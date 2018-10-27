Rebuilding Sonoma County: Latino families taken in by loved ones, strangers in fires’ wake

‘The kindness of friends and family and total strangers has kept us going this whole time,” said Agustin Aguilera. “It’s made our tragedy a little less painful.”

After the Tubbs fire destroyed their Riebli Road rental home early the morning of Oct. 9 last year, they moved from house to house as generous families opened their doors and gave them temporary shelter.

A week into the ordeal, Agustin’s wife, Araceli, and their three children — Braulio, Jacqueline and Sarahi — were still in shock.

“I’m trying to stay strong for my family,” Agustin said at the time, while taking refuge for a moment at the First Congregational Church in Santa Rosa. His wife’s tears made it hard to hold back his own.

As a carpenter, he had no work and no income. He doubted he would qualify for FEMA assistance, but was hoping the newly formed UndocuFund, an aid fund supporting immigrant households, might come through. Their next meal and new clothes for the kids were the most pressing concerns.

Now, more than a year later, the Aguileras are in a much better place.

“I didn’t know how hard it was going to be to get on the right path to recovery,” Agustin said. “But we are blessed.”

Congregation connections

After a long day at work with Shook and Waller Construction, he and Araceli were meeting for dinner on a Friday night at Roundtable Pizza. Braulio, 13, had just finished cross-country practice at Windsor Middle School. He stayed for a few minutes until Sarahi, now 19 and enrolled at Sonoma State, dropped by to pick him up.

It was their adopted family — the congregation at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in east Windsor — that connected them with families who volunteered to take them in after the fires. They stayed the first few weeks with a family in Geyserville. Then they lived several months with two other families in Windsor.

Six months ago, when church friends connected them with a retired couple who lived in a four-bedroom house off Shiloh Road near Esposti Park, they found the closest thing they’ve had to a home in a year.

The couple, who did not want to be identified for this story, are letting the Aguileras live in their three other bedrooms. They have plenty of space since their children are grown and live in Southern California.

It’s a scenario that’s played out throughout Sonoma County since the fires.

“Again and again, we’ve seen folks banding together, families taking in families and friends taking in friends,” said Kai Harris, director of programs for the Santa Rosa-based nonprofit California Human Development. “It’s true how the worst events bring out the best in us.”

In the beginning, when fire victims seeking services lined up around the Airway Drive building, Harris and fellow staff noticed most of their clients were staying with family instead of going to hotels or the fairgrounds or seeking FEMA assistance. The pattern was the same for many immigrant families displaced by the fires.

Instead, fellow churchgoers, friends and even strangers offered to help.

The Aguileras were grateful for the opportunity to share a large house, even with people who weren’t relatives. They bonded with their new host family over common meals, especially dinners. Growing up in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, Araceli learned to make tamales, fresh tortillas, mole and pozole. Now she makes a spicy pepper salsa for her family and a milder salsa for the homeowners.