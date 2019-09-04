PD Editorial: Vaping illness shows need for independent science

Electronic cigarettes are often touted as a safer alternative to smoking, delivering less tar and toxic chemicals and maybe even weaning people from a potentially deadly habit.

But a nationwide outbreak of a potentially deadly respiratory disease is the latest evidence that the growing popularity of these devices — especially among teenagers — has outpaced research into the health risks and side effects of vaping.

Investigators from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are scrutinizing more than 200 cases of severe lung illness associated with e-cigarettes in 25 states, including 36 in California, reported over the past three months. Most of the victims are teenagers or young adults. One vaping-related death has been confirmed in Illinois, and a Pennsylvania teenager is in a medically induced coma.

Symptoms include trouble breathing, a painful cough, vomiting, nausea, fever, fatigue and diarrhea. Doctors have been unable to find a bacterial or viral source for the disease. There is one commonality: Victims reported vaping nicotine products, cannabis or chemicals derived from cannabis.

Sonoma County has yet to have a reported case, but public health officials are seeking information from doctors — and urging people to protect themselves.

“As we learn more about the cause of these injuries, I urge individuals to limit their use of vaping products or quit using them altogether,” said Dr. Celeste Philip, the county’s public health officer. That’s sound advice.

Vaping, like smoking, is a personal choice — for adults. But even before the recent outbreak, there was ample evidence of widespread use by minors, even here in California, where a state law that took effect in 2016 prohibits the sale of e-cigarettes and other vaping products to anyone under 21.

In a 2017 survey of California high school students, 17.3% said they had vaped in the previous 30 days. Use appears to be even higher in Sonoma County. In 2018, more than 25% of the county’s 11th graders reported vaping on a regular basis — a 7% increase from 2016.

Industry representatives insist they don’t market their products to minors, but advertising techniques and the prevalence of sweet and fruity flavors suggests otherwise.

They say their products are safe, but they have fought U.S. Food and Drug Administration efforts to review them for safety before they are sold to the public. As for the outbreak, the American Vaping Association blames it on black market products. But there’s no proof of that claim.

E-cigarettes, like traditional tobacco products, are nicotine delivery devices, and nicotine is addictive and can have damaging effects on developing brains and cardiovascular systems. Parents need to be aware of the hazards and alert to possible use by their children, now more than ever.

Americans have learned the hard way about the dangers of smoking and, more recently, opioid use. They shouldn’t settle for assurances from e-cigarette manufacturers. They deserve independent scientific assessments of vaping products that may and may not be any safer than tobacco.

