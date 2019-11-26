Windsor veterinarian flees Kincade fire, pitches in to help during evacuation

What a scene veterinarian Erich Williams took in.

The Kincade fire, which erupted three days earlier, was raging to the northeast. Inside a packed exhibition building at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, hundreds of evacuated people and their dogs, cats and other pets comforted each other and tried to calm down, tried to eat, tried to sleep.

“Saturday night was not very restful,” Williams recalled. “Everybody’s phones kept going off with this alert, that alert.”

The doors at the Finley Building were opening and shutting as people entered and left the room. There weren’t enough blankets. The cots and the cages and the lights all were inhospitable, and the anxiety palpable.

But at least the people displaced by the largest evacuation in Sonoma County history were together with their pets.

It was clear to Williams that the animals were less stressed than they would be were they kept somewhere off by themselves, away from their families. The humans in the fairgrounds’ co-habitation shelter no doubt were less stressed, too.

Williams, 52, a small-animal practitioner and co-owner of Wikiup Veterinary Hospital north of Santa Rosa, was at the shelter as a chief volunteer with Sonoma CART — Community Animal Response Team — and the Redwood Empire Veterinary Medical Association.

And he, too, was an evacuee.

Williams and his wife and partner in the vet hospital, Lisa Schweid, and their 14-year-old son, Raymond, live in Windsor. And they live in the part of town that was mostly directly threatened by the Kincade fire, the northeast neighborhoods near Foothill Regional Park.

As the fire bore down on Windsor, Schweid and her son evacuated. They drove with the family’s two cats, a rabbit and a mouse to Santa Cruz, where they would stay with family. Schweid and Williams delivered their two dogs to a sitter living outside the fire evacuation zone.

About that time, Williams received a call from Brian Whipple, operations manager of Sonoma County Animal Services. Whipple asked the vet to come to the people-and-pets shelter at the fairgrounds’ Finley building, and to bring the trailer.

The trailer is a small-animal emergency response carrier filled with crates and all manner of equipment and supplies to care for pets during a crisis. It was purchased by the Redwood Empire Veterinary Medical Association.

Also activated to the fairgrounds on Oct. 26 were the county’s Mobile Animal Unit and a van from Forgotten Felines. Across the grounds, hundreds of evacuated horses, goats and other large animals streamed into barns along Aston Avenue.

Williams hauled the veterinary association trailer inside the Finley Building and went to work, along with a corps of volunteers that included disaster workers with the American Red Cross and other veterinarians, vet technicians and Santa Rosa Junior College veterinary students.

Williams and his team took responsibility for the medical needs of pets that soon would total 299 dogs, 97 cats, “a dozen or so” birds, a guinea pig, a rabbit and “a little bowl of fishes.”

Williams said the care provided by him and the veterinary professionals and students largely involved routine health issues and “ongoing problems that needed to be addressed.”

Despite the presence of a great many animals in a stressful situation, the vet said, the evacuated pets were well behaved.

“We didn’t have any dog fights,” he said.

It was clear to him that the model of allowing people to shelter with their house pets during an evacuation is a great idea.

The first two nights the shelter was open, Williams slept in the back of his pickup. The rest of the week, he stayed with a friend in Santa Rosa.

Whipple speaks of his gratitude to Williams, fellow county employees and all the volunteers who pitched in during a fire crisis that forced the evacuation of about 85 animals from the county shelter on Century Court, not far from the county airport.

“It was the first time it’s ever been empty,” Whipple said. The animals were moved to a temporary shelter at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds.

Whipple is happy to have Williams available to help pets in a crisis.

“Dr. Williams has been a great partner for a number of years,” Whipple said.

“He’s great. He’s professional and he’s reliable. You can really tell he cares for the animals.”