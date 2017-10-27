Holiday fun in Sonoma County on Nov. 29-30

The holidays are upon us, with numerous ways to celebrate in Sonoma County. To better enjoy the next several weeks, we have gathered information on many activities and events from around the North Bay. From craft fairs to tree lighting, sing-a-longs to festive feasts, we hope these holiday happenings add merriment to you and your family’s traditions. Check out all of the biggest upcoming events at www.pressdemocrat.com/specialsections/giftguide.

This is a special advertising section. The material was prepared by the advertising department and did not involve the reporting or editing staff of The Press Democrat.

___

Notice to Readers: Because of the recent North Bay fires, a few events listed here were not confirmed at press time. We recommend using the contact information provided below each listing.

Soroptimist of Santa Rosa Holiday Play Preview of "White Christmas"

Date: November 29, 2017

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: 6th Street Playhouse, 52 West 6th Street, Santa Rosa, CA

Cost: $35, Children under 12 $15

Details: Funds raised will be used to help support The Living Room, S.A.Y. and other community projects. Wine and appetizers will be served.

Contact: For information and tickets – Sandy Frazer at fratemp@sonic.net or (707) 526-2428.

Dining Out For Life

Date: November 30, 2017

Time: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Location: Various restaurants in Sonoma County

Cost: Costs Vary

Details: Make one meal matter. Dine out on November 30 and eat at any one of 85+ participating Sonoma County restaurants and 25-50% of your bill gets donated to Food For Thought, which provides life-giving nutritional services for people living with HIV and other serious illnesses. Go to www.FFTfoodbank.org for a list of participating restaurants and remember: by dining out on November 30th you will help feed someone in need.

Contact: Mary Bigelow-Gale, MaryB@FFTfoodbank.org, (707) 887-1647 x107

Light Up a Life: Tree Lighting and Remembrance

Date: November 30 – December 3, 2017

Time: 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday. 5 p.m. Saturday

Locations: Memorial Hospice, Santa Rosa. Walnut Park, Petaluma. Healdsburg Plaza, Healdsburg. Star of the Valley Parish, Oakmont

Cost: Free

Details: Light Up a Life is an annual community celebration of cherished memories. For over 30 years, during the month of December, hundreds of bright clear lights have illuminated our Light Up a Life Trees in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Healdsburg and Oakmont. Each light symbolizes the life, hope and dreams of a loved one.

Contact: To purchase a light in honor or memory of your loved one, or to find out more about these beloved events, please contact Hospice Services of St. Joseph Health: (707) 778-6242

A Cantiamo Christmas

Date: November 30, 2017 and December 1, 2017

Time: 8-10 p.m.

Location: St. Seraphim Orthodox Church, 90 Mountain View Ave., Santa Rosa, CA

Cost: Preferred: $25; General: $20; Seniors and Students: $15

Details: Sonoma's leading a cappella choir, Cantiamo Sonoma, presents a Christmas concert of both familiar and rarely heard carols by composers such as Palestrina, Poulenc, Ēriks Ešenwalds, César Alejandro Carrillo, Dan Forrest, and more! An evening of candlelight and music sure to delight and inspire. Come and let us help kick off your Christmas season! Tickets available from Cantiamo Sonoma members, Corrick’s in downtown Santa Rosa, request by email at info@cantiamosonoma.org or by calling (707) 539-5377. Limited seating for both Thursday and Friday night, so please get your tickets soon.

Contact: info@cantiamosonoma.org, (707) 539-5377, cantiamosonoma.org