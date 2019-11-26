Santa Rosa Junior College nursing students step up amid ‘urgent need’ of Kincade fire

All the familiar cues came rushing back last month: The call in the middle of the night. The smell of smoke and bright flames in the distance. The race to the emergency shelter to aid evacuees.

“It felt like we were reliving the 2017 fires all over again,” said American Red Cross volunteer nurse Peggy Goebel.

But unlike in the Tubbs and Nuns fires, this time during the Kincade fire she found herself understaffed and outmanned. After working Friday night, Oct. 25, at the Healdsburg Community Center shelter, Goebel headed to Santa Rosa to open a new shelter at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

On the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 26, standing in the Veterans Memorial Building as one of only three nurses tasked with aiding at least 1,000 evacuees, her first thought was, “Holy moly, we need more help and we need it now.”

Many seeking refuge were frail, elderly people evacuated from senior care homes around Sonoma County. There were patients that required around-the-clock help with cardiac and respiratory issues, diabetes, hypertension, eating disorders, Alzheimer’s and dementia. Many had wheelchairs and walkers. Three patients were blind. Some were in hospice care. Several others were enrolled in a methadone program, which required hailing Uber rides to take them to a clinic.

To make matters worse, “that first day, we didn’t even get enough beds to accommodate everyone until almost midnight,” Goebel said. The next day, the number grew to 1,500 evacuees.

“In 2017, we had less people, with around 1,000 at the fairgrounds, but much more help,” she said. “This time we had more people to look after and much less help in the beginning because everyone was evacuated.”

As a teacher in the Santa Rosa Junior College nursing program for the past 43 years, Goebel turned to the next generation: “I sent out an SOS to the students asking for help.”

Like a scene out of a Clara Barton biopic, young nurses in training came running. By final count more than 80 SRJC nursing students responded to a posting on the college’s internal website, signing up to work around the clock in 8- and 12-hour shifts for the next eight days.

Second-year student Margaret Sunheang was one of them. She had already evacuated and was staying with her in-laws. “I’m just sitting around while school is closed and I’m thinking, ‘What can I do to help?’” she said.

Once she got to the fairgrounds, the mission was exactly what she’d trained for. “It was basic, direct human contact and getting down to the core of, ‘What can I do for you? What do you need?’ ” said Sunheang, who also volunteered during the 2017 fires at Elsie Allen High School. “Some people just needed to talk. They were stressed. Others needed access to their meds and if we could provide them, there was a system for that.”

Her desire to volunteer, it turns out, it is a common reaction among nurses and doctors sitting at home watching catastrophe unfold in real time.

“The reason I got involved with the Red Cross was during Hurricane Katrina,” said Dr. Joe Clendenin, a retired family physician who worked with Goebel and Sunheang, volunteering as a Red Cross doctor at the fairgrounds during the Kincade fire. “I found myself sitting at home watching TV wondering, why am I sitting at home watching TV?”