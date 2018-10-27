Rebuilding Sonoma County: Latino families taken in by loved ones, strangers in fires’ wake

JOHN BECK FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 27, 2018

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

‘The kindness of friends and family and total strangers has kept us going this whole time,” said Agustin Aguilera. “It’s made our tragedy a little less painful.”

After the Tubbs fire destroyed their Riebli Road rental home early the morning of Oct. 9 last year, they moved from house to house as generous families opened their doors and gave them temporary shelter.

A week into the ordeal, Agustin’s wife, Araceli, and their three children — Braulio, Jacqueline and Sarahi — were still in shock.

“I’m trying to stay strong for my family,” Agustin said at the time, while taking refuge for a moment at the First Congregational Church in Santa Rosa. His wife’s tears made it hard to hold back his own.

As a carpenter, he had no work and no income. He doubted he would qualify for FEMA assistance, but was hoping the newly formed UndocuFund, an aid fund supporting immigrant households, might come through. Their next meal and new clothes for the kids were the most pressing concerns.

Now, more than a year later, the Aguileras are in a much better place.

“I didn’t know how hard it was going to be to get on the right path to recovery,” Agustin said. “But we are blessed.”

Congregation connections

After a long day at work with Shook and Waller Construction, he and Araceli were meeting for dinner on a Friday night at Roundtable Pizza. Braulio, 13, had just finished cross-country practice at Windsor Middle School. He stayed for a few minutes until Sarahi, now 19 and enrolled at Sonoma State, dropped by to pick him up.

It was their adopted family — the congregation at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in east Windsor — that connected them with families who volunteered to take them in after the fires. They stayed the first few weeks with a family in Geyserville. Then they lived several months with two other families in Windsor.

Six months ago, when church friends connected them with a retired couple who lived in a four-bedroom house off Shiloh Road near Esposti Park, they found the closest thing they’ve had to a home in a year.

The couple, who did not want to be identified for this story, are letting the Aguileras live in their three other bedrooms. They have plenty of space since their children are grown and live in Southern California.

It’s a scenario that’s played out throughout Sonoma County since the fires.

“Again and again, we’ve seen folks banding together, families taking in families and friends taking in friends,” said Kai Harris, director of programs for the Santa Rosa-based nonprofit California Human Development. “It’s true how the worst events bring out the best in us.”

In the beginning, when fire victims seeking services lined up around the Airway Drive building, Harris and fellow staff noticed most of their clients were staying with family instead of going to hotels or the fairgrounds or seeking FEMA assistance. The pattern was the same for many immigrant families displaced by the fires.

Instead, fellow churchgoers, friends and even strangers offered to help.

The Aguileras were grateful for the opportunity to share a large house, even with people who weren’t relatives. They bonded with their new host family over common meals, especially dinners. Growing up in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, Araceli learned to make tamales, fresh tortillas, mole and pozole. Now she makes a spicy pepper salsa for her family and a milder salsa for the homeowners.

‘Almost like one big family’

Agustin regularly fixes things around the house, replacing rotten boards on the deck and defective electrical outlets in the wall.

“Some days when I’m running late and Araceli is still at work, (the homeowner) will call and ask if he can pick up Braulio from school,” Agustin said. “We’ve become almost like one big family.”

So far, even though Agustin is back at work and Araceli got a job cleaning houses, the rental housing market remains out of reach.

“It’s been difficult for us to find a place that we can afford,” Agustin said. “It’s almost impossible.”

At one point, they considered moving to Yuba City, where his sister lives, and the rents are cheaper. But their kids were still suffering anxiety after the trauma of the fire and they wanted to keep them in the same schools with their friends nearby. The property owners who rented the house to them on Riebli Road have promised the Aguileras they can move back once that house is rebuilt some time next year.

Overwhelming kindness

The kindness of strangers has surprised them over and over. A friend’s wife, who works as a nurse at Sutter hospital, pitched in with her entire nursing unit to buy them clothes and presents last Christmas.

After the fire, Jacqueline’s plans for her 15th birthday on Nov. 11 last year had to be postponed. But once her godmother and the Lady of Guadalupe congregation heard that Jacqueline’s quinceañera had been canceled, they joined together to re-book the Druid’s Hall in Santa Rosa and buy her a dress, along with food, flower decorations and music, to celebrate her rite of passage into womanhood.

“It was a miracle,” Araceli said. “We cried, we laughed. It was a mixture of emotions. People that we didn’t even know made it happen.”

At some point, the kindness can almost become overwhelming, Agustin said. It helped that early on, a friend gave him this advice: “‘You don’t have to be too proud,’ he told me. ‘You have to learn to accept the help now because you need it. Then maybe in the future, when you can help someone else, it will be your turn.’ That’s how we live now.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine