Bay Art Academy students thank firefighters with massive mural

One of the first thoughts Yang Chen had during the Kincade fire was of her students.

Chen runs the Bay Art Academy, an after-school art program in Santa Rosa’s Rincon Valley for elementary, middle and high school students — all of whom had school canceled for more than a week.

The art studio lost power, so she volunteered to open her Rohnert Park home to 17 students the Monday after nearly 200,000 Sonoma County residents evacuated their homes during the last weekend of October. The students were near or in evacuation zones in Santa Rosa, without electricity, avoiding smoky air outdoors, their routines upended without school.

“I told them, just come to my (home) studio, we’ll do some sketches,” said Chen, who has taught art locally for 14 years. “Then we came up with the idea to do something for the firefighters because we really appreciate what they do for us.”

The sketches resulted in six 10-hour days working on 15 canvases to form a painting 8½ feet wide and 6 feet tall called “Together Above All.” Various images of bucolic Sonoma County vineyards juxtaposed with firefighters working were incorporated into the painting. Students aged 12 to 17 said painting at Chen’s house that week helped quell their anxiety and express their gratitude toward the more than 5,000 firefighters who battled the Kincade fire.

“It really helped put our minds off the fires, and we instead were more interested in our art and our painting,” said Emma Chen, a 15-year-old sophomore at Maria Carrillo High School who evacuated to Petaluma during the fire. “(Yang Chen) told all the parents if they needed somewhere to send their kids, they could help out with the painting.”

Working on art is meditative, said Yang Chen, who is not related to Emma Chen. Especially during times of distress.

“When you paint or draw, you’re kind of in the zone. You don’t think of something else, the time just passes. So that’s why I really like art, it gives peace,” she said.

The center image of the large painting is a bright blue sky and a rolling green vineyard with the word “love” folded into the fields, representative of the two-story tall LOVE sign that survived the Tubbs fire at Paradise Ridge Winery. A doe and a fawn roam freely in a field of poppies.

The idyllic scene is framed in a heart by the water spraying out of firefighters’ hoses into wildfire coming in from the corners. The bottom canvases show additional firefighting scenes, and to the right neighbors standing in front of a house and waving to firetrucks.

“They create art to show people love,” Yang Chen said about her students. “I really like it.”

Several of her students have studied art with her since they were young children. Cody Reilly, who is also a 15-year-old sophomore at Maria Carrillo High School, has studied art with Yang Chen for eight years.

“Our teacher, she doesn’t feel like a teacher. She feels more like an older sister to us since we’ve known her for so long,” said Reilly, who painted the glowing wildfire at the top of the group painting.

The week of Oct. 28, when they worked on the painting, the Kincade fire grew and Reilly worried about Windsor friends and the fate of their homes. He and Emma Chen were also worried about falling behind in one of their hardest classes, Advanced Placement chemistry. When they went back to school, their chemistry teacher reorganized their course schedule to catch up.