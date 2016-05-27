Events at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen

Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen has many events planned throughout the year and in commemoration of the centennial of author Jack London’s death. For more information on park visits, visit jacklondonpark.com or call 938-5216.

Ranch tour: Take a free docent-led tour of the ranch on weekends. One tour covers the Jack London Grave Site and Wolf House, leaving at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from the House of Happy Walls Museum. A second tour focuses on the Beauty Ranch at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. No reservations required.

Book talk: Take part in a lively discussion of London’s epic tale, “The Sea-Wolf,” during the park’s quarterly book discussion group led by London scholars Iris Jamahl Dunkle and Susan Nuernberg. They are held at the House of Happy Walls Museum. Admission is free, but make a reservation in advance. The group meets again Oct. 7 (“White Fang”) and Dec. 3 (“The Valley of the Moon”).

Fitness hike: Enjoy the outdoors while getting back into shape during the “Hiking for Fitness Series,” which runs Saturdays through Aug. 6. Learn the benefits of stretching, join a nutritionist on a hike while discussing the value of eating well, learn how mindfulness and yoga can enhance your hiking experience, and meet new friends while gradually getting into shape. Saturdays: $15 per hike (price includes parking). 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., meet in ranch parking lot.

June 17-Sept. 11

Broadway Under the Stars: Marvel over Broadway show tunes amidst the majestic, open-air ruins of Jack London’s former winery with Transcendence Theatre Company’s “Broadway Under the Stars” performances. Pre-show picnicking begins at 5 p.m., followed by a 7:30 show time. Tickets begin at $37. Performance dates are June 17-18, 24-26; July 1-3, 15-16; Aug. 5-6, 12-14, 19-21; Sept. 9-11. More information: transcendencetheatre.org/box-office.

Aleta George: Meet author Aleta George as she presents Ina Coolbrith, the Oakland librarian who played an influential role in the literary development of young Jack London and who was part of the Oakland Bohemia. 2 to 4 p.m. at the House of Happy Walls Museum. $15 includes parking. More details available in July.

Mindful walk: Take a “Journey Into a Mindful Walk” with Jeff Falconer, who will lead participants on a relaxed 1.5-mile hike to Jack London’s Lake, culminating in a mindful, deep, calm journey that increases your sense of belonging in the natural world. 9:30 to 11 a.m. (meet in ranch parking lot). $15 includes parking. Learn more details and register in August.

Ragtime festival: Join in the fun and great music at the fourth annual Jack London Wine Country Ragtime Festival at the House of Happy Walls Museum, with musicians from around the nation. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is free, but a $10 parking fee applies.

Autumn hike: Celebrate the autumn season with “A Hike Into Fall,” exploring the park as plants and wildlife get ready for winter. Naturalist John Lynch will lead participants on a 4-mile hike. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; meet in the ranch parking lot. $10, plus parking fee. Learn more details and register in September.