PD Editorial: A tragic reminder to share the road

Here are three things you can count on seeing on Sonoma County roads: motor vehicles, potholes and bicycles. Maybe the potholes will be gone one day. As much as some motorists don’t like it, the cyclists are here to stay. They have a legal right to use the roads, and they shouldn’t have to fear for their lives when they go for a ride. Amy Suyama, 55, of Sebastopol was riding in a charity fundraiser three years ago when she crashed and died as a vehicle headed the opposite direction passed a slow-moving truck on a narrow stretch of Eastside Road near Windsor. The driver was convicted of vehicular manslaughter last week. Suyama’s brother, Jon Suyama, posited that the verdict might prevent future tragedies. “Cases like this may help educate people a little bit,” he said. Let’s hope he’s right. But it was a costly lesson.

