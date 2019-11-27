Subscribe

Sonoma County siblings welcome Kincade fire evacuees into their home

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 27, 2019, 9:33AM
Siblings Angie Aranda and Guy Aranda Jr. didn’t hesitate to help when more than a third of Sonoma County’s population was being evacuated during the Kincade fire. In an act of generosity and compassion, they invited a circle of evacuees to make themselves at home at their family ranch on Todd Road in southern Santa Rosa.

The 11-acre compound where Angie Aranda lives is home base for Guy’s Fencing, a longtime business owned by the siblings’ parents, Teresa and Guy Aranda, Windsor residents who were away at a wedding in Mexico.

For nearly a week, the family’s rural property housed up to 75 people, including the families of two first responders who were assisting in the fight to save Windsor and neighboring areas from the wind-fueled flames that eventually burned more than 77,750 acres and 374 structures — the largest wildfire and biggest mass evacuation in Sonoma County history.

Some came for a night, others stayed the full five nights before mandatory evacuation orders were lifted. Evacuees included a couple who lost their home in the 2017 Tubbs fire and had spent just one night in their newly constructed home in Santa Rosa’s Mark West Estates before the area was once again evacuated.

Cars, trucks, trailers and at least one motorcycle rolled onto the Aranda property as the family quickly did what they could to help, including providing the first few meals for everyone.

“It really became a safe haven,” said Guy Aranda Jr., 35, a loan officer who also works as a project manager for Guy’s Fencing. A Windsor resident, he sent texts to neighbors encouraging them to head to Santa Rosa as they evacuated. He also transported both of the first responders’ recreational vehicles to safety.

“We’re basically like family. Our kids are friends; we’re friends. I didn’t hesitate. This is where we were going, and they all were welcome to come,” he said.

As friends and neighbors arrived, he ran power to the five RVs parked at the property. Nine families were among those who shared meals and tried to ease one another’s anxieties.

Angie Aranda, 30, works for the fencing company and also manages another family business, La Reyna Bakery in Santa Rosa. She opened her home for evacuees to shower, do laundry, prepare meals and keep 20 kids busy — people she “knew of” but didn’t personally know.

“I pretty much welcomed everybody into my house. That’s how we were raised. These were unusual circumstances. We were all going to be in this together and nothing gets us through like sticking together,” she said.

“For them to open it up to all of us was huge,” said Jennifer Hanshew, whose husband, an employee of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, was helping with the evacuation. With two sons, ages 10 and 13, plus two dogs and a pet lizard in tow, the family found refuge at the Aranda property, where some 40 people gathered the first night of the Windsor evacuation.

“It was total controlled chaos,” Hanshew said.

For Craig and Romney Garbo, gathering with friends and neighbors helped ease the pervading sense of doom that the monstrous Kincade fire could possibly overtake their community.

“The first couple of nights we were all on edge and not getting much sleep,” Craig Garbo said. “We were prepared for the worst. It was a very stressful time for us.”

The Arandas (Angie has two young daughters, Guy Jr. and his wife have a young son) tried to create a sense of fun for the children (11 months to 13 years old) displaced from their homes. There was Wi-Fi for the older kids, ATV and pony rides, basketball and soccer games.

Angie Aranda pulled together arts and crafts supplies, organized dance parties and a talent show and invited kids to make thank-you cards for firefighters battling the historic blaze. Fortunately, the property never lost power.

Her boyfriend, Cody Spaulding, installed fencing panels to keep the 10 evacuated dogs safe — a relief to their owners. In addition to the dogs and Leo the lizard, Garbo family felines Tarzan and Koala also were evacuated to the property. The resident animals — four cows, seven chickens and two roosters, along with a pony — provided a petting zoo for the children.

Erin Byrn’s husband was among the more than 5,200 firefighters who battled the Kincade fire. She said there was a sense of comfort knowing she and her 10- and 12-year-old sons (and their yellow Lab/Great Pyrenees mix) were among friends. Making the best of the situation, the family dubbed the experience “the evacuation vacation.”

“That was the kind of atmosphere they created. We all were family here,” said Romney Garbo, whose daughter, 6, and son, 10, considered their time at the Aranda ranch a fun-filled campout.

“They kept my family safe. My kids never once felt like there was a tragedy going on,” Craig Garbo said. “We can’t say enough about the Arandas and what they mean to us. They provided one little piece of heaven while not knowing if our homes were in flames.”

Guy Aranda Jr. also reached out to California National Guard members activated to help with the fire. An adjacent property was used as a camp, and he heard a call for donations on a local radio station. Aranda purchased 50 pizzas and several cases of sodas and bottled water, delivering them to the nearly speechless camp staff. “The look on their faces was amazing,” he said. “They were like, ‘You did what?’ ”

The Kincade fire wasn’t the first time the Arandas helped with a local disaster. Guy Aranda Jr. and his brother Lee (who was in Hawaii during the Kincade fire) helped after the Tubbs fire by sifting through ash and debris and recovering some 50 safes in northern Santa Rosa neighborhoods.

The Arandas are humble about their efforts and credit everyone for their teamwork and support of one another during an especially difficult time. They are grateful not one person who stayed with them lost a home.

“Honestly, it was a collaborative effort,” said Guy Aranda Jr. Both he and his sister point to the first responders — their two neighborhood friends among them — whose actions they consider nothing less than heroic. “They’re the real heroes,” he said.

