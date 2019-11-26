Subscribe

Sonoma County rancher, contractor team up to help Kincade firefighters

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 26, 2019, 10:31AM

Gratitude

Sandra and Gaven Dunn plan to spend Thanksgiving at the home of their daughter in Danville. Before the meal, they will express gratitude for having a house to return to.

“There was scorched earth all around us, up to within 25 feet of the house,” recalled Sandra Dunn, who for the past 28 years has lived on their ranch, Dunn’s Den, just up the hill from Los Amigos Road, about three miles north of Windsor.

While their fencing and vineyard suffered damage, their house, barn and rental unit were saved. And there was this other bit of good news:

Upon returning to his property, Gaven Dunn saw a firefighter, whose first words to him were: “Your chickens are OK.”

“There were so many things he could’ve said,” Dunn said. “But he really wanted us to know the chickens made it.”

The Dunns and their fortunate fowl can thank the firefighters who kept the flames off the house — and coop.

But they’re also happy to acknowledge a debt of gratitude to some private citizens whose foresight and hustle helped save theirs, and an untold number of other structures.

To fight the fire, first responders needed vast amounts of water. This had occurred to contractor Willie Ghilotti and Windsor-area rancher Joe Valera long before the Kincade fire’s frightening advance on Windsor on Oct. 27.

Ghilotti is co-owner and facilities manager of Ghilotti Construction in Santa Rosa, which employs 500 people, 10 of whom lost their homes two years ago in the Tubbs fire. He seems to have taken that personally.

In addition to removing debris from roughly 1,000 burned lots following that inferno, he’d welcomed some 350 National Guard troops to live on his company’s sprawling property just south of Todd Road. During the Guard’s monthlong stay, he installed portable bathrooms, so they could take showers on the premises, and arranged for donations of food.

Two days before the Kincade blaze bore down on Windsor, Ghilotti pulled the company’s dispatcher aside. “I told him to send me a list of where our water trucks are,” he said. In addition to its fleet of other heavy equipment, the company owns 15 or so 2,000- and 4,000-gallon water tenders.

Ghilotti made arrangements with the drivers of those trucks. They would fill their trucks before leaving on Friday. And they would be on call over the weekend.

About 8 p.m. on Oct. 25, the power went off in his Novato neighborhood, part of a widespread PG&E blackout. This wasn’t a big problem for Ghilotti, who not only had a generator for his own home but had come from work that day with half a dozen backpack generators that he then handed out to neighbors in need.

With his wife in San Francisco for the night, Ghilotti was in charge of getting their two young children ready for bed. He also was wearing his dispatcher’s hat, presiding over a group text and closely monitoring where each of those water trucks were.

Forty miles up Highway 101, the Dunns were evacuating. Their neighbor, the rancher Joe Valera, stuck around, along with his crew of 10 men. They’d spent the previous days moving tools and equipment from his barns and sheds to safe places, in the middle of his vineyards.

One crew member, a mechanic named Ysidro, was absent. After working for Valera during the harvest, he’d returned to Fresno for the weekend.

As it happens, Valera had quite a few pumps and hoses “in our satellite shops” around Fresno. With the fire menacing Windsor from the north, Ysidro texted Valera, offering to come back.

The boss took him up on it.

In addition to gathering an array of pumps and 1,000 feet of fire hose, Ysidro picked a “massive generator” from Valera’s father-in-law in Yuba City. He arrived at Valera’s ranch — just down the hill from the Dunn property — around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Once they’d set the generator up next to Valera’s well, he put in a call to Loren Plum, a Healdsburg electrician who agreed to stop by. Plum got the generator hooked up to the well, “and that’s what saved us,” Valera said. “Because that meant, when we needed it, we had 800 gallons a minute.”

Dawn broke, with the flames closing in. By this time, Valera and his crew had been up all night moving equipment, hosing the property. No one slept and no one had eaten.

“We were wiped,” recalled Valera, who put in a call to his protégé, Austin Maners, the 17-year-old son of his good friend, Dan Maners, who works as a paving superintendent for Ghilotti Construction.

Do me a favor, Valera said to the teenager: “Find some breakfast burritos and get your ass up here.”

After his younger sister Emily whipped up the burritos, Austin Maners and his father showed up at Valera’s around 8:30 — just as the Kincade fire arrived.

The battle was joined by scores of firefighters who’d been prepositioned nearby in Windsor, and now lined Los Amigos, which runs parallel to nearby Highway 101, intent on keeping the blaze from leaping the freeway.

When a crew of firefighters from Sonoma pulled into his driveway, Valera let them know that he had water for them, if they needed it. Before long, he said, “we were filling a truck up every four minutes.”

It was far more efficient for the engines to fill up at Valera’s, rather than head out in search of a fire hydrant. Redcom, which dispatches to emergency response agencies in Sonoma County, put the word out that trucks could fill up quickly at Valera’s.

“You couldn’t believe the line of trucks we had in the driveway,” he recalled. “It was crazy.”

Meanwhile, flames were licking at the northern edge of his property, and he and his crew were putting out hotspots.

It was around this time that Willie Ghilotti, ensconced in his temporary Novato command center, called Maners.

“You sound like you’re out of breath,” he told Maners.

“Well, I’m fighting a fire out here,” came the reply.

“You guys need water?”

He sent three trucks to Valera’s, two of which continued up the hill, to help control the blaze threatening the Dunn’s house, which “would’ve been toast for sure,” said Valera, if Ghilotti hadn’t shown up.

Once the fire was been repulsed on that front, and kept east of the 101, another threat, graver still, emerged.

Edges of wildfire from varying directions had merged in Foothill Park, several miles southeast. The climactic battle would unfold here. Many firetrucks filled up on Valera’s water before heading in the direction of Foothill.

A good number of Ghilotti’s trucks were already there. It was easier for them to stay still, and a let a water truck fill them, than is was to go off in search of a hydrant.

It’s true that, in order to get past the checkpoints and into these dangerous neighborhoods, drivers needed emergency identification numbers, which none of the Ghilotti drivers had.

Sometimes they talked themselves through the roadblock. Other times the driver was turned away, and used his knowledge of local backroads to get where he wanted to go.

“We kind of cowboyed it,” Ghilotti said. “And it all worked out.”

