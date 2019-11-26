Firefighters valiantly save family heirlooms from home destroyed in Kincade fire

Flames had engulfed the garage and back quarter of the Alexander Valley home as four firefighters raced from room to room, sweeping photos off the refrigerator, closet contents and anything possibly precious into emptied dresser drawers and boxes.

The Nevada County firefighters gave themselves three minutes, although likely took five. Keeping an eye on the spreading flames and each other, they gathered what they could before the Kincade fire took it all.

“We went into a bedroom and scooped everything, family heirlooms, antiques, hauled everything out,” said Ophir Hill fire Capt. Jon Nelson. “We were just grabbing stuff, grabbing drawers out of dressers and using the drawers to carry stuff out. We ran to the fridge and took all the pictures on the fridge and scooped them into the drawers.”

They hurried the family treasures out of the house, trip after trip, filling the bed of their strike team leader’s Dodge pickup.

Forced to stop by thick smoke and spreading flames, the firefighters topped off the pile with one last load. But where would they leave it?

The only good option was a small pump shed in a dirt field, downhill from the burning home.

The firefighters filled the shed, leaving a note off the side of the driveway they hoped no one but the residents would find. With nothing they could do to save the home, they headed back to Highway 128 and the firefight.

Weighted down by bricks, the note simply read “pump shed.”

‘You need to leave’

Resident Jeff Thomsen had evacuated his longtime home reluctantly. A lifelong Sonoma County resident and Santa Rosa High School graduate, Thomsen and his wife, Laurie, moved to the home off Highway 128 in the picturesque Alexander Valley nearly 40 years ago. It’s where they raised their son and daughter.

About 10 years ago, Laurie died of cancer. Jeff lived there into his retirement from the phone company, including several years working as a telephone line repair man in Healdsburg.

The Kincade fire broke out the night of Oct. 23 high above Alexander Valley in the remote Geysers area of the Mayacamas mountains. Three days later, before dawn Saturday, the fire made another push into the valley. When a fire engine pulled into Thomsen’s driveway and firefighters ordered him to leave, he went.

“They told me to get out. They said ‘You need to leave,’ ” Thomsen said. “So I just was in denial, grabbed a few things and figured I’d be back in the morning. And never came back.”

The Kincade fire would destroy 174 homes, including Thomsen’s ranch-style dream home.

‘It’s like they were being guided’

A few days later, Nathan Menth, a captain with Nevada County Consolidated Fire, and Jim Bierwagen, chief of the Peardale Chicago Park fire district near Colfax, returned to check whether the resident had found the belongings.

The shed remained full and the note in place. So they found a neighbor who knew Thomsen, and called.

“We let him know our intentions were the best but unfortunately circumstances led to the residence burning, but that we’d salvaged quite a few items from his house and he needed to check the pump shed,” Menth said.