Celebrate Gay Pride Weekend with these Sonoma County events

West Sonoma County is the place to be June 2-4 for several fun events celebrating Pride Weekend. Here’s what’s happening:

‘The Voice’ 2016 sensation Billy Gilman plus ‘All-American Boy’ singer Steve Grand.

When: 9 p.m. June 2.

Where: Graton Resort & Casino, Rohnert Park.

Admission: $20-$35.

Information: 707-588-7100, gratonresortcasino.com/live-entertainment.

LGBTQI Solidary Rally

When: 1-4 p.m. June 3.

Where: Guerneville Lodge, 15905 River Road, Guerneville

Information: sonomacountypride.org.

Out Watch Film Festival

When: 7 p.m. June 3.

Where: Rio Theater & Cafe, 20396 Bohemian Highway, Monte Rio

Information: sonomacountypride.org.

Pride Parade and Unity Festival, featuring trans activist Aydian Dowling and Mouths of Babes.

When: 11 a.m. June 4.

Where: Main Street, Guerneville, by followed Gay Pride celebration at Guerneville Lodge at noon.

Information: sonomacountypride.org.