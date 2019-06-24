Monday’s Letters to the Editor

June 24, 2019
Caring for children

EDITOR: Hollynn D’Lil (“Mistreating children,” Letters, June 24) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez must be reading from the same Democrat talking points, comparing the temporary holding centers for children at our southern border to Nazi concentration camps, claiming the administration tortures children and babies and implying President Donald Trump is Hitler.

Has either D’Lil or AOC visited the border? They are uninformed. Their hyperbole is disgusting.

More than 40,800 unaccompanied children were placed with the Department of Health and Human Services after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border this fiscal year, a 57% increase from last year, the Washington Post reported. In April alone, 12,500 minors arrived unaccompanied.

The children are fed, clothed and their health needs addressed. No one is killing them. So-called sanctuary cities have refused to take them. Therefore, most of them are cared for in the border area, a burden to the local agencies and towns in terms of staff, energy and money.

It’s truly a humanitarian crisis. Our state, which will not care for its own poor and homeless, will be the magnet for many more illegal immigrants — driver’s licenses, free food, free education and now free health care. Do we need more poor, uneducated, unskilled and unhoused people here?

SANDY METZGER

Santa Rosa

US concentration camps

EDITOR: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez denounced Donald Trump and his administration’s detention centers for migrant people, including children, going so far as to call them “concentration camps” (“Facilities called ‘concentration camps,’ ” Wednesday). Given what we have learned from history, that seems inflammatory and hyperbolic, but the facts indicate that the comparison is accurate.

We associate the term “concentration camp” with the horrific slaughter brought about by the Nazis. But they didn’t start out with wholesale killing. Concentration camps in pre-war Germany were originally where “undesirables” (such as communists, trade unionists, LGBT people, gypsies, people with disabilities, Jews) were “concentrated” in one place. Trump and his administration have gone to great efforts to depersonalize and scapegoat immigrants as “undesirables,” and his administration and supporters are arguing that they are themselves victims of the “undesirables.”

The conditions of these detention facilities are appalling, and detainees are dying. Just last weekend, three detainees died in ICE/Border Patrol custody.

We are told that calling these detention facilities “concentration camps” is the worst thing someone could do. I guess the second worst thing would be actually running concentration camps, which the Trump administration is doing. If this makes us uncomfortable, perhaps instead of attacking the people making the comparisons, we should worry that the comparisons fit so well.

CHRISTOPHER LYMAN

Santa Rosa

Swimming lessons

EDITOR: Thank you for your June 16 article on Vamos a Nadar (“Learning in the pool”). The nonprofit Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation is proud to support Vamos a Nadar, which has taught more than 3,000 children how to swim since its inception in 2004.

This program wouldn’t be possible without generous funding from the Ernest L. and Ruth W. Finley Foundation. Since 2015, grants from the Finley Foundation have covered all the costs associated with Vamos a Nadar, except for a modest $15 contribution by families for two weeks of swim lessons.

We are deeply grateful to the Finley Foundation, which is helping regional parks nurture the next generation of swimmers and make a meaningful reduction in the number of drownings that occur in our community each year.

MELISSA KELLEY

Executive director, Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation

Holes in the safety net

EDITOR: My mother is 92 and lives in Windsor. She is totally disabled and is on Medicare and Medicaid, with Medicaid-supplied assistance three times a week. She is allowed to have a very limited amount of money in the bank and has very little income coming to her.

She applied for food stamps to assist her and expand her food purchases beyond her income. After a lengthy wait, she received her allotment of food stamps. The amount — $25 a month — is a slap in the face to a senior citizen.

I went to our local market (big chain) and tried to see if it was possible to buy food for the month: a half-gallon of milk, $1.99; one pound of hamburger, $2.99; plain white bread, $1.99; a head of lettuce, $1.99; a tomato, $1.80; a potato, $0.69; four bananas, $1.40; an orange, $1.80; processed American cheese, $3.49; two cube steaks, $4.50; a dozen medium eggs, $1.99; a pound of butter, $3.99; and a small cottage cheese, $2.79.

That adds up to $31.41, and I doubt it would last 30 days. I’m sure the Sonoma County Human Services Department could do better for its elderly. Shame on you.

SHARON HICKS

Grants Pass, Oregon

A private institution

EDITOR: Unless I’m reading this wrong, Sonoma County gets extra deputies for a period of time without paying them “just in case” (“Security OK’d for men-only club,” June 12). The Bohemian Club could easily hire private, armed security and not deal with the political correctness at all but chose to benefit the county instead.

A private institution on private property has the right to admit whoever it chooses. Why is a vocal minority of Americans (pretty much on the coasts) so concerned about people hanging out with others of similar interests and ideas?

The fact that some are bothered by Boy Scouts being boys and Girl Scouts being girls is rather sad to millions of Americans. Could it be that men and women are different? We thought so for thousands of years, but a small group of “enlightened” people now say it isn’t true. They are wrong, and the differences have benefited this country for a long time. Get over yourselves.

KEN GOOD

Gig Harbor, Washington

