Friday’s Letters to the Editor

September 6, 2019, 12:07AM

Speed and safety

EDITOR: I, too, have seen signs reminding drivers to “Slow down, don’t die, don’t kill” on local roads. They seem popular to take, and many are no longer there. I found the signs to be an interesting idea, and I liked seeing them. Too bad they weren’t a little more permanent.

Roads like Occidental Road cause dangerous situations, and the pressure is increased due to Highway 12 being undersized from Fulton Road to Sebastopol. I’m sure Occidental places high on the list of fatal accident locations.

Note that it’s called “Occidental Road,” not “Occidental Highway,” despite Gerry Shultz’s desire that it accommodate travel at maximum speed allowable under all conditions (“Slow drivers,” Letters, Monday). Slower traffic must pull over when five vehicles are following and it is safe to do so. But there are only a couple of safe places to pull over due to the 50 mph speed limit, which is commonly exceeded.

With side roads, driveways, tourists, bicycles, potholes, farm equipment, tree-trimming trucks, etc., Occidental Road is heavily used. Slowing down shouldn’t cause a dangerous traffic situation; most of us drive a bit more attentively in traffic.

I must admit: I’m a bit biased about drivers being more careful on that route — my daughter died in an accident on Occidental Road in January.

JESSE PARKER

Santa Rosa

No new gas stations

EDITOR: In Petaluma, Safeway’s unpopular proposal for a 16-pump gas station close to schools, playgrounds and a child care center is in court. In July, a proposal for a new gas station in an unincorporated area west of Cotati at Highway 116 and Stony Point Road was withdrawn following a storm of protest. Currently, opposition is mounting for yet another proposal for a gas station, car wash, RV storage and minimart in a rural area surrounded by agricultural land and open space at Highway 12 and Llano Road.

A new gas station here is unnecessary. There is one a mile away and several others within a few miles. The site is in the Laguna de Santa Rosa, one of the county’s most important wildlife areas, a wetlands of international significance and adjacent to the well-used Joe Rodota trail. The proposed aboveground fuel storage tanks pose a risk of fire as well as of water contamination.

We are in the midst of a climate crisis. Sonoma County has made many positive policy statements about reducing greenhouse gases; new gas stations run counter to these policies. We need to say no to new gas stations.

JENNY BLAKER

Cotati

Plastic water bottles

EDITOR: Every time I watch disasters on TV, I cringe at the number of small plastic water bottles being thrown around. On the news recently I saw a woman from Flint, Michigan, who was still using bottled water for all her household needs. She said she used about a hundred bottles daily. Agencies involved in disaster preparation know in advance what to expect. Why aren’t they distributing gallon jugs? Why did the 16-ounce bottle become the default method of delivering water?

JANYCE BODESON

Santa Rosa

Founders got it right

EDITOR: Mark Wardlaw (“The founder’s error,” Letters, Sunday) has it wrong. The founders got it exactly right. They recognized the danger to the constitutional republic if a simple majority vote elected the president. James Madison wrote: “The accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive, and judiciary, in the same hands, whether of one, a few, or many, and whether hereditary, self-appointed, or elective, may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny.”

The founders wanted to protect the entire population from the majoritarian populism of the coastal population centers that existed then and now. Liberal tyranny is no less destructive than any other form of tyranny. The Electoral College was created for the very scenario Wardlaw advocates.

MIKE FORD

Santa Rosa

Section 8 rentals

EDITOR: As a landlord who just rented a condo to a Section 8 tenant in Santa Rosa, I know that the letter in Monday’s paper saying that utilities must be included is wrong (“Subsidized rentals”). Also, it isn’t illegal to include utilities with the rent if that is how the unit is set up. Landlords need to get informed.

I like Section 8 because the rent comes direct deposit on the first of the month, I get to rent to people who might otherwise be homeless, and I get to raise the rent even if their income is stagnant. An added bonus is that a Housing and Urban Development Department worker discovered that the water heater was about to fail. She prevented what could have been an expensive disaster.

BARRIE MASON

Santa Rosa

Housing county workers

EDITOR: During the last Chanate Road hospital property hearing, one fact that came out was that the county itself would retain entitlement authority if it were to be used for a new government purpose. This means the whole city of Santa Rosa zoning and permitting process would be avoided.

This raises an interesting possible use. The county could retain at least a portion of the property and have an apartment building constructed to house county workers. This would be along the lines of what Sonoma State did when an apartment building in Petaluma was purchased to house some university employees.

It could save the county money in the long run by reducing housing costs for employees. It is well known that housing costs are an issue during contract negotiations and also a factor in recruitment, especially for workers at the lower end of the pay scale; human services and the like.

MICHAEL HILBER

Santa Rosa

