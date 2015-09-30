Best Wine Country Inn: Farmhouse Inn

Sonoma County residents have much to boast about, including a charming property in the Russian River Valley that is one of the world’s premier hotel destinations.



The Farmhouse Inn in Forestville isn’t just the county’s best Wine Country inn. Travel + Leisure magazine recently ranked the boutique hotel second among small inns in the United States and No. 8 on its list of best hotels in the world. With 25 guest rooms and suites, a new spa and a Michelin-starred, farm-to-table restaurant within the namesake 1872 farmhouse, the inn provides an intimate getaway for worldwide travelers and locals in need of some R&R.



The 6-acre property recently underwent an $8 million renovation under the direction of proprietors Catherine and Joe Bartolomei, siblings who are fifth-generation Sonoma County residents. The duo provides guests with luxury and comfort, from beautiful surroundings to the nostalgia and fun of making s’mores around a fire pit.