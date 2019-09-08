Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
September 8, 2019, 12:15AM
Updated 46 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Cruel treatment

EDITOR: Maria Bueso, invited by doctors to come to the United States and participate in clinical trials, ends up part of a breakthrough treatment for her disease that will help many American children live longer (“Facing a death sentence,” Aug. 30). Instead of thanks, she received a letter saying she must leave the U.S. in 33 days, or she will be deported.

No warning, no appeal, no plan of whatever recourse she and other legal immigrants might have to delay deportation and possible death. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services tells them Immigration and Customs Enforcement will do deferments. Huh? ICE isn’t exactly a compassionate agency.

What possible reason could there be for this new policy? Fiscal? Nope. Legal? Nope. National security? Nope. The only reason I can think of is cruelty to immigrants, all immigrants.

If you’re thinking about voting for Donald Trump, you support this cruelty to sick children and adults. No tax break makes this OK. Even if publicity makes this policy go away, someone in his administration thought it was a good idea to send those sick immigrants back where they cannot get treatment.

If they die, who cares? Do you? Where are all those pro-life Republicans? Where are the evangelical Christians? Do you support this administration and this policy? How disgusting and indefensible.

SUSAN FUTCH

Sebastopol

Hurricane pilots

EDITOR: The article about flying in a hurricane was interesting and informative but reinvented the wheel (“Scientist flies into eye of hurricane,” Thursday). Navy pilots were flying every hurricane in 1947. My father-in-law had that assignment 72 years ago.

One particular storm in September 1947 always stood out in his memory. He was in a hurricane (routine urgent assignment) as his wife went into labor in a Miami hospital where all near-term pregnant mothers had been evacuated before the storm made landfall. When he landed, he had a very special daughter — who I will not identify.

Besides the actual history of hurricane hunters, the article sensationalizes the imminent catastrophe of global warming with the statement that Category 5 storms are more likely now.

The actual history is that there have been five such storms this decade, eight the previous decade, and there were seven Category 5 storms between 1928 and 1938.

History and nature repeats themselves. We should use that knowledge to prepare in an intelligent and calm manner, not with a Chicken Little prediction of falling sky.

ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

The child in charge

EDITOR: Most parents will identify with this. Years ago, I walked into the kids’ bedroom and noticed crayon scribbled on the wall. “Who scribbled on the wall?” I asked. Child, (about 3 years old) with crayon in hand looked up, wide-eyed,” I dunno,” she replied. “Was it you?” I asked, giving her a second chance for honesty. “Nope” was the even-wider-eyed reply.

This is the mentality of our president, reaffirmed when he altered (with a Sharpie) a National Weather Service map to conform to his erroneous hurricane prediction.

It would be amazing in most circumstances, but earlier in the week he congratulated Poland on the anniversary of its being invaded by Nazi Germany.

Please vote.

TOM MAKIN

Rohnert Park

Sharing the road

EDITOR: Gerry Schultz (“Slow drivers,” Letters, Monday) seems unaware that the posted speed limit is the maximum legal limit, not the minimum. Technically, going over the posted limit is against the law, although most Californians do. The signs on Occidental Road saying “slow down” were prompted by several tragic deaths that occurred on that road.

While California law does say a slow driver with a line of cars behind him should pull over and let the line pass, Schutz said there is no shoulder on most of Occidental where bicyclists can ride. If so, where would he expect a car to pull over?

Pulling into somebody’s driveway could be dangerous, by having to back out into unpredictable traffic going too fast. Also, a driver going slow might be doing so because he is being tailgated, denying the ability to make an emergency stop without getting smacked from behind.

If you want to drive fast, find a different route that allows it, or exercise patience and understanding regarding the car in front. The driver in front could be elderly, looking for a cross street, looking for an address or driving slower under adverse driving conditions.

JON WOBBER

Cotati

The SMART debate

EDITOR: I find the debate about SMART interesting. Both sides offer their views in very intelligent ways. The pro side suggests it is a public service worth the expense, while the anti side brings up the economics. Both are quite factual in their comments. But, to repeat a phrase often attributed to William Faulkner, “Facts and truth really don’t have much to do with each other.”

I choose the pro position. But beyond what people have said in letters to the editor, and facts given by both sides, is this: If we take SMART to its ultimate conclusion, to connect it through Marin County and across to San Francisco, we solve a lot of problems caused by the traffic on Highway 101. That’s why it behooves us to keep SMART in operation and continue expanding it. It will benefit all of us.

There is one other dynamic at work in this debate, and this one is common for most issues: killing the good for the perfect. Finding exceptions to prove rules isn’t the best practice, ever. Being shortsighted is without virtue. We need to consider paths for the future, and SMART is an excellent start for commuter problems in the Bay Area.

BOB MARKETOS

Petaluma

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine