Guest Editorial: Petaluma’s hospital needs a dose of medicine

This editorial is from the Petaluma Argus-Courier:

If Petaluma Valley Hospital was a patient, it would be quarantined in the intensive care unit.

Petaluma’s only acute care facility, with the city’s only emergency room, is ailing, the product of several compounding events that have left the hospital in poor health.

The latest symptom is a case of mold discovered in several non-patient hospital rooms (“Mold found in hospital rooms,” Aug. 24). This forced the labor and delivery unit to close for two weeks while the problem was addressed.

But the mold issue may just be a symptom of a bigger problem, one that has kept the nearly 40-year-old hospital in limbo for several years.

St. Joseph Health has operated the hospital for more than 20 years, and for the most part has done a commendable job as the caretaker of the publicly owned facility. However, the company’s lease expired in 2017, and it has been running things on an interim basis ever since.

Without a long-term lease, St. Joseph has no incentive to make significant investments in the hospital’s future. If you were renting a house on a month-to-month basis, would you plant a garden knowing that your landlord could end the arrangement at any time? Probably not.

The landlord in this case is the Petaluma Health Care District, which owns the hospital. The district would like to negotiate a long-term lease deal, and it would like St. Joseph to be a part of the hospital’s future, but its hands are tied by the state attorney general’s office.

The attorney general is currently deciding whether to allow a partnership between St. Joseph and Adventist Health that would create a new Northern California health care company.

The process, which already has taken more than a year, appears to be wrapping up with a decision expected next month.

We are hopeful that the attorney general expeditiously approves the deal, at which point serious negotiations can begin for a long-term lease agreement with the new company. The sooner an agreement is in place, the sooner the new company can begin making investments to bring the hospital back to the high standards this community is used to.

One more complication is the contentious nature of contract negotiations between the Petaluma nurses’ union and St. Joseph. Talks have stalled over provisions that nurses say would allow for dangerously low staffing levels.

After more than 30 meetings between the union and St. Joseph, the two sides seem to be at an impasse. We hope that a mediator can come in and help the two sides see eye to eye, and that they can work out a contract that keeps patients and employees safe.

We want the nurses to be happy with their employer. Ultimately, the next lease agreement will have to be approved by voters, likely on the 2020 ballot. If nurses are still unhappy by then, they could use their influence to sway voters to reject the deal.

At that point, the Petaluma Health Care District would be forced to again start the whole process over.

Meanwhile, without a long-term care plan, the hospital would remain on life support.

