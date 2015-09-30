Best Wine Country Inn: Farmhouse Inn

DIANNE REBER HART
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 30, 2015

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Farmhouse Inn: 7871 River Road, Forestville, (707) 887-3300

Sonoma County residents have much to boast about, including a charming property in the Russian River Valley that is one of the world’s premier hotel destinations.

The Farmhouse Inn in Forestville isn’t just the county’s best Wine Country inn. Travel + Leisure magazine recently ranked the boutique hotel second among small inns in the United States and No. 8 on its list of best hotels in the world. With 25 guest rooms and suites, a new spa and a Michelin-starred, farm-to-table restaurant within the namesake 1872 farmhouse, the inn provides an intimate getaway for worldwide travelers and locals in need of some R&R.

The 6-acre property recently underwent an $8 million renovation under the direction of proprietors Catherine and Joe Bartolomei, siblings who are fifth-generation Sonoma County residents. The duo provides guests with luxury and comfort, from beautiful surroundings to the nostalgia and fun of making s’mores around a fire pit.

Farmhouse Inn: 7871 River Road, Forestville, (707) 887-3300

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine