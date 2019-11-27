Sonoma County siblings welcome Kincade fire evacuees into their home

Siblings Angie Aranda and Guy Aranda Jr. didn’t hesitate to help when more than a third of Sonoma County’s population was being evacuated during the Kincade fire. In an act of generosity and compassion, they invited a circle of evacuees to make themselves at home at their family ranch on Todd Road in southern Santa Rosa.

The 11-acre compound where Angie Aranda lives is home base for Guy’s Fencing, a longtime business owned by the siblings’ parents, Teresa and Guy Aranda, Windsor residents who were away at a wedding in Mexico.

For nearly a week, the family’s rural property housed up to 75 people, including the families of two first responders who were assisting in the fight to save Windsor and neighboring areas from the wind-fueled flames that eventually burned more than 77,750 acres and 374 structures — the largest wildfire and biggest mass evacuation in Sonoma County history.

Some came for a night, others stayed the full five nights before mandatory evacuation orders were lifted. Evacuees included a couple who lost their home in the 2017 Tubbs fire and had spent just one night in their newly constructed home in Santa Rosa’s Mark West Estates before the area was once again evacuated.

Cars, trucks, trailers and at least one motorcycle rolled onto the Aranda property as the family quickly did what they could to help, including providing the first few meals for everyone.

“It really became a safe haven,” said Guy Aranda Jr., 35, a loan officer who also works as a project manager for Guy’s Fencing. A Windsor resident, he sent texts to neighbors encouraging them to head to Santa Rosa as they evacuated. He also transported both of the first responders’ recreational vehicles to safety.

“We’re basically like family. Our kids are friends; we’re friends. I didn’t hesitate. This is where we were going, and they all were welcome to come,” he said.

As friends and neighbors arrived, he ran power to the five RVs parked at the property. Nine families were among those who shared meals and tried to ease one another’s anxieties.

Angie Aranda, 30, works for the fencing company and also manages another family business, La Reyna Bakery in Santa Rosa. She opened her home for evacuees to shower, do laundry, prepare meals and keep 20 kids busy — people she “knew of” but didn’t personally know.

“I pretty much welcomed everybody into my house. That’s how we were raised. These were unusual circumstances. We were all going to be in this together and nothing gets us through like sticking together,” she said.

“For them to open it up to all of us was huge,” said Jennifer Hanshew, whose husband, an employee of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, was helping with the evacuation. With two sons, ages 10 and 13, plus two dogs and a pet lizard in tow, the family found refuge at the Aranda property, where some 40 people gathered the first night of the Windsor evacuation.

“It was total controlled chaos,” Hanshew said.

For Craig and Romney Garbo, gathering with friends and neighbors helped ease the pervading sense of doom that the monstrous Kincade fire could possibly overtake their community.

“The first couple of nights we were all on edge and not getting much sleep,” Craig Garbo said. “We were prepared for the worst. It was a very stressful time for us.”