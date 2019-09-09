Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Undercutting oversight

EDITOR: The county task force created to react to the killing of young Andy Lopez spent 15 months of multiple public meetings per week to create its recommendations, one of which became the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach. The task force stated that public input was vitally important in the form of a Community Advisory Council.

After fewer than six months as director of the office of law enforcement review, Karlene Navarro will be presenting an ordinance to scale back the office, its mission and the Community Advisory Council with not one minute of public discussion.

Navarro has given the lie to “independent” with an ordinance that could have been (and probably was) written by the Sheriff’s Office.

The first reading of the ordinance will take place at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. Supervisors Shirlee Zane and David Rabbitt have been hostile to the law enforcement review office’s mission. The other three supervisors claim to be supportive, though their votes don’t always reflect this. Please write those supervisors to remind them that they have the power to stop this attempt to cut the public off at the knees. Three is greater than two.

Or will it take another avoidable death?

SUSAN COLLIER LAMONT

Santa Rosa

Tour de trash

EDITOR: I really enjoyed the fabulous Tour de Fox bike ride for charity, a beautiful jaunt through Wine Country back roads, except for one glaring stab. There was trash, litter and recyclables almost every inch of the ride.

I have made these rides several times, enjoying the sights, but the trash is simply out of control. I went back a few times after the ride to pick up trash, but a bigger effort is needed. I gathered three tall garbage bags of trash and one big bag of recyclables in about an hour on a short stretch off Shiloh Road — just about a tenth of a mile up one side, down the other. That is ridiculous.

I hope other hikers, riders and neighbors join the effort to clean it up. It is sad to see tossed cups, bottles and cans along these gorgeous roads, plus the glass in the grass poses a fire hazard.

Maybe your group needs a community project, or you are out walking your dog. Bring a bag and take out some trash; we are better than this.

Seriously, garbage covered each and every mile on the 50-mile trip from Santa Rosa through Windsor and Dry Creek. Please pick a stretch and pick it up. Thank you.

SHARYN SIMMONS

Napa

A cheerful start

EDITOR: I so enjoyed the “Family Circus” vacation at the beach cartoons. Oh, the memories — when their sand castles disappeared overnight, when they went to a fancy seafood restaurant and the four kids order hamburgers and the great homecoming with the dogs and cats and hugs all around, and Mom and Dad looking happily exhausted. Thanks to Bil and Jeff Keane for reminding us of the best life has to offer. And for starting my day off with a smile.

BLANCHE LIEB

Petaluma

Enforcing the law