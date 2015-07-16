Santa Rosa home a symbiotic oasis

* Why not also have it be beautiful? Planting flowers is an easy way to beautify your garden. They’ll not only attract bees and other beneficial insects, but there are many varieties you can eat.

* Let your beds rest all winter. Morneau usually cleans the beds in November, and in January applies a thick layer of compost. Then she lets it sit all winter. Edible gardens need down time. Beds like to rest and have a peaceful time.

* Tag your plants. It’s critical to do this in the bed and on the map. Morneau uses metal tags.

* Map your garden. Keep a plan of what’s growing in your garden and when you plant it, what does well and what doesn’t. Keeping track helps improve your gardening skills and makes it easier to determine what you like to grow.

* Go for raised beds. They facilitate protection from pests, irrigate easily, allow for excellent drainage and are easier to work with as we get older.

In 1988, Hélène Morneau and her physician husband, Bob Landman, moved onto 2.75 rural acres off Highway 12 in Santa Rosa. The property, a former dog kennel, was neglected and run down, and the three-bedroom house — where dogs had roamed freely — was in serious need of renovation and modernization.

As a landscape architect, the most daunting problem Morneau faced was in making the land itself more visually compelling.

“There was nowhere interesting to look,” she said. “It was such a flat property that you could see everything at once. It was like stepping into a house where all contents are visible: the big screen TV, the bed, the kitchen stove. Where do you look?

“You need focal points, a wall for artwork, say, and a feeling of unity that invites you to linger.”

Morneau envisioned transforming the property into a series of separate garden “rooms,” each with its own purpose: a dining area, a garden work room and vegetable beds.

“I set about designing this as for a client,” she said. “I did what I preach. I laid out a master plan on paper. I knew this project would take years, and it has, but the plan allowed me to establish a core at the beginning and work out.”

The master plan for such a project varies from one family to another, Morneau said. “For a family with young children, we’d focus on playgrounds and play structures, and with someone into cooking we might do an elaborate culinary center.”

Entertaining was the primary focus for Morneau and Landman. “We have a lot of out-of-town guests,” she said. “Our house is not big, so we needed to extend our living and entertaining areas into the outdoors. The mild climate in this region means that you can be outdoors much of the year.”

The first part of the plan was to create an outside dining room, which Hélène placed in the orchard amid plum, peach, pear and apple trees. A low, colorful wall allows the pool area to remain visible while discreetly separating it from the “dining room” (trees and flowers serve as walls on the room’s other sides). A huge table can accommodate a crowd and, in the evening, strings of white lights lend a magical glow.

Next up was transforming the one-time pool house, used by the former owners for storage and dog supplies, into a dual-purpose guest room and culinary center. Then came Morneau’s potting area and garden workroom. Other projects included building a barn and tennis court, creating innovative walls and fences, and renovating the house to include an outdoor bedroom on the upper terrace.

All these projects took time, a good 20 years, Morneau said. She works full-time as a partner in Exteriors Landscape Architecture, so she squeezed her own home project into evenings and weekends, working with a gardener on Saturdays.

“Every couple of years I moved onto the next thing,” she said. “There was a period where about five years passed between one phase and another. We’ve enhanced and added along the way. Horticultural needs change over time. With the drought now, we’re taking out more water-requiring plants and replacing them with drought-tolerant plants.”

It wasn’t until about six years ago that Morneau began building her dream vegetable and herb gardens.