Santa Rosa helicopter pilot uses skills to fight fires, protect hometown

DEREK MOORE
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 27, 2019, 10:21AM
Gratitude

See our special coverage of heartwarming stories following the Kincade fire here.

Flying low over Santa Rosa during the 2017 Tubbs fire, helicopter pilot Mark Galvin felt the intense heat from flames ripping through neighborhoods where he grew up.

Fighting the fire from the air, Galvin looked down to see homes belonging to friends and family engulfed or threatened by flames. Cardinal Newman High School, where Galvin graduated in 2006 with honors, also was being torched.

This was not the plan. True, Galvin knew in high school he wanted to become a pilot. Desk jobs were too boring. But he never imagined his ambition would carry him back home one day to play a crucial role in stemming the loss of life and property in his own community.

Drawing water in a large bucket attached to his helicopter, Galvin piloted back and forth across the massive fire zone for the 12 days he was on duty, dumping his payloads to douse flames and buy crucial time for firefighters on the ground.

“It’s tough to see,” Galvin, 32, said of the personal nature of the destruction he witnessed. “But at the same time, you have a job to do.”

Galvin also pulled a 12-day shift during the Kincade fire, which torched nearly 78,000 acres in northeast Sonoma County before containment earlier this month. He is employed by Sinton Helicopters, which is based in Paso Robles and contracts with Cal Fire, the U.S. Department of Forestry and other agencies for aerial firefighting.

When he’s working a blaze, Galvin flies over bodies of water to scoop up to 1,400 gallons of water into a bucket dangling from the Airbus H125 helicopter. Once over his target, he presses a switch on one of his controllers to dump the cargo.

Galvin’s goal is to get ahead of the fire and wet potential sources of fuel.

“You’re essentially buying time for guys on the ground,” he said. “We can put the flames out for a little while, but they’re going to find fuels elsewhere.”

Galvin also performs short haul rescues, which are a relatively new tool on federal lands. Galvin’s resume includes two such incidents, one to rescue a firefighter who suffered heat exhaustion and another to rescue a civilian who was injured in a plane crash. The person later died.

The work is inherently risky and dangerous, but when pressed, Galvin professes no real concerns about the job, other than to say “it has its moments.” He said his scariest times have been as an instructor when a student does the unexpected, requiring Galvin to jump in immediately to fix the problem.

But having lost friends in aviation crashes, Galvin is not blind to the risks. He puts his faith in his training and the aircraft, and for good measure, packs a St. Christopher medal, pendant heart and other items in his flight suit for added protection and comfort on his missions.

Those who know Galvin best say they are not surprised his life’s work revolves around helping others.

“He was one that you could tell was going to do things that make a difference in the world,” said John Contreras, a religion teacher at Cardinal Newman and director of the school’s service learning program.

Contreras, who keeps in regular touch with Galvin, credited his family for instilling the virtue of doing for others. Galvin has two big sisters, and by all accounts he’s a doting uncle.

As a young boy, Galvin hopped on his bicycle and rode from his family’s home in northeast Santa Rosa to nearby Memorial Hospital, where he watched medical helicopters take off and land. That inspired his future career path.

His father, Santa Rosa attorney Dan Galvin, said his son has always been conscientious, responsible and hard-working. He noted his son earned the John Henry Newman Christian Leadership Award his senior year in high school.

“I’m just so proud of him,” the elder Galvin said. “For him to be doing everything he’s doing in a relatively short amount of time is pretty amazing to me.”

Three years after graduating from Cardinal Newman in 2006, Mark Galvin earned degrees in aviation business administration and economics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida.

After a stint as an instructor, he flew off to Alaska, where among other activities he ferried visitors on glacier tours. Five years later, the lower states beckoned, and Galvin was in the cockpit pulling firefighting duty. His main summer gig is with federal land managers in Idaho, helping to protect the Payette National Forest.

But at any moment during fire season, the work can whisk him away to far-flung posts, which makes maintaining relationships a challenge. He has a girlfriend and lives with a former college roommate in downtown Reno. In the off-season, he can often be found knocking around the old neighborhood in Santa Rosa.

Galvin downplays the attention he receives for his firefighting work.

“I’m happy to do it,” he said. “It’s something that was instilled in me — to help those around you. Do what you can to better the situation.

“Certainly, I’m appreciative of the accolades,” he continued, “but I usually tell people the guys you should be talking about are the guys on the ground. They’re doing the real work.”

