Upcoming Sonoma County events that celebrate Latino heritage

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 31, 2018

Latino Life

In this special edition during Hispanic Heritage Month, we honor the rich and nuanced heritage nurtured by all the generations in our Latino community and the value it brings to the lifestyle of Sonoma County.

SEPTEMBER

SABORES DE WINE COUNTRY, SEPT. 10

Santa Rosa: The fourth annual Sabores de Wine Country Wine and Wine Festival features Latino food, wine, tequila, mezcal and micro brews, with music and dancing. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday. $20. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

STAND-UP COMEDY, SEPT. 14

Santa Rosa: Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, of Mexican and Native American descent, was born and raised in San Jose. She began her career as a professional cheerleader and went on to join the cast of “MADtv” after scoring a hit with her viral comedy video, “Nail Salon.” 7 p.m. Friday. $39.50-$149.50. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

FIESTA DE INDEPENDENCIA, SEPT. 16

Santa Rosa: Ninth annual celebration with live music and dance. Program includes Rosio y Sonora, Los Dinnos, Mariachi Barragan y Mariachi Ensemble de Luther Burbank Center, Danza Azteca, Ballet Folklorico Ireri and others. 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Free. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

HISPANIC HERITAGE CELEBRATION, SEPT. 23

San Francisco: The San Francisco Heritage Museum National Historical Park continues its observance of Hispanic Heritage Month with a full day of free programs Sunday: “The Rise of Fascism and the Art of Resistance,” about Diego Rivera and the mural movement, 10:30 a.m., meet in the lobby of the Argonaut Hotel, 495 Jefferson St.; “Maritime Folklore of the Spanish Pacific,” 1 p.m., meet on the Hyde Street Pier; “Northbound: The Story of Cabrillo and His Venture into the Unknown,” 3 p.m., meet on the Hyde Street Pier. If you want to explore the the rest of the historical park, admission costs $15 for adults, free for kids age 15 and younger. San Francisco Heritage Museum National Historical Park, 2 Marina Blvd., Building E, Fort Mason Center, San Francisco. 415-447-5000, nps.gov/safr.

STATE OF THE LATINO COMMUNITY, SEPT. 27

Rohnert Park: Los Cien presents the fifth annual State of the Latino Community forum, with an emphasis on continuing efforts to rebuild the community after the October 2017 wildfires. 8-11:30 a.m. Thursday. $40. The Ballrooms at Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. 707-548-0398, https://conta.cc/2P8pzNl

OCTOBER

‘TOTALMENTE JUAN GABRIEL’ WITH AIDA CUEVAS, Oct. 4

Santa Rosa: Aida Cuervas, the Queen of Ranchera Music, presents a mariachi tribute to her mentor and friend, the legendary Juan Gabriel, featuring hits from her album “Totalmente Juan Gabriel. 8 p.m. Thursday. $39-$59. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS exhibit, OCT. 9-NOV. 4

Santa Rosa: Traditional Day of the Dead commemorative altars and artworks will be on dispalay through Nov. 4. Altars feature designs by Peter Perez, Mario Uribe, Ruben Guzman and Martin Zuniga, with items from the Mexican folk art collection of Liz Camino-Byers. Musuem hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Museum admission: $7-$10; age 12 and under free. Museums of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. 579-1500, museumsc.org

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS LECTURE, OCT. 11

Santa Rosa: Malinalli Lopez, entrepreneur, filmmaker and Sonoma State University professor, will talk on “Remembering Our Loved Ones: The Ancient Aztecs and Systems of Remembrance,” discussing how the indigenous Nahuas of Mexico and El Salvador use pictograph writing to record history and genealogies. The talk also will cover the oral storytelling tradition of the ancient Aztecs, as well as Day of the Dead traditions. 7 p.m. Thursday. $10 in advance; $15 at the door. Museums of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. 579-1500, museumsc.org

Latino Life

In this special edition during Hispanic Heritage Month, we honor the rich and nuanced heritage nurtured by all the generations in our Latino community and the value it brings to the lifestyle of Sonoma County. Click here to read our other Latino Life stories.

LUMAFEST, OCT. 20

Petaluma: The Petaluma campus of Santa Rosa Junior College hosts its annual community open house, featuring live music, free movies, a family obstacle course, a chemistry magic show, a Dia de Los Muertos cultural area and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Free. 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. lumafest.santarosa.edu.

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS CELEBRATION, OCT. 21

Santa Rosa: Decorate your own sugar skull and get your face painted. Bring a photo of a deceased loved one and make an offering to the community altar. Winners of the Memory Portrait Competition will be announced, and juried selections from the competition, created by fifth- through 12th-graders, will be on exhibit. Artist Peter Perez’s coloring books will be on sale, and the artist will be there to sign them. The program includes performances by Aztec Dance Ohtli Yoliliztli and Bloco Novo, and appearances by 2018 Miss Sonoma County Tyler-Avery Lewis and 2018 Miss Sonoma County’s Outstanding Teen, Pinkeo Phongsa. 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Free; registration encouraged. Museums of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. 579-1500, museumsc.org

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS PROCESSION, OCT. 27

Petaluma: The annual procession starts at the Water Street Bistro, 100 Petaluma Blvd., and ends at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, where the celebration will include Ballet Folklorico Paquiyolloyzin, Aztec dancers, live music by Group Gitano. Danza de los Diablos by Grupo Los Mixtecos Unidos, food, art vendors and more. 4-10 p.m. Free. (Dia de los Muertos altars will be on display throughout downtown Petaluma from Oct. 16 through Nov. 2.)

NOVEMBER

LOS LONELY BOYS, NOV. 28

Petaluma: Brothers Henry, Jojo and Ringo Garza, the American Chicano rock power trio from San Angelos, Texas, bring their unique sound to Sonoma County for a live concert. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28. $36 in advance; $38 day of show. Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. 707-775-6048, mystictheatre.com.

DECEMBER

POSADA NOVIDENA, DEC. 7

Santa Rosa: The Rodney Strong Vineyards Dance Series presents the 12th annual performance by Ballet Folklorico de Sacramento. 7 p.m. Friday. $10 adults; $5 children. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

