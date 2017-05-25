Celebrate Gay Pride Weekend with these Sonoma County events
West Sonoma County is the place to be June 2-4 for several fun events celebrating Pride Weekend. Here’s what’s happening:
‘The Voice’ 2016 sensation Billy Gilman plus ‘All-American Boy’ singer Steve Grand.
When: 9 p.m. June 2.
Where: Graton Resort & Casino, Rohnert Park.
Admission: $20-$35.
Information: 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com/live-entertainment.
LGBTQI Solidary Rally
When: 1-4 p.m. June 3.
Where: Guerneville Lodge, 15905 River Road, Guerneville
Information: sonomacountypride.org.
Out Watch Film Festival
When: 7 p.m. June 3.
Where: Rio Theater & Cafe, 20396 Bohemian Highway, Monte Rio
Information: sonomacountypride.org.
Pride Parade and Unity Festival, featuring trans activist Aydian Dowling and Mouths of Babes.
When: 11 a.m. June 4.
Where: Main Street, Guerneville, by followed Gay Pride celebration at Guerneville Lodge at noon.
Information: sonomacountypride.org.