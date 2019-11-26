Subscribe

Firefighters valiantly save family heirlooms from home destroyed in Kincade fire

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 26, 2019, 11:17AM
Updated 9 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Gratitude

See our special coverage of heartwarming stories following the Kincade fire here.

Flames had engulfed the garage and back quarter of the Alexander Valley home as four firefighters raced from room to room, sweeping photos off the refrigerator, closet contents and anything possibly precious into emptied dresser drawers and boxes.

The Nevada County firefighters gave themselves three minutes, although likely took five. Keeping an eye on the spreading flames and each other, they gathered what they could before the Kincade fire took it all.

“We went into a bedroom and scooped everything, family heirlooms, antiques, hauled everything out,” said Ophir Hill fire Capt. Jon Nelson. “We were just grabbing stuff, grabbing drawers out of dressers and using the drawers to carry stuff out. We ran to the fridge and took all the pictures on the fridge and scooped them into the drawers.”

They hurried the family treasures out of the house, trip after trip, filling the bed of their strike team leader’s Dodge pickup.

Forced to stop by thick smoke and spreading flames, the firefighters topped off the pile with one last load. But where would they leave it?

The only good option was a small pump shed in a dirt field, downhill from the burning home.

The firefighters filled the shed, leaving a note off the side of the driveway they hoped no one but the residents would find. With nothing they could do to save the home, they headed back to Highway 128 and the firefight.

Weighted down by bricks, the note simply read “pump shed.”

‘You need to leave’

Resident Jeff Thomsen had evacuated his longtime home reluctantly. A lifelong Sonoma County resident and Santa Rosa High School graduate, Thomsen and his wife, Laurie, moved to the home off Highway 128 in the picturesque Alexander Valley nearly 40 years ago. It’s where they raised their son and daughter.

About 10 years ago, Laurie died of cancer. Jeff lived there into his retirement from the phone company, including several years working as a telephone line repair man in Healdsburg.

The Kincade fire broke out the night of Oct. 23 high above Alexander Valley in the remote Geysers area of the Mayacamas mountains. Three days later, before dawn Saturday, the fire made another push into the valley. When a fire engine pulled into Thomsen’s driveway and firefighters ordered him to leave, he went.

“They told me to get out. They said ‘You need to leave,’ ” Thomsen said. “So I just was in denial, grabbed a few things and figured I’d be back in the morning. And never came back.”

The Kincade fire would destroy 174 homes, including Thomsen’s ranch-style dream home.

‘It’s like they were being guided’

A few days later, Nathan Menth, a captain with Nevada County Consolidated Fire, and Jim Bierwagen, chief of the Peardale Chicago Park fire district near Colfax, returned to check whether the resident had found the belongings.

The shed remained full and the note in place. So they found a neighbor who knew Thomsen, and called.

“We let him know our intentions were the best but unfortunately circumstances led to the residence burning, but that we’d salvaged quite a few items from his house and he needed to check the pump shed,” Menth said.

Gratitude

See our special coverage of heartwarming stories following the Kincade fire here.

Then the call dropped.

Thomsen hadn’t heard everything Menth said because the connection was bad. “I heard a few words — ‘We got to the house, the garage was totally engulfed and the house was starting to go.’ ”

And he heard the bit about the shed.

Thomsen couldn’t believe it.

His home had been reduced to a 6-inch-high pile of ash and rubble. But the 4‑foot by 5‑foot shed was jammed with photos, heirlooms, Giants paraphernalia and dozens of things he’d never expected to see again.

“They rushed the house and just started grabbing stuff they thought they would want,” Thomsen said, a few weeks afterward. “They went into the hallway and grabbed some large framed pictures of my kids, and my wife and I. They grabbed a couple of old Giants sweatshirts, an old Giants baseball. They just went to shelves and grabbed stuff that just happened to be very special stuff.”

Like the old tin of his wife’s favorite recipes and two old family Bibles. The baseball, signed by the 1977 Giants team, was something his wife had picked up in a garage sale. And all the photos on the fridge.

It’s emotional for Thomsen, who is beyond grateful. Many of the items saved were preciously tied to his wife.

And the firefighters did it all while the house burned. “That was pretty heroic,” he said.

Weeks later, Thomsen still marveled at what they’d grabbed.

“For them to go to the third drawer down underneath the TV and grab the 200-year-old Bible. It was special,” he said.

“It’s like they were being guided,” Thomsen said. “It could have been my wife.”

‘Just doing our job’

The three Ophir Hill Fire Protection District firefighters were part of a five-engine strike team from Nevada County led by Bierwagen and Menth. They’d all arrived at base camp at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds Friday evening, and by 7 a.m. Saturday had orders to protect a 2.5‑mile stretch of Highway 128 between Pine Flat Road and the east end of Alexander Valley.

Some 20 hours into their shift, the wind whipped and the Kincade exploded, raining ash as it burned homes and wineries.

With Nelson at the wheel, the Ophir engine pulled into the Thomsen property about 3:30 a.m. to see what could be done. But with the garage ablaze and the house already burning, it was too far gone to stop, Nelson said.

A Mercedes coupe parked outside was a possible indication someone was inside. The firefighters pounded on the door and checked for occupants.

“We saw pictures on the wall. It didn’t look like anything had been taken from the house when they evacuated. Me and my crew decided to get some stuff out,” said Nelson, a veteran fire captain.

Knowing fire behavior, the firefighters knew they had only a few minutes before the situation would grow too dangerous. Menth arrived in the pickup and ran inside, joining the effort with Ophir firefighters Brian Harms and Andrew Fike.

“Time was totally against us. We had very limited time to salvage everything we possibly could,” Menth said. “We tend to grab the things that mean the most to us and hope it would mean the most to those individuals.”

Nelson put it this way: “If it was our house, what would we want?”

As the four spread out, they stayed close enough to see or talk to each other. At one point a gust pushed the fire over the house, but the fire then settled back in place and they kept on.

Menth suggested they look in closets for a wedding dress or other significant clothing.

“You never know when you get into someone’s closet. It’s where people put clothes they never wear, but if they’re there, it tends to mean they didn’t want to get rid of them,” he said.

For Menth, the salvage run carried a special significance. Most of his extended family lives in Sonoma County, where in 2017 two aunts and a cousin lost their homes and all their belongings in the Tubbs fire.

As he pulled photos and other items, and as he later fought the fire, he thought of them, their losses and safety.

“My family was in my mind the entire time, the 12 days we were on that incident,” Menth said. “I checked up on grandma. Half of my family was evacuated.”

Nelson, with nearly 20 years working strike teams — including at prior North Bay blazes — said his crew had mixed emotions from their efforts at the Thomsen property.

“We were just doing our job. Everybody on the crew was feeling pretty excited they saved some stuff for the gentleman,” Nelson said. “But we were definitely disappointed we lost the house.”

It helped to hear about the 19th-century Bible, the photos and the other items dear to Thomsen. It’s not nearly as good as saving a house — which the team went on to do in several areas in the next 12 days, Menth said.

“But the more we salvage and the more we could preserve, the more hopeful we were this individual could start rebuilding,” he said.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine