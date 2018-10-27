Water woes resolved in Fountaingrove, with dozens of homes underway

HANNAH BEAUSANG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 27, 2018

Special Coverage

This story is part of a monthly series in 2018 chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

_____

Read all of the PD’s fire anniversary coverage here.

A year after the Tubbs fire destroyed more than 1,400 homes in Fountaingrove, a project to install 10 modular cottages is moving forward as the hillside neighborhood continues its long slog to rebuild.

The Habitat for Humanity project on the campus of medical device maker Medtronic will provide temporary, affordable housing for those displaced by last October’s deadly blazes. They will eventually be turned into granny units and placed on properties with single-family homes.

“People who are working in Sonoma County need a place to live while permanent housing is being built,” said John Kennedy, board chairman of Habitat for Humanity. “Sonoma County realizes it is losing employees and the clock is ticking.”

About 400 people attended an Oct. 12 commemorative groundbreaking ceremony. An unexpectedly high bid for work to prepare the site where the cottages will be placed on temporary foundations has pushed move-in dates back from November to December or January, Kennedy said.

Santa Rosa’s Director of Planning and Economic Development David Guhin said the city is working with Habitat for Humanity to find “creative solutions,” like cottages sharing a sewer lateral, to reduce the amount of trenching needed that could help with construction costs. In the meantime, two cottages are being built in a parking lot on the campus.

The village will feature four models of one and two-bedroom modular homes, ranging in size from 480 to 750 square feet, Kennedy said. A 10 a.m. Nov. 10 meeting will be held at the Shiloh Neighborhood Church on 5901 Old Redwood Highway for those interested in applying.

Water advisory lifted

City officials announced Oct. 11 that the water in Fountaingrove is once again safe for drinking and bathing. An advisory was issued last November for a 184-acre section of the neighborhood after flames melted water pipes and contaminated parts of the water system with benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer.

Recent tests showed traces of benzene at levels lower than the state-mandated limits, and the city said the water “continues to meet all state and federal standards for safe drinking water.” Testing will continue for at least a year, and those results will be shared with residents, said Jennifer Burke, the city’s deputy director of water resources.

City crews replaced nearly a quarter-mile of the water main, as well as water lines to more than 350 properties. Valves and hydrants that showed signs of contamination were also replaced.

Those repairs cost $8 million — a fraction of the $43 million estimate the city had initially put forward for replacing the entire system. City officials are hopeful the repairs will be reimbursed by FEMA.

“We sincerely appreciate the patience and support we received from the community as we tirelessly worked and devoted all of our resources to restoring water service to these fire-impacted residents,” Mayor Chris Coursey said in a statement.

Steady reconstruction effort

Meanwhile, “a steady flow of homes” are headed toward the rebuilding process, Guhin said. He’s anticipating an increase in permit applications in the next month because the water restrictions were lifted, which he called a “turning point.”

Tainted water, uneven terrain and debris removal slowed construction in the area, where only two homes have been completed. In Coffey Park, 26 homes have been finished and 552 are underway. In Fountaingrove, 180 houses are under construction, with 285 permits issued. More homes are on the way, with 410 applications submitted, just under a third of the pending permits in the city.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for a new tasting room and event center at Paradise Ridge Winery, where three homes, a winemaking building, a tasting and events center and several outbuildings burned to the ground. It will take a year to build and is expected to cost about $5.5 million to construct, said co-owner Sonia Byck-Barwick.

Bruce McConnell, who’s rebuilding his Shillingford Place home, said signs of progress in his longtime neighborhood are uplifting.

“It’s been a long haul, there’s been a lot of work done, a lot of cleanup. You’re finally starting to see houses going up … That’s a positive sign,” the 72-year-old resident said. “That makes you feel like, well, OK, things are starting to get better. People are building houses. A year from now, things will be much different.”

Repairing the natural habitat

While home foundations are being laid and frames are rising, the landscape is also on the mend.

The Fountaingrove II neighborhood, a community of 591 parcels overrun by the fire, manages more than 230 acres of open space and landscaped property. About 85 percent of that acreage was damaged by the Tubbs fire, said Dennis Searles, president of the open space management association. Many of the Douglas firs, bay and oak trees were reduced to “burned matchsticks,” said McConnell, the association’s vice president. Work to remove dead trees that could pose safety issues is up to 30 percent completed, with up to 40 acres cleaned since the spring, Searles said.

“We are definitely trying to focus on the trees that could fall onto houses or the street — things like that, or if a project is approved or if there’s a large cluster of houses nearby,” he said.

Efforts to remove the rest of the at-risk trees will span into next year, he said. State grants could help future work, and the association will work with consultants to create a brush management plan for the rest of the open space, he said.

About two miles of irrigation system in landscaped areas have been replaced and 400 trees have been replanted, he said. In all, the work has cost about $230,000, with about $50,000 covered by insurance, Searles said.

You can reach Staff Writer Hannah Beausang at 707-521-5214 or hannah.beausang@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @hannahbeausang.

