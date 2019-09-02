Close to Home: Growing up as an immigrant in Santa Rosa

I am a first-generation American, born in Santa Rosa, the son of Muslim parents from Iran. I admire my father’s courage in leaving everything he knew in Iran to provide a better life for his family. At the age of 19, he charted a new life in the hope of achieving the American Dream, leaving behind his family and Muslim culture. My father tells me stories about his first years spent missing one life while building a new one. After launching a career working for high-tech companies, he eventually returned to his beloved homeland, married my mother, brought her to America and bought the house in Santa Rosa that we still call home today.

As a child, I watched my friends play in soccer leagues while my family and I drove past the fields. Every Saturday morning for 12 years, my family took the 70-mile trip to the Islamic Cultural Center of Northern California, where my dad and mom served respectively as the principal and first-grade teacher for the Farsi school. I learned about my Persian culture and Islamic ethics while joining interfaith discussions and doing service work with partner churches and synagogues. I saw my service at soup kitchens and homeless shelters bring joy to the eyes of those less fortunate. Cultural teachings of compassion, and people so wonderfully modeling these qualities all around me, have set the foundation upon which I stand today, one devoted to honoring those of different races, cultures, religions, sexual identities.

Unfortunately, I wasn’t met by this same inclusiveness in my home city of Santa Rosa. I grew up in a school district that lacked cultural and ethnic diversity. Too often, my Muslim classmates and I faced racial and cultural prejudices. It was not uncommon to watch other adults ask about my parents’ political views about extremist Muslim terrorists in the Middle East. Questions, I suspect, that stemmed from fear and a deep misunderstanding of Islam.

Growing up with Iranian immigrant parents, among other first-generation families and being involved in the Persian community have given me unique insight into the culture and fears of the immigrant population. I have grown attuned to the vulnerability of these communities. As an Upward Bound adviser at UC Davis, I was exposed to the prevalence of social and cultural forces that burden other immigrant populations like my own. My heart is touched deeply by the irony that steps people take to make their lives better can leave them so open to more hardship. In many ways, my desire to pursue a career in medicine is a function of my understanding vulnerability and of my growing sense of how best to fight it.

As a supporter of the Interfaith Council of Sonoma County, I embrace inclusiveness and equity within our communities. Through the broader lens of humanitarianism, we can better understand and celebrate our differences in race, culture, religion, sexual identity and gender identity. I challenge you to take one step closer to this goal. The next time you cross paths with a friend, a neighbor or a stranger, simply smile and maybe you will open a familiar window into the life of someone you once thought to be different. We can unite in our common humanity through everyday acts of kindness. For this reason, the interfaith council has launched a new campaign called United in Kindness. This new initiative has been endorsed by the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights which supports our mission of encouraging all to take tangible, sustainable steps to stand for fairness and kindness.

The United in Kindness campaign will host the first in series of panel discussions at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Patrick’s Church in Kenwood. The topic is shared values among faiths.

Kayvon Jabbari is a prospective medical student at UC Davis.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.