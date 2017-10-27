Holiday fun in Sonoma County on Dec. 8-10

The holidays are upon us, with numerous ways to celebrate in Sonoma County. To better enjoy the next several weeks, we have gathered information on many activities and events from around the North Bay. From craft fairs to tree lighting, sing-a-longs to festive feasts, we hope these holiday happenings add merriment to you and your family’s traditions. Check out all of the biggest upcoming events at www.pressdemocrat.com/specialsections/giftguide.

Notice to Readers: Because of the recent North Bay fires, a few events listed here were not confirmed at press time. We recommend using the contact information provided below each listing.

Artisan Boutique at Pleasant Hill Christian School

Date: December 8-10, 2017

Time: Friday 5-9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. -5 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Pleasant Hill Christian School, 1782 Pleasant Hill Rd. Sebastopol, CA

Cost: Free

Details: More than 25 local artists and crafters as well as local authors and food. Christmas and home decor! (see website for more vendor info). Seventh Annual Benefit for the scholarship fund at Pleasant Hill Christian School in Sebastopol.

Contact: http://sebastopolholidayhometour.com, sebastopolholidayhometour@gmail.com or call (707) 829-1729.

Mutt Lynch Yappy Hour & Ugly Sweater Contest

Date: December 8, 2017

Time: 4-7 p.m.

Location: Mutt Lynch Tasting Room on the Green 9050 Windsor Road, Windsor, CA

Cost: $10

Details: Mutt Lynch Yappy Hour - Bergin University of Canine Studies Holiday Ugly Sweater Contest. Has there ever been a better or more fun opportunity to "get ugly?" Help us raise awareness and funds for Bergin University of Canine Studies. In addition to the great wine and "yappetizers" there will be prizes awarded for best human and canine sweaters. 100% of our $10 door fee goes directly to Bergin University of Canine Studies.

Contact: Mutt Lynch Winery (707) 256-9616

Sebastopol Holiday Home Tour

Date: Friday, December 8, and Saturday, December 9, 2017

Time: Friday 6-9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Tour in and around Sebastopol, CA. Western Sonoma County.

Cost: $0-$45

Details: Seventh Annual Benefit for the scholarship fund at Pleasant Hill Christian School in Sebastopol. Spend a delightful winter’s day touring five decorated homes and historic school in and around scenic Sebastopol in the heart of Sonoma County wine country. Each location displays holiday spirit in its own unique way, showcasing collections and family traditions. Artisan Boutique offers dozens of local Sonoma County artists and crafters. Boutique is free. Tour ticket prices are $10-$45. Proceeds benefit scholarship fund at Pleasant Hill Christian School, Sebastopol, CA. For info, photos, and tickets visit www.sebastopolholidayhometour.com

Contact: http://sebastopolholidayhometour.com or sebastopolholidayhometour@gmail.com or call (707) 829-1729.

Artisan Craft Faire

Date: December 9, 2017

Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Location: 2075 Occidental Rd, Santa Rosa, CA

Cost: Free

Details: This Holiday Season, fill your spirit, as well as your Christmas list! Shop the Artisan Craft Fair and Holiday Festival. Over 60 local artisans will be featured, and so much more! Plan to stay awhile. There will be magicians, dancers, and LIVE music, plenty of unique items to see, food, a raffle and a silent auction! Everything at this fair is hand-made by LOCAL artisans! From Oil paintings to Bird Houses, up-cycled clothing to stone carvings, and skin care products to succulent gardens. You won’t be able to leave without finding the perfect gift for someone or for yourself!

Contact: artisancraftfairecslsr@gmail.com

Nichibei Potters Holiday Sale

Date: December 9-10 and December 16-17, 2017

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: 1991 Burnside Rd., Sebastopol, CA

Cost: Free

Details: Sonoma County's own Nichibei Potters open their studio for the 32nd annual Holiday Sale!

Contact: Cheryl Costantini, Mikio Matsumoto (707) 823-0950, potters@sonic.net

Holiday Bingo with Santa Rosa GayDar at the Graton Resort and Casino

Date: December 10, 2017

Time: 1- 5 .p.m.

Location: Graton Resort and Casino

Cost: Free

Contact: Facebook: Santa Rosa GayDar

Web site: SantaRosaGaydar.com