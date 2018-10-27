Coffey Park neighbors forge ahead together for second year of recovery

ROBERT DIGITALE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 27, 2018

Special Coverage

This story is part of a monthly series in 2018 chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

_____

Read all of the PD’s fire anniversary coverage here.

When the fateful date returned, Coffey Park stood together.

On the first anniversary of the neighborhood’s destruction, hundreds of Coffey Park residents returned where their homes once stood in a suburban residential area of northwest Santa Rosa.

Together the neighbors reflected upon their losses from the most destructive wildfire in state history. They also looked forward to a second year of recovery that would include stronger ties with those who had shared hopes and hardships over the past year.

For many residents, October marked the end of the most disorienting year of their lives.

“Everything that’s familiar is gone,” said Mike Baker, whose family lost a home on Keoke Court.

The North Bay wildfires began on the night of Oct. 8, 2017. The most destructive blaze, the Tubbs fire, reached the Coffey Park neighborhood early the next day. There the fire killed five residents and destroyed 1,321 single-family homes.

In the days leading up to the first anniversary, residents shared how they took small steps forward. Many said they plan to persevere based on a hope they and their neighborhood will recover.

“I long for the day I can say to those who ask, ‘I’m fine. I’m great,’ ” said Velma Guillory, a retired Sonoma State University professor whose home burned on Hilary Court. For now, when asked how she’s doing, her stock response is: “One day at a time.”

On the evening of Oct. 9, about 500 people gathered for the anniversary observance near Hopper Avenue and Coffey Lane. Many had parked cars by their old home lots and walked through the neighborhood to the gathering spot.

Once there, neighbors mingled, exchanged hugs and offered animated updates on their lives.

“I’m hearing joy and chatter,” Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore said in Coffey Park. “I get the chills, what I’m feeling here.”

The observance was different than the more reserved gathering the night before at the countywide commemoration in downtown Santa Rosa on Old School Square.

The neighbors in Coffey Park silently listened to the names of the five residents who had lost their lives in the Tubbs fire. Coffey Strong President Pamela Van Halsema told residents they should acknowledge the past year included plenty of sadness and difficulties “and it’s taken a toll on each and every heart in the space.”

The audience cheered and applauded when Van Halsema spoke about the future of a place they were rebuilding together. A day was coming, she said, when neighbors would walk past rebuilt homes and “greet each other by name, because we know each other now and we can call each other friend.”

Here is a recap of Coffey Park news from October:

New utility lines installed

More than half of Coffey Park property owners have started construction or have the green light from the city to break ground and rebuild their homes.

As of mid-October, workers had started to rebuild 552 single-family houses in the neighborhood. Property owners had received building permits but not yet started construction on another 162 lots.

The city was processing 133 more building permits. And 26 homes had been completed. That accounts for 875, or nearly twot-thirds of the burned single-family houses there.

Along with the home rebuilding, Coffey Park has been the site of other major construction projects, some completed and some yet to come.

The fire badly damaged underground utilities beneath the neighborhood’s sidewalks. As a result, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. in the spring began digging 17 miles of trenches to replace electric, gas, phone and cable television lines.

More than 100 workers helped with the trenching and installed 22 miles of electrical cable and 10 miles of gas lines, PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said.

The work was estimated to take until year’s end, but was wrapped up last week.

“We’re done two months early,” Contreras said.

For now, the utility will keep in place temporary overhead power poles, which also hold city street lights. And PG&E contractors will continue to make road repairs and other improvements in Coffey Park over the next few months, Contreras said.

Concrete walls to be replaced

Another project, which has yet to begin, is the replacement of burned concrete walls that run nearly 1,500 feet along both sides of Hopper Avenue east of Coffey Lane.

The cracked concrete and wood trim walls sit on the private property of more than 40 homeowners, complicating their removal and replacement. In response, Coffey Strong has worked to find a solution with the nonprofit Rebuild North Bay and AshBritt Environmental, a Florida debris removal company that has agreed to donate $450,000 in cash toward rebuilding the walls.

Coffey Strong had wanted to start demolishing the walls in September. That did not occur, but permission to replace the walls has been granted in writing by all the affected property owners, said Van Halsema, the group’s president.

“It’s really getting close to being able to get going,” she said of the project.

Park rebuilding effort underway

Another future project is the rebuilding of the 5-acre park for which the neighborhood gets its name.

Coffey Strong and the Santa Rosa Parks Foundation are jointly raising money for the new park, said Michele Rahmn, Coffey Strong’s fundraising chairwoman.

The park could cost up to $5 million, according to city parks officials.

They expect the state and federal governments to contribute more than 90 percent of the costs.

The exact amount of local fundraising needs remains uncertain.

A new park design is slated to begin next month by the Santa Rosa firm of Carlile Macy. It’s unclear how much of that cost will be covered by federal disaster relief funds.

Donations for the neighborhood park can be made at srparksfoundation.org or coffeystrong.com.

In addition to the park, Coffey Strong is raising funds for other projects, including welcome baskets for those returning to their homes. The group is planning its first fundraising event, a bingo night, on Nov. 16 at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane in Santa Rosa.

The neighborhood park has long been a central meeting place, Rahmn said. Looking forward, neighbors hope to use it for casual outings with children and a variety of organized gatherings.

“It’s going to mean a lot more to Coffey Park than it ever has,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Robert Digitale at 707-521-5285 or robert.digitale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @rdigit.

