Jack London State Historic Park is ripe for exploration

SUZIE RODRIGUEZ
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 27, 2016

Special Section: Jack London Centennial

Jack London State Historic Park offers an amazing variety of activities that cut across all interests, ages and capabilities. Whether you’re athletic or cerebral or both, there is plenty to keep you occupied at this 1,400-acre paradise.

For example, you might hike 29 miles of trails that range from flat and easy to steep and challenging, go bird-watching, erect an easel to paint plein air, peddle a bike or take a guided docent tour. You can view the magnificent ruins of London’s 15,000-square-foot mansion, Wolf House, which burned to the ground in 1913, two weeks before its completion, or learn about London’s adventurous life at the stone museum known as “The House of Happy Walls.”

You also could tour the simple cottage where Jack and his wife Charmian lived, go horseback riding, relax over a picnic, listen to a piano recital or explore the ranch’s historic farm buildings. And in summer you can sit beneath the night sky in the open-air ruins of an ancient winery and enjoy your favorite Broadway show tunes.

The legendary author of “The Call of the Wild,” “White Fang” and “The Sea-Wolf” accomplished quite a lot in his short life, and you’ll pack in a lot during your visit.

Here are a few highlights:

TAKE A HIKE

For stupendous views, you can’t beat the trek from Jack London Park to the East Slope Sonoma Mountain Ridge Trail. It’s a challenging hike, about 7 miles round trip with an approximate 1,500-foot elevation change, but the view from the top is worth it. A less demanding 5-mile hike will bring you to the 2,000-year-old “Grandmother” Redwood tree, which has a 14-foot diameter. It’s the only survivor of the redwood forest that stood here before the area was logged.

Much shorter excursions abound. For example, it’s an easy walk to London’s infamous Pig Palace (an innovative pig pen), the dam and lake where the Londons swam with friends, or the historic silos and barns (don’t miss the display of horse-drawn farm equipment in the 1888 stone barn).

RIDE THE TRAILS

Triple Creek Horse Outfit offers guided rides along park trails, taking you through old growth oak woodlands into meadows and past ancient winery ruins. The ride is followed by a complimentary tasting at Madrone Vineyards Estate winery, established in 1863. (London himself enjoyed a glass of wine there now and again). triplecreekhorseoutfit.com.

GO ON A FREE DOCENT-LED TOUR

On weekends throughout the year, tours of the Jack London Grave Site and Wolf House leave at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. from the House of Happy Walls Museum; tours last approximately 1.5 hours. Also on weekends, beginning at 2 p.m. at the London Cottage, Beauty Ranch tours visit the barns, Pig Palace, silos and surroundings; this tour lasts about 1 hour. Both are free, and no reservations are required.

TAKE IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Warm weather brings sensational open-air evening performances of Broadway tunes in the old winery ruins, with award-winning Transcendence Theatre’s “Broadway Under the Stars” performances. From your seat you’ll watch the sky slowly darken and the stars come out, while real-life stars take the stage to sing and high-step in style.

"GO DEEP" WITH AUDIO TOUR

A great way to get a comprehensive overview of the park? Download the iPhone or Android app, “Jack London Park Audio Tour,” for 99¢. Once you’re at the park you can stroll at your own pace to various locations discussed during the tour (including the Pig Palace, the Londons’ cottage and the Wolf House ruins).

LONDON TREASURE TROVE

At the House of Happy Walls Museum, you’ll marvel over strange and wonderful artifacts that London and his wife, Charmian, brought back from unexplored South Seas islands on their 27-month 1907 sailing adventure aboard their sailboat, The Snark. See first editions of London’s books, and study dozens of photographs showing London from childhood on.

If you hit it right, you may enjoy a recital at the museum by a volunteer pianist on Charmian’s 1901 Steinway grand piano (a present from Jack).

The park provides other ways to discover the Londons. Tour the simple 1911 wood-framed cottage where they lived, and where Jack worked and died. Visit the beautiful and haunting ruins of Wolf House. Pay your respects to the Londons at their simple grave site, located on a small knoll midway between the House of Happy Walls Museum and Wolf House.

ENJOY ACCESSIBILITY

From noon to 4 p.m. on weekends, the volunteer-run Wolf House Express cart takes visitors needing assistance to Wolf House and the London Cottage (the cottage is accessible). The House of Happy Walls Museum can be reached via a paved path from the parking lot, and the museum’s first floor is accessible via a wheelchair lift. Picnic sites at Beauty Ranch have ADA-approved tables.

In addition to these many ways the park can be enjoyed each and every day, you’ll also find a vibrant calendar of special events throughout the year.

