Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Cruel treatment

EDITOR: Maria Bueso, invited by doctors to come to the United States and participate in clinical trials, ends up part of a breakthrough treatment for her disease that will help many American children live longer (“Facing a death sentence,” Aug. 30). Instead of thanks, she received a letter saying she must leave the U.S. in 33 days, or she will be deported.

No warning, no appeal, no plan of whatever recourse she and other legal immigrants might have to delay deportation and possible death. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services tells them Immigration and Customs Enforcement will do deferments. Huh? ICE isn’t exactly a compassionate agency.

What possible reason could there be for this new policy? Fiscal? Nope. Legal? Nope. National security? Nope. The only reason I can think of is cruelty to immigrants, all immigrants.

If you’re thinking about voting for Donald Trump, you support this cruelty to sick children and adults. No tax break makes this OK. Even if publicity makes this policy go away, someone in his administration thought it was a good idea to send those sick immigrants back where they cannot get treatment.

If they die, who cares? Do you? Where are all those pro-life Republicans? Where are the evangelical Christians? Do you support this administration and this policy? How disgusting and indefensible.

SUSAN FUTCH

Sebastopol

Hurricane pilots

EDITOR: The article about flying in a hurricane was interesting and informative but reinvented the wheel (“Scientist flies into eye of hurricane,” Thursday). Navy pilots were flying every hurricane in 1947. My father-in-law had that assignment 72 years ago.

One particular storm in September 1947 always stood out in his memory. He was in a hurricane (routine urgent assignment) as his wife went into labor in a Miami hospital where all near-term pregnant mothers had been evacuated before the storm made landfall. When he landed, he had a very special daughter — who I will not identify.

Besides the actual history of hurricane hunters, the article sensationalizes the imminent catastrophe of global warming with the statement that Category 5 storms are more likely now.

The actual history is that there have been five such storms this decade, eight the previous decade, and there were seven Category 5 storms between 1928 and 1938.

History and nature repeats themselves. We should use that knowledge to prepare in an intelligent and calm manner, not with a Chicken Little prediction of falling sky.

ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

The child in charge

EDITOR: Most parents will identify with this. Years ago, I walked into the kids’ bedroom and noticed crayon scribbled on the wall. “Who scribbled on the wall?” I asked. Child, (about 3 years old) with crayon in hand looked up, wide-eyed,” I dunno,” she replied. “Was it you?” I asked, giving her a second chance for honesty. “Nope” was the even-wider-eyed reply.

This is the mentality of our president, reaffirmed when he altered (with a Sharpie) a National Weather Service map to conform to his erroneous hurricane prediction.

It would be amazing in most circumstances, but earlier in the week he congratulated Poland on the anniversary of its being invaded by Nazi Germany.