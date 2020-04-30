PD Editorial: Be ready for more foreign election meddling

Americans in many states are wondering whether their election systems can handle a pandemic. Universal vote-by-mail, holding elections over weeks and other options are on the table. Opponents of change argue that it could open the door for undermining election integrity. They should worry more about foreign interference doing that. The fight against misinformation and mistrust requires vigilance.

Once again, Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election has been confirmed. Last week, the Senate Intelligence Committee released a bipartisan report that reaffirmed the conclusions of the U.S. intelligence community about interference. The case is so solid that Republicans joined Democrats in acknowledging that Russia used propaganda, social media and other tools to undercut Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and bolster Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Trump is about the only person still in denial about what happened. We understand that it might be a blow to his ego that he got some help from the Russians — asked for or not — but there it is.

This newest report, the most recent of many, shouldn’t cause everyone to relitigate the 2016 election, though. Armchair analysts have played the what-if game for almost four years, and Trump has been in the White House all that time. Nor is the new report justification to go fishing for collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Strong evidence never materialized.

Instead, Congress and all Americans should focus on November’s general election. There’s every reason to believe that Russia again will seek to sway the outcome and diminish the credibility of democracy. They might not be alone, either. Other countries have the technical expertise and reasons to want the election to go one way or another.

For all the fretting about how people might corrupt an election by interfering with ballots, the subtle interference of the mind is much more dangerous. Hacking into voting machines without detection is hard. Intercepting mailed ballots is hard. Producing enough fake ballots to really matter is hard.

Buying Facebook promotion, posting on Twitter and producing YouTube videos are easy. Reach enough people enough times, and it can shift votes. Some people might feel more invigorated about their candidate and turn out to vote. Others might feel less enthused and stay home. Some might even change their views and vote for someone else entirely.

There’s nothing wrong with changing one’s mind, but it should be based on reliable information, not Russian propaganda and trolling.

With an election that is certain to be heated given the deep partisan divides in America, officials must try to blunt that impact of foreign interference. That starts with Congress. If there’s a next stimulus bill, it should contain funding to buttress election cybersecurity and anti-propaganda tools in states and nationally.

More important, individual Americans must be on guard. Don’t trust everything you see online. That’s a lesson that’s been hammered for as long as there’s been an “online.” People with bad intents want to confuse Americans, make them doubt their democracy and fill their heads with falsehoods. The best defense against the chicanery is a healthy skepticism. Even if something sounds plausible, take a minute to verify it anyway.

Election interference was real in 2016, and it will almost certainly be real in 2020. America must prepare.

