a new fiefdom in California’s top-heavy government. But Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to renege on his campaign promise to appoint a “cabinet-level secretary” to address homelessness is a worrisome omen of inaction in the face of one of the state’s most urgent problems.

Instead of naming a “homelessness czar,” on Tuesday, Newsom said he will continue to seek guidance from a task force led by Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.

One of the few bureaucratic terms that inspires less confidence than “czar” is “task force.” California, where 1 in 4 homeless Americans lives, needs a full-time, hands-on advocate for solutions to homelessness at the highest level of state government. Steinberg and Ridley-Thomas already have full-time jobs with heavy responsibilities.

They also have constituents clamoring for quick fixes and might be tempted to appease voters in time for the next election. A cabinet-level secretary with homelessness as his or her only portfolio could be above that.

Nearly every agency of government at every level — law enforcement, public health, social services, you name it — deals with some aspect of homelessness. Many nonprofit organizations also own a piece of the problem. A homelessness czar in the governor’s office could oversee, evaluate and coordinate the current scatter-shot efforts to get Californians off the streets.

Progress can begin with recognition that while working to reduce homelessness is expensive, ignoring the problem costs even more.

For example, a visit to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital’s emergency room for a crisis of moderate severity costs $2,315, according to federally mandated figures posted on Jan. 1. Yet emergency rooms are many homeless people’s primary health care providers. According to a 2017 review by the federal Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project, being homeless triples the likelihood that a person will go to a hospital ER at least once a year. Finding stable housing for them could reduce health care spending.

Nor does the state get a bargain if it just locks homeless residents up. It costs more than $70,000 a year to house an inmate in a California state prison, and not much less to keep an inmate in a county jail. Incarceration and homelessness are tightly linked. According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, 50,000 inmates enter homeless shelters every year after their release, and homelessness greatly increases the risk of recidivism. Less homelessness could bring less incarceration, with all its attendant costs.

One way to save money on health care and prisons, then, is to reduce homelessness. But hospitals can’t spend health care money on housing, and the criminal justice system can’t divert its resources to ensure stable housing for former and potential inmates. A homelessness czar, however, could look at the big picture and seek ways to exploit the opportunities for savings through efforts to provide housing. The czar could work with diverse agencies and law makers to implement a broad strategy.

Newsom had it right the first time. California has no more pressing problem than homelessness — and no better chance to reduce the waste of money and human potential that is its result. He just needs someone who can take charge without other distractions.

