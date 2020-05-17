Subscribe

Psychologist works to improve access to mental health care for Sonoma County Latinos

HANNAH BEAUSANG
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 16, 2020, 5:17PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Latino Living

Read more stories celebrating the local Latino community here.

Michael Valdovinos’s wide-ranging career as a psychologist has taken him into war zones and Ivy League classrooms, but the Latino leader’s heart has remained in Sonoma County.

The struggles and triumphs he experienced growing up in rural Guerneville as a first-generation Mexican-American shaped his personal and professional life. The 43-year-old, who gives back locally through his work at Santa Rosa Community Health and across the airwaves with a new KBBF radio show, said he aims to empower his community through access to resources and education.

“The Latino community falls between the cracks because we’re a community that oftentimes doesn’t speak up loudly enough,” he said. “We feel we don’t have those inherent privileges, and by way of those dynamics, we’re too easily skipped over. We’re not necessarily the ones banging down doors advocating for more improved mental health resources. There needs to be people like myself who have these kinds of privileges and are able to be a loud voice in the community.”

His introduction to the mental health field came at an early age, when he acted as a translator for his mother during her doctor’s appointments. While Valdovinos’s father worked seven days a week doing manual labor, the 9-year-old would help his mother cope with depression and PTSD as she navigated life in the U.S. after her journey from Michoacán, Mexico.

He vividly remembers trips to the Kaiser emergency room for panic attacks, translating English-language cassettes about mindfulness, researching medications and helping her find ways to manage her symptoms, he said. When he took his first abnormal psychology class at Santa Rosa Junior College, he realized how instrumental the experience had been in shaping his future career path.

“It’s not ugly, it’s beautiful — it’s such a part of my life,” he said. “It’s what made me feel strong and capable and competent when I walk into a room and see someone in stress or suicidal or at their wits’ end.”

Though the El Molino High School graduate struggled academically, he credits the SRJC Puente Project, teachers and local mentors for instilling within him the confidence to obtain a doctorate in psychology.

His career has included working with the U.S. Air Force as an active duty officer handling mental health, efforts that earned him prestigious accolades, including a U.S. Air Force Meritorious Service Medal. He completed a seven-month operational psychology deployment to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and was the lead psychologist who reintegrated Bowe Bergdahl, he said.

The board-certified behavioral and cognitive psychologist’s extensive resume includes working with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, teaching at Weill Cornell Medical College of Cornell University and working with National Geographic to develop a mindfulness and meditation app for veterans.

In 2017, he returned to Sonoma County with his wife and two daughters to be closer to family and to help his community.

“Sonoma County is what made me,” he said. “I had some of the hardest times of my life (there), some more difficult than going to war, but also the most beautiful times of my life.”

He felt he could make an impact locally, including by developing a program to integrate nature into mental health care at his Sebastopol apple farm. He’s long been passionate about using nature for healing and has worked with the Sierra Club to build an outdoor therapy program for veterans, he said.

Latino Living

Read more stories celebrating the local Latino community here.

He applies his area of focus, including trauma, depression and empowerment, to his work treating predominately Latino clients at Santa Rosa Community Health clinics, where he leads the integrated behavioral health program.

Valdovinos also teaches at the Sutter Santa Rosa Family Medicine residency, where he mentors a group of Latino residents. For about a year, he’s teamed up with Douglas Jimenez, a fellow faculty member and doctor at Santa Rosa Community Health, to work with 13 Latino doctors as they navigate the medical field.

Jimenez said Valdovinos’s work is invaluable.

“Our community is so lucky to have this guy — he’s so top-notch, so smart and so committed,” Jimenez said. “We’re really fortunate to have him.”

Valdovinos is also volunteering his mental health expertise to reach the Spanish-speaking community with a KBBF radio show called “Afternoons with Dr. Valdovinos.” The program, which airs at 4 p.m. Tuesdays on 89.1 FM, was born out of a one-time segment with other medical professionals to discuss COVID-19.

Zeke Guzman, president of the nonprofit group Latinos Unidos del Condado de Sonoma County, spearheaded the effort to reach the Latino community with critical information during the pandemic.

“I’m hoping it evolves to be a connection point for people who need help to get them going,” Guzman said of the show. “The first step to getting help is to ask for it.”

KBBF, which started broadcasting in 1973 as the first fully bilingual, bicultural educational radio service in the U.S., has become a trusted news source in the community, said the show’s moderator Rafael Vazquez. Radio can reach large swaths of people, including those in the immigrant community who are unable to read or write.

In California, Latinos are testing positive for COVID-19 at a higher rate than any other ethnic population, a trend Vasquez said is influenced by a lack of access to education. KBBF is broadcasting weekly pandemic-related updates from county officials, airing public service announcements and incorporating news into daily programming.

The station has addressed issues such as managing at-home education during the pandemic, housing and legal assistance.

Vasquez, a local leader who has for a decade hosted his own KBBF show, said having an on-air expert who understands Sonoma County’s Latino population helps normalize mental health.

“It’s making it more comfortable for people to feel understood. Instead of just doing one-on-one therapy conversations, we’re reaching thousands of people. … We can change the mentality for people and show that therapy is an OK thing to do,” Vasquez said.

Outside of the studio, Valdovinos plans to continue his advocacy in Sonoma County.

“I just want to say thank you and give back to the Latino community,” he said, “so they can feel more hope and they don’t feel like they’re voiceless.”

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine