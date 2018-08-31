Upcoming Sonoma County events that celebrate Latino heritage

In this special edition during Hispanic Heritage Month, we honor the rich and nuanced heritage nurtured by all the generations in our Latino community and the value it brings to the lifestyle of Sonoma County. Click here to read our other Latino Life stories.

SEPTEMBER

Santa Rosa: The fourth annual Sabores de Wine Country Wine and Wine Festival features Latino food, wine, tequila, mezcal and micro brews, with music and dancing. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday. $20. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Santa Rosa: Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, of Mexican and Native American descent, was born and raised in San Jose. She began her career as a professional cheerleader and went on to join the cast of “MADtv” after scoring a hit with her viral comedy video, “Nail Salon.” 7 p.m. Friday. $39.50-$149.50. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Santa Rosa: Ninth annual celebration with live music and dance. Program includes Rosio y Sonora, Los Dinnos, Mariachi Barragan y Mariachi Ensemble de Luther Burbank Center, Danza Azteca, Ballet Folklorico Ireri and others. 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Free. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

San Francisco: The San Francisco Heritage Museum National Historical Park continues its observance of Hispanic Heritage Month with a full day of free programs Sunday: “The Rise of Fascism and the Art of Resistance,” about Diego Rivera and the mural movement, 10:30 a.m., meet in the lobby of the Argonaut Hotel, 495 Jefferson St.; “Maritime Folklore of the Spanish Pacific,” 1 p.m., meet on the Hyde Street Pier; “Northbound: The Story of Cabrillo and His Venture into the Unknown,” 3 p.m., meet on the Hyde Street Pier. If you want to explore the the rest of the historical park, admission costs $15 for adults, free for kids age 15 and younger. San Francisco Heritage Museum National Historical Park, 2 Marina Blvd., Building E, Fort Mason Center, San Francisco. 415-447-5000, nps.gov/safr.

Rohnert Park: Los Cien presents the fifth annual State of the Latino Community forum, with an emphasis on continuing efforts to rebuild the community after the October 2017 wildfires. 8-11:30 a.m. Thursday. $40. The Ballrooms at Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. 707-548-0398, https://conta.cc/2P8pzNl

OCTOBER

Santa Rosa: Aida Cuervas, the Queen of Ranchera Music, presents a mariachi tribute to her mentor and friend, the legendary Juan Gabriel, featuring hits from her album “Totalmente Juan Gabriel. 8 p.m. Thursday. $39-$59. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Santa Rosa: Traditional Day of the Dead commemorative altars and artworks will be on dispalay through Nov. 4. Altars feature designs by Peter Perez, Mario Uribe, Ruben Guzman and Martin Zuniga, with items from the Mexican folk art collection of Liz Camino-Byers. Musuem hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Museum admission: $7-$10; age 12 and under free. Museums of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. 579-1500, museumsc.org

Santa Rosa: Malinalli Lopez, entrepreneur, filmmaker and Sonoma State University professor, will talk on “Remembering Our Loved Ones: The Ancient Aztecs and Systems of Remembrance,” discussing how the indigenous Nahuas of Mexico and El Salvador use pictograph writing to record history and genealogies. The talk also will cover the oral storytelling tradition of the ancient Aztecs, as well as Day of the Dead traditions. 7 p.m. Thursday. $10 in advance; $15 at the door. Museums of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. 579-1500, museumsc.org