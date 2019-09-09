Monday’s Letters to the Editor

September 9, 2019, 12:05AM
Undercutting oversight

EDITOR: The county task force created to react to the killing of young Andy Lopez spent 15 months of multiple public meetings per week to create its recommendations, one of which became the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach. The task force stated that public input was vitally important in the form of a Community Advisory Council.

After fewer than six months as director of the office of law enforcement review, Karlene Navarro will be presenting an ordinance to scale back the office, its mission and the Community Advisory Council with not one minute of public discussion.

Navarro has given the lie to “independent” with an ordinance that could have been (and probably was) written by the Sheriff’s Office.

The first reading of the ordinance will take place at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. Supervisors Shirlee Zane and David Rabbitt have been hostile to the law enforcement review office’s mission. The other three supervisors claim to be supportive, though their votes don’t always reflect this. Please write those supervisors to remind them that they have the power to stop this attempt to cut the public off at the knees. Three is greater than two.

Or will it take another avoidable death?

SUSAN COLLIER LAMONT

Santa Rosa

Tour de trash

EDITOR: I really enjoyed the fabulous Tour de Fox bike ride for charity, a beautiful jaunt through Wine Country back roads, except for one glaring stab. There was trash, litter and recyclables almost every inch of the ride.

I have made these rides several times, enjoying the sights, but the trash is simply out of control. I went back a few times after the ride to pick up trash, but a bigger effort is needed. I gathered three tall garbage bags of trash and one big bag of recyclables in about an hour on a short stretch off Shiloh Road — just about a tenth of a mile up one side, down the other. That is ridiculous.

I hope other hikers, riders and neighbors join the effort to clean it up. It is sad to see tossed cups, bottles and cans along these gorgeous roads, plus the glass in the grass poses a fire hazard.

Maybe your group needs a community project, or you are out walking your dog. Bring a bag and take out some trash; we are better than this.

Seriously, garbage covered each and every mile on the 50-mile trip from Santa Rosa through Windsor and Dry Creek. Please pick a stretch and pick it up. Thank you.

SHARYN SIMMONS

Napa

A cheerful start

EDITOR: I so enjoyed the “Family Circus” vacation at the beach cartoons. Oh, the memories — when their sand castles disappeared overnight, when they went to a fancy seafood restaurant and the four kids order hamburgers and the great homecoming with the dogs and cats and hugs all around, and Mom and Dad looking happily exhausted. Thanks to Bil and Jeff Keane for reminding us of the best life has to offer. And for starting my day off with a smile.

BLANCHE LIEB

Petaluma

Enforcing the law

EDITOR: As U.S. citizens, we say no one is above the law. Wrong. Donald Trump, as the “leader” of our country, has broken numerous laws before our eyes over the past three years. What is our procedure when someone is observed to be breaking the law? We have them arrested, and if found guilty, they may go to jail or prison. Unless action is taken to change what is happening to our country, our Constitution will be meaningless.

DJ EVANS

Santa Rosa

Library demotions

EDITOR: In good management, before you discipline someone for cause, you give them a chance to fix it.

Sonoma County library administrators have agreed on a legally binding step-by-step discipline procedure, part of the memorandum of understanding with SEIU (the union representing library staff).

It was therefore dismaying to us when two of our former colleague branch managers were precipitously demoted a few months ago (“Lawsuit alleges ‘culture of fear,’” Aug. 25). Both are dedicated, hardworking professionals.

We view these actions as unfair, and possibly discriminatory and illegal.

Apparently there are four legal actions now developing, including two arbitrations, a lawsuit and a possible Public Employment Relations Board complaint.

One wonders how much of the $241,406 reported as outside counsel legal expense in the June 2019 financials (viewable online, page 194 of the Library Commission’s Aug. 5 meeting packet) is in payment to defend the library’s behavior.

Although retired, our concern for colleagues and the Sonoma County Library system stays strong. Sudden, arbitrary demotions and resulting litigation create an atmosphere of bullying and fear that can erode the foundation of this highly valued taxpayer-supported institution. Please join us in encouraging the library administration to reconsider their actions.

NANCY KLEBAN

Monterey, Massachusetts


and STEPHEN BUFFY

Sonoma

Invisible press secretary

EDITOR: There was a picture of White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham in the paper of Aug. 31. I didn’t recognize her. Perhaps that’s because I haven’t seen a White House press briefing in months. Have there been any? Apparently Donald Trump prefers one-sided tweeting and shouting outside helicopters where he can always turn and walk away.

BRIAN NARELLE

Rohnert Park

