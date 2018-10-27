Water woes resolved in Fountaingrove, with dozens of homes underway

This story is part of a monthly series in 2018 chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

A year after the Tubbs fire destroyed more than 1,400 homes in Fountaingrove, a project to install 10 modular cottages is moving forward as the hillside neighborhood continues its long slog to rebuild.

The Habitat for Humanity project on the campus of medical device maker Medtronic will provide temporary, affordable housing for those displaced by last October’s deadly blazes. They will eventually be turned into granny units and placed on properties with single-family homes.

“People who are working in Sonoma County need a place to live while permanent housing is being built,” said John Kennedy, board chairman of Habitat for Humanity. “Sonoma County realizes it is losing employees and the clock is ticking.”

About 400 people attended an Oct. 12 commemorative groundbreaking ceremony. An unexpectedly high bid for work to prepare the site where the cottages will be placed on temporary foundations has pushed move-in dates back from November to December or January, Kennedy said.

Santa Rosa’s Director of Planning and Economic Development David Guhin said the city is working with Habitat for Humanity to find “creative solutions,” like cottages sharing a sewer lateral, to reduce the amount of trenching needed that could help with construction costs. In the meantime, two cottages are being built in a parking lot on the campus.

The village will feature four models of one and two-bedroom modular homes, ranging in size from 480 to 750 square feet, Kennedy said. A 10 a.m. Nov. 10 meeting will be held at the Shiloh Neighborhood Church on 5901 Old Redwood Highway for those interested in applying.

Water advisory lifted

City officials announced Oct. 11 that the water in Fountaingrove is once again safe for drinking and bathing. An advisory was issued last November for a 184-acre section of the neighborhood after flames melted water pipes and contaminated parts of the water system with benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer.

Recent tests showed traces of benzene at levels lower than the state-mandated limits, and the city said the water “continues to meet all state and federal standards for safe drinking water.” Testing will continue for at least a year, and those results will be shared with residents, said Jennifer Burke, the city’s deputy director of water resources.

City crews replaced nearly a quarter-mile of the water main, as well as water lines to more than 350 properties. Valves and hydrants that showed signs of contamination were also replaced.

Those repairs cost $8 million — a fraction of the $43 million estimate the city had initially put forward for replacing the entire system. City officials are hopeful the repairs will be reimbursed by FEMA.

“We sincerely appreciate the patience and support we received from the community as we tirelessly worked and devoted all of our resources to restoring water service to these fire-impacted residents,” Mayor Chris Coursey said in a statement.

Steady reconstruction effort

Meanwhile, “a steady flow of homes” are headed toward the rebuilding process, Guhin said. He’s anticipating an increase in permit applications in the next month because the water restrictions were lifted, which he called a “turning point.”

Tainted water, uneven terrain and debris removal slowed construction in the area, where only two homes have been completed. In Coffey Park, 26 homes have been finished and 552 are underway. In Fountaingrove, 180 houses are under construction, with 285 permits issued. More homes are on the way, with 410 applications submitted, just under a third of the pending permits in the city.