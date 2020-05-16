Local entrepreneur launches Facebook Live show to support Latino businesses in Sonoma County

By mid-March, as nonessential businesses shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Hector Velazquez noticed “a lot of people were getting misleading information” in the Latino community.

“The number one problem was about immigration,” he said. As the owner of Nexo Advertising, he works with clients ranging from flower vendors and restaurant owners to larger corporations such as Sonoma Clean Power and United Way. Many were reaching out to him, trying to make sense of government stimulus plans such as the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan as they became available.

There was “a lot of fear,” Velazquez said. He kept seeing posts and hearing people say, “‘Don’t sign up for these stimulus plans because if you do, they have your information and there will be raids.’ There was a huge wave of that, about how you will be raided by ICE.”

So Velazquez stepped up to lead the way. He decided to produce his own web series, through Facebook Live, to help Latino small businesses navigate the pandemic.

“When we started out, it was just a desk and a computer,” Velazquez said. “We didn’t know where it was gonna go. But we knew we had to do something. We got together and said, ‘This is the way it’s gonna roll. We’re gonna say the truth of what we know, but we have to investigate it before we actually say it on the show.’ ”

He turned to friends and colleagues in the community to be the on-camera hosts — Hugo Mata, owner of Soluna Outreach Solutions, Gustavo Sanchez with Pediatric Dental Initiative and Mariana Almarez, business advisor with the Small Business Development Center. As show hosts, all from the Mexican state of Jalisco, they already had a natural banter. Hugo’s nickname is “Abuelo” for his white hair. Mariana is “Doña Pelo” for her hair. And Gustavo is “Millennial” because he’s the youngest.

They came up with a name for the show, “Poder de Saber,” which means “Power of Knowledge.” A popular Mexican saying for years, it’s something still heard on Mexican radio stations and which Velazquez heard around the dinner table whether in Guadalajara or in Napa, where he moved at age 5.

“When I was a kid, my dad used to say, ‘Man is the architect of his own future.’ One day, I asked where that came from and my father explained it was my grandfather, who often started sentences with ‘Poder de saber,’ and it would go, ‘The power of knowledge is that you can be whoever you want to be.’ ”

As the show began taking shape, Velazquez reached out to the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Sonoma County for support, in return providing them with air time and segments devoted to topics covered by chamber staff. He got a grant from Rebuild North Bay Foundation. Early promotion on the popular La Pulga Santa Rosa flea market Facebook page helped spread the word.

One of the first politicians he reached out to was U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, who recently returned as a guest for the Cinco de Mayo show along with Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore.

“They continue to impress me with their earnestness,” Huffman said of the “Poder de Saber” crew. “They really want to provide information and value to the Spanish-speaking community in our region. I think they understand there’s a gap there. There’s a need.”