PD Editorial: Even the feds are overwhelmed by data

Given President Donald Trump’s disdain for reading intelligence briefings and other important documents, it’s doubtful he’ll bother with a new, four-page report from the National Archives calling for a swift overhaul of how the federal government handles classification and storage of its records. But responsible members of Congress need to heed the call to do more to protect the public’s access to those records and strengthen government efficiency and accountability.

Federal offices now generate one petabyte — that’s a million gigabytes — of classified and controlled unclassified data every month, according to the report from the Information Security Oversight Office. That’s a huge leap from earlier this decade, when estimates placed the data accumulation at one petabyte a year.

The deluge has “created challenges that inhibit agencies’ ability to timely share classified information and (controlled unclassified information) among each other, with state, tribal, and local partners, foreign allies, and with the private sector, while still appropriately protecting it,” ISOO Director Mark A. Bradley explains in two-page letter to the president accompanying the annual report.

That may sound somewhat familiar — the 9/11 Commission report contended that compartmentalizing information into various “need to know” silos kept law enforcement agencies from sharing important intelligence. Many of those walls have been broken down, but the ISOO report raises concerns about delays in getting information to where it might be useful.

Bradley and his predecessors at ISOO have warned for years that the government hasn’t invested in the necessary information technologies to ensure the timely sharing of information or, as he says in his letter, “precise, consistent and accurate classification decisions.”

Overclassification of documents — shuffling information into secrecy as a default — creates numerous problems. The sheer volume of data slows the process of declassifying information that should be available to the public. As the metaphorical pile of data grows, more will be buried that could be valuable to resolving problems or fighting government corruption.

It’s not just volume, either. The forms of classified material are also expanding. Like anyone, the government is adopting new technology that puts data in new forms. Text, numbers and images now wind up stored in the cloud or sent by email, messaging clients and other digital tools.

Among those arguing for modernization of recordkeeping is the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, which points out that overclassification can criminalize the leaking of information that never should have been classified in the first place. “Dogged newsgathering,” the group says, “is one of the only ways to hold the military, intelligence agencies and federal law enforcement accountable, particularly given the expansive authority that they claim in order to keep secrets.”

Bradley’s office and other information management experts have identified technology and system changes that would improve the accuracy and efficiency of classifying documents at their creation and accelerating the decision-making on when it’s appropriate to declassify them.

Congressional leaders and responsible members of the Trump administration need to focus attention on the risk that antiquated recordkeeping poses to national security, good government and a healthy democracy. The technology exists. Congress must find the will and the money to use it.

