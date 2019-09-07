Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Ranches at Point Reyes

EDITOR: I disagree with your Sunday editorial in favor of keeping ranching at Point Reyes National Seashore (“Keep ranching at Point Reyes”).

You didn’t mention the many environmental impacts of cattle ranching. Those ranches are an eyesore with miserable cattle crowded in barren enclosures.

Compare the cattle ranches with the natural and good looking areas where the elk live. Cow dung is piled up, and when it rains it goes into the sea, while elk dung isn’t seen.

Methane produced by cattle is a major cause of climate change; natural areas help our climate.

Cattle should be reduced and eventually eliminated from the national seashore. Restore the land.

People visit Point Reyes to see the ocean, wildlife and the elk but not waste-filled cattle ranches.

ROBERT RAVEN

Petaluma

Sonomans in Texas

EDITOR: I was surprised that no one in the article about fire survivors moving to Texas mentioned music when speaking of the appeal of Texas (“At home in Texas,” Sunday). Around 20% of what is played on KRSH radio is music from Texas.

I lived in Houston off and on from 1976 to 1986. I knew and worked with a lot of the musicians there like Lucinda Williams and Nanci Griffith, Blaze Foley, Townes Van Zandt. Sonoma County music is great, but Texas is home to the music a lot of our local musicians and DJs look up to. Just sayin’.

PETER McKENNA CARTWRIGHT

Forestville

Piner softball field

EDITOR: I read Kerry Benefield’s column about the Piner High softball fields and was appalled — not at the condition of the field, which does leave much to be desired, but rather by the attitude of the parents and team (“Piner High softball tired of waiting for field fix,” Aug. 30).

As a parent of a high school baseball player I have some insight on this topic. Nowhere in the column was it mentioned that any of these parents or players volunteered to perform basic field maintenance. The baseball coaches, team and parents all spend hours keeping their field in playing condition, fully aware that the district doesn’t have the resources.

If we all just sat around and got tired of waiting for field fixes, our field would be in the condition of the softball field. Had these parents and girls picked up a shovel or rake or Weed Eater, their field would likely be in much better condition. Instead they want to put zero effort in and claim Title IX rights for funding to basically provide them a new field.

Why should they receive any funding when they have shown they won’t maintain what is given to them? It seems to me this softball team has mistaken Title IX for entitlement nine.

KRISTIN HOLLIS

Santa Rosa

Preparing for outages

EDITOR: The good news in Sunday’s article about power outages (“Generator sales surge”) is that people are getting the message that public safety power shutoffs during extreme fire danger weather could de-energize the county for a week or more.

The bad news is that they are turning to diesel generators as a solution. Diesel generators are so loud and generate such polluting exhaust that they may not even be legal to operate in a given area. Carbon monoxide fumes from generators kill about 65 people per year. Gas pumps don’t work during power outages, so generator users will need to have enough fuel safely stored on site for the duration of the power outage. Transfer switches need to be installed in advance by qualified electricians.