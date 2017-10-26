Holiday fun in Sonoma County on Nov. 4-5

The holidays are upon us, with numerous ways to celebrate in Sonoma County. To better enjoy the next several weeks, we have gathered information on many activities and events from around the North Bay. From craft fairs to tree lighting, sing-a-longs to festive feasts, we hope these holiday happenings add merriment to you and your family’s traditions. Check out all of the biggest upcoming events at www.pressdemocrat.com/specialsections/giftguide.

Notice to Readers: Because of the recent North Bay fires, a few events listed here were not confirmed at press time. We recommend using the contact information provided below each listing.

Favorite Things Holiday Open House

Date: November 4, 2017

Time: 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Location: 1500 4th Street, Santa Rosa, CA

Cost: Free

Details: Come and join us for our 24th Holiday Open House. We will be closed November 2 and 3 for decorating. Please join us for a festive kickoff to the holidays. Food, drinks and a raffle too!

Contact: Corinne Murray, (707) 541-7380

Not Quite High Tea

Date: November 4, 2017

Time: 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Location: Odd Fellows Hall, 545 Pacific Ave. Santa Rosa, CA

Cost: $15 in advance or $17 at the door

Details: Not Quite High Tea is a luncheon and holiday shopping extravaganza featuring a variety of vendors to shop from. Proceeds will benefit (SAY) Social Advocates for Youth along with other local charities. Wear your tea party hat for a free raffle ticket!

Contact: To purchase tickets, email DL2ndpower@aol.com or contact your favorite Rebekah or Odd Fellow lodge member.

Autumn Leaves Christmas Boutique

Date: November 4-5, 2017

Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: St. Sebastian’s Hall, 7983 Covert Lane, Sebastopol, CA

Cost: Free

Details: White elephant booth, baked goods, jams & jellies, crafts, plants, new items. Donations for tickets for $500.00 and gift prizes. Lunch available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact: Linda (707) 824-0253.

Tomales Crafty Critters Holiday Boutique

Date: November 4-5, November 11-12, 2017

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: 500 Cerini Road, Tomales, CA (seven miles west of Coast Guard Station)

Cost: Free

Details: You will find a variety of handmade items for your shopping pleasure including all the upcoming holidays. You will also find a large variety of hand-crafted items. We have more than 100 types of Christmas ornaments, beautiful floral arrangements and wreaths, wood painted items, jewelry, gift items, fun bags, holiday candy favors, knitted and crochet items and much much more!

Contact: (707) 878-2423

Holiday Faire & Hot Turkey Salad Luncheon

Date: November 4-5, 2017

Time: Saturday 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. -12 p.m. (no luncheon)

Location: Sonoma United Methodist Church, 109 Patten Street, Sonoma, CA

Cost: Lunch $13, choice of dessert $2

Details: Luncheon served Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and at 12:45 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the church office (996-2151) or call 938-8092. Holiday shoppers will find embroidered dish towels, quilts, tote bags, handcrafts, jewelry, collectibles, plants, homemade nut breads, cakes, pies, cookies, candy, jams and jellies. Fair Trade coffees, teas and chocolate will be for sale. Mission Handcrafts include alpaca knit and woven clothing, jewelry, silk scarves, wood carvings, musical instruments, note cards, wall hangings, Christmas ornaments, nativity sets and more. Proceeds from these sales go back to Volunteer in Mission projects around the world.