Sonoma County rancher, contractor team up to help Kincade firefighters

See our special coverage of heartwarming stories following the Kincade fire here .

Sandra and Gaven Dunn plan to spend Thanksgiving at the home of their daughter in Danville. Before the meal, they will express gratitude for having a house to return to.

“There was scorched earth all around us, up to within 25 feet of the house,” recalled Sandra Dunn, who for the past 28 years has lived on their ranch, Dunn’s Den, just up the hill from Los Amigos Road, about three miles north of Windsor.

While their fencing and vineyard suffered damage, their house, barn and rental unit were saved. And there was this other bit of good news:

Upon returning to his property, Gaven Dunn saw a firefighter, whose first words to him were: “Your chickens are OK.”

“There were so many things he could’ve said,” Dunn said. “But he really wanted us to know the chickens made it.”

The Dunns and their fortunate fowl can thank the firefighters who kept the flames off the house — and coop.

But they’re also happy to acknowledge a debt of gratitude to some private citizens whose foresight and hustle helped save theirs, and an untold number of other structures.

To fight the fire, first responders needed vast amounts of water. This had occurred to contractor Willie Ghilotti and Windsor-area rancher Joe Valera long before the Kincade fire’s frightening advance on Windsor on Oct. 27.

Ghilotti is co-owner and facilities manager of Ghilotti Construction in Santa Rosa, which employs 500 people, 10 of whom lost their homes two years ago in the Tubbs fire. He seems to have taken that personally.

In addition to removing debris from roughly 1,000 burned lots following that inferno, he’d welcomed some 350 National Guard troops to live on his company’s sprawling property just south of Todd Road. During the Guard’s monthlong stay, he installed portable bathrooms, so they could take showers on the premises, and arranged for donations of food.

Two days before the Kincade blaze bore down on Windsor, Ghilotti pulled the company’s dispatcher aside. “I told him to send me a list of where our water trucks are,” he said. In addition to its fleet of other heavy equipment, the company owns 15 or so 2,000- and 4,000-gallon water tenders.

Ghilotti made arrangements with the drivers of those trucks. They would fill their trucks before leaving on Friday. And they would be on call over the weekend.

About 8 p.m. on Oct. 25, the power went off in his Novato neighborhood, part of a widespread PG&E blackout. This wasn’t a big problem for Ghilotti, who not only had a generator for his own home but had come from work that day with half a dozen backpack generators that he then handed out to neighbors in need.

With his wife in San Francisco for the night, Ghilotti was in charge of getting their two young children ready for bed. He also was wearing his dispatcher’s hat, presiding over a group text and closely monitoring where each of those water trucks were.

Forty miles up Highway 101, the Dunns were evacuating. Their neighbor, the rancher Joe Valera, stuck around, along with his crew of 10 men. They’d spent the previous days moving tools and equipment from his barns and sheds to safe places, in the middle of his vineyards.