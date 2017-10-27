Holiday fun in Sonoma County on Nov. 15-19

October 27, 2017

The holidays are upon us, with numerous ways to celebrate in Sonoma County. To better enjoy the next several weeks, we have gathered information on many activities and events from around the North Bay. From craft fairs to tree lighting, sing-a-longs to festive feasts, we hope these holiday happenings add merriment to you and your family’s traditions. Check out all of the biggest upcoming events at www.pressdemocrat.com/specialsections/giftguide.

This is a special advertising section. The material was prepared by the advertising department and did not involve the reporting or editing staff of The Press Democrat.

___

Notice to Readers: Because of the recent North Bay fires, a few events listed here were not confirmed at press time. We recommend using the contact information provided below each listing.

Friends of the Healdsburg Library November Book Sale

Date: November 15-18, 2017

Time: varies, see below

Location: Healdsburg Library, 139 Piper St., Healdsburg, CA

Cost: Free

Details: Sponsored by the Friends of the Healdsburg Library. All proceeds support the Library.

Wednesday, November 15, 1-6 p.m., members only. Join at the door, $5/yr. No scanners 1-3 p.m.

Thursday & Friday, November 16 and 17, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Open to the Public

Saturday, November 18, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. $6 Bag Sale (bring your own bags). Open to the public. Books $2, DVDs, CDs, children's books 50 cents to $1. SPECIAL books sold in the Wine Library, Wednesday, November 15, 1-6 p.m., Thursday & Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Open to the public, prices varies.

Contact: (707) 433-3772, friendsofhealdsburg@gmail.com, sonomalibrary.org/locations/healdsburg-regional-library

Fulton Crossing Gallery

Date: November 17 and December 15, 2017

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Location: 1200 River Rd., Fulton, CA

Cost: Free

Details: Our Open Studio Events feature 35 Exhibiting Artists & 13 Artisan Studios in one building! Enjoy wine & light refreshments while visiting our gallery.

Contact: Karen Finkle, gallery manager, at Karenfinkle@comcast.net or visit fultoncrossing.com

Snowflake Bazaar

Date: November 18, 2017

Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: First United Methodist Church, 1551 Montgomery Dr., Santa Rosa, CA

Cost: Free

Details: Kick off the season with a Holiday Bazaar that has many items for sale including: crafts, baked goods, jams, jellies & candies, cookie walk with homemade cookies, white elephants, embroidered tea towels and linens, Fair Trade Coffee, Tea & Chocolate, Fijian take-out meals, Kenyan crafts, local art work and much more. Hear Christmas music sung by our choir and stay for a Fantastic Potato lunch with multiple toppings, salad and homemade pie for dessert. Money raised supports United Methodist Women's outreach to the community and world along with projects of our youth, preschool and other participating groups in the church. Join us for a fun, relaxing day.

Contact: Diane Jackson, (707) 539-9311, DJack8895@prodigy.net, www.fumcsantarosa.org

2nd Annual Fall Craft and Vendor Fair

Date: November 18-19, 2017

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: DoubleTree, Rohnert Park, CA

Cost: Free

Details: Event features holiday and home decor, gifts, jewelry and clothing from local artists and your favorite vendors. There will be baked goods available, live music, and about 60 booth spaces with a variety of items for sale. Fall and Christmas themed just in time for this Holiday Season! We will be fundraising for people affected by the North Bay fires.

Contact: Mary (707) 494-9202, mysticalrose@att.net, www.facebook.com/mysticalrosestudio

Eric Kent Fall Wine Tasting & Open House

Date: November 18 and December 2, 2017

Time: 12-4 p.m.

Location: Grand Cru Custom Crush, 1200 American Way, Windsor, CA

Cost: Free

Details: Join us at our brand new winery for a wonderful afternoon of wine and music! All of our available current release wines will be open for tasting along with a selection of barrel samples from the upcoming 2016 vintage. We will have wine available for purchase on site, including select magnums perfect for holiday parties or gift giving.

Contact: (707) 527-9700, email john@erickentwines.com or visit www.erickentwines.com

Knox Holiday Bazaar

Date: November 18, 2017

Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: 1650 West Third St. Knox Church, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Cost: Free

Details: Come join us! All hand-crafted items for the whole family! Ready to wrap and give. Unique and one of a kind gifts. We’ve been busy elves all year! Centerpieces, decorations, little girl’s Christmas clothing, hand knit and crocheted items. Our crafts are reasonable priced and we have one dollar items for your children to buy with their “savings”! Be sure to visit our bakery tables and sample some free fudge. We have pies, cakes, cookies and more, all ready to eat or freeze for holiday entertaining. Ample free parking.

Contact: Knox Presbyterian Church, 1650 West Third St., Santa Rosa, CA 95401 www.santarosaknox.org

Holiday Boutique

Date: November 18, 2017

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: St. Paul's Parish Hall, 209 Matheson St., Healdsburg, CA

Cost: Free

Details: Features hand-crafted items, quality jewelry, collectibles, Thanksgiving and Christmas items, and homemade goodies, plus great raffle baskets.

Contact: (707) 433-2107 (Tues.-Friday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Lighting of the Historic Sonoma Plaza

Date: November 18, 2017

Time: Dusk - 8 p.m.

Location: Sonoma Plaza, in front of City Hall

Cost: Free

Details: Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau brings a free and open to the public celebration to the town’s historic eight-acre plaza, which will be decked with more than 150,000 holiday lights. Locals and visitors will enjoy an evening of entertainment and holiday cheer. Performers from the acclaimed Transcendence Theatre Company, many of whom have appeared in Tony Award®-winning Broadway shows, return to the celebration to dazzle guests with a musical holiday tribute to Sonoma Valley, the birthplace of California. The evening’s entertainment also includes live music from a three-piece jazz band that has performed with entertainment legends Ben Vereen, Bob Weir and Jay Lane.

Contact Info: Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau, info@sonomavalley.com

