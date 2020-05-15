How this local artist is bringing art to Sonoma County amid the pandemic

Now, more than ever, Martín Zúñiga is determined to bring public art to the community. He just has new challenges to address.

“I have a new partner called coronavirus, a new partner called COVID-19,” said the Santa Rosa sculptor and painter. “The art shows I’ve planned are not going to be the same. It’s not going to work.”

But Zúñiga has overcome obstacles before. They are hurdles to jump, not roadblocks and dead ends. Local stay-at-home orders have been disastrous to the arts, but Zúñiga pushes ahead.

“I want to do more for the community to better this whole thing,” he said. “We need art.”

Zúñiga, a father of four who celebrated his 53rd birthday during the quarantine, is completing two projects while following social distancing rules. He’s making an instructional video on plein-air painting from his backyard for the Museum of Sonoma County and working on a 7-foot-tall mural, extending 300 feet, near the sanctioned units for homeless people at the Los Guilicos campus.

The video project was a response to coronavirus restrictions; the mural effort forged ahead with amended safety protocol. Others of his projects were canceled, postponed or left uncertain. For artists across the county, some grant programs have been paused.

The morning Sonoma County went into quarantine, Zúñiga had packed his art supplies and was ready to drive to Healdsburg High School to begin working with teens on a campus mural project. His wife, Chief Deputy Sonoma County Counsel Alegría De La Cruz, told him of the shutdown as he was leaving.

“The students were upset,” he said. The mural project, along with two others planned at area high schools, are on hold.

Last summer, Zúñiga led another public mural project, in partnership with the Museum of Sonoma County’s Youth+Art Program, Community Action Partnership and Creative Sonoma. He collaborated with nine adolescent girls and young women from the neighborhood on the vibrant mural of a rose at Roseland Elementary School in Santa Rosa. The “Roseland in Motion” mural was empowering for the participants and an example of arts bringing joy and beauty to the community.

But his mural project this year at the Los Guilicos Shelter Village for homeless people has been complicated by the pandemic. At the shelter, Zúñiga and fellow artist Amanalli Lu worked on the “Medicine Wall,” with participation from the temporary residents. The mural features numerous panels that include images like hearts, flowers and cacti. It’s intended to lift spirits and promote mental health.

To abide by social distance rules, Zúñiga and Lu would work in separate shifts, each picking up where the other left off and wearing masks and gloves while creating their art. They also would leave out a basket of art supplies so the shelter residents could add to the mural after the artists had left for the day.

While Zúñiga pursues artwork as much as possible during the shutdown, it’s halted several outdoor projects, including a large-scale sculpture project using repurposed 55-gallon barrels outside Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts and a towering 50-foot-long illuminated immigration wall installation outside Rohnert Park’s Green Music Center.

The quarantine also disrupted his work as a part-time teaching artist with the Museum of Sonoma County’s Art4Kids Youth Education Program, an outreach that welcomes students for tours and brings Zúñiga into fifth and sixth grade classrooms for hands-on art lessons.