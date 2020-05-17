Psychologist works to improve access to mental health care for Sonoma County Latinos

Michael Valdovinos’s wide-ranging career as a psychologist has taken him into war zones and Ivy League classrooms, but the Latino leader’s heart has remained in Sonoma County.

The struggles and triumphs he experienced growing up in rural Guerneville as a first-generation Mexican-American shaped his personal and professional life. The 43-year-old, who gives back locally through his work at Santa Rosa Community Health and across the airwaves with a new KBBF radio show, said he aims to empower his community through access to resources and education.

“The Latino community falls between the cracks because we’re a community that oftentimes doesn’t speak up loudly enough,” he said. “We feel we don’t have those inherent privileges, and by way of those dynamics, we’re too easily skipped over. We’re not necessarily the ones banging down doors advocating for more improved mental health resources. There needs to be people like myself who have these kinds of privileges and are able to be a loud voice in the community.”

His introduction to the mental health field came at an early age, when he acted as a translator for his mother during her doctor’s appointments. While Valdovinos’s father worked seven days a week doing manual labor, the 9-year-old would help his mother cope with depression and PTSD as she navigated life in the U.S. after her journey from Michoacán, Mexico.

He vividly remembers trips to the Kaiser emergency room for panic attacks, translating English-language cassettes about mindfulness, researching medications and helping her find ways to manage her symptoms, he said. When he took his first abnormal psychology class at Santa Rosa Junior College, he realized how instrumental the experience had been in shaping his future career path.

“It’s not ugly, it’s beautiful — it’s such a part of my life,” he said. “It’s what made me feel strong and capable and competent when I walk into a room and see someone in stress or suicidal or at their wits’ end.”

Though the El Molino High School graduate struggled academically, he credits the SRJC Puente Project, teachers and local mentors for instilling within him the confidence to obtain a doctorate in psychology.

His career has included working with the U.S. Air Force as an active duty officer handling mental health, efforts that earned him prestigious accolades, including a U.S. Air Force Meritorious Service Medal. He completed a seven-month operational psychology deployment to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and was the lead psychologist who reintegrated Bowe Bergdahl, he said.

The board-certified behavioral and cognitive psychologist’s extensive resume includes working with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, teaching at Weill Cornell Medical College of Cornell University and working with National Geographic to develop a mindfulness and meditation app for veterans.

In 2017, he returned to Sonoma County with his wife and two daughters to be closer to family and to help his community.

“Sonoma County is what made me,” he said. “I had some of the hardest times of my life (there), some more difficult than going to war, but also the most beautiful times of my life.”

He felt he could make an impact locally, including by developing a program to integrate nature into mental health care at his Sebastopol apple farm. He’s long been passionate about using nature for healing and has worked with the Sierra Club to build an outdoor therapy program for veterans, he said.