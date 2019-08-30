PD Editorial: Censored: Cannabis and crop reports

We opposed Proposition 64 in 2016, but California voters chose to legalize marijuana. Well, not exactly. For all intents and purposes, possession and personal use already were legal in California. What voters approved is a 30,415-word statute (a little longer than “Of Mice and Men,” a little shorter than “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”) addressing cultivation, processing, transportation, taxation and wholesale and retail sales. Whatever the purpose, legal cannabis is here to stay, and sales in California are expected to hit $3.1 billion this year, up 23% from 2018, according to a report this month from Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics. But don’t look for any details in your county’s annual crop report.

What’s up with that? As Staff Writer Julie Johnson reported, cannabis has gotten the silent treatment since Mendocino County’s agriculture commission included a figure in his 1979 report and got slapped down by the state Senate. Sonoma County’s ag commissioner, Tony Linegar, provided an estimated value for the local crop — $95.8 million in 2018 — in an oral report this week to the Board of Supervisors. A bill on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk “invites” counties to include cannabis in their crop reports. Really? Skip the law, and put it in the report. We’ll go out on a limb and predict that it won’t cause reefer madness.

