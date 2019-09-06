'Braceros' helped save Sonoma County crops during World War II

There are times in our history to remember. One is the summer of 1943, when a chartered bus pulled up to the Wood ranch on River Road and 125 Mexican fieldworkers stepped off — the first braceros in Sonoma County, coming like superheroes to save the crops.

They were a welcome result of a 1942 agreement between Mexico and the United States. For Sonoma County they were a big part of the estimated 12,000 “pickers” needed annually to harvest hops, apples, prunes, grapes and pears.

It was an emergency — not just local but nationwide. The U.S. entry into World War II had taken farm labor away. Able-bodied men, from youth to middle age — had left for the military. Bay Area defense plants needed older workers and women. The migrant groups of Japanese workers were taken away to government internment camps.

With the Bracero Program, licensed labor contractors traveled south of the border to recruit campesinos and Mexico-issued “green cards” granting temporary legal access to the United States.

The workers that got off at the Wood ranch in ’43 came after Talmadge (Babe) Wood had gone to the new federal office on the fifth floor of the Rosenberg building to sign all the necessary requests and promises. Wood, who died in 2004 at 103, remembered for a video interview in 1992:

“So, what I did was to phone Don Mills in Santa Rosa, who was a young man just starting out as a labor contractor to get me the workers. And I said, ‘I need a lot of help.’ And he said, ‘Well, Babe,’ he says, ‘I’m in contact with Mexico, and the Mexican nationals, they’re called. … I think I could get some, how many could you use?’

“I told him I could use about 150. And he said, ‘I don’t think I can get that many, but I’ll see how many I can get.’ So he said, ‘I got 125.’ But, he says, ‘You have to sign up and be responsible for ’em and keep ’em in good health and feed ‘em and clothe ‘em and have doctors to take care of ’em. And, for so many days.’ ”

Wood kept his word, even retained 15 workers for year-round jobs at season’s end. Soon buses were unloading in every corner of the county. Most of the workers were between the ages of 16 and 25. They carried with them little more than the clothes on their backs and the straw hats that became something of a trademark. They constituted the first significant Latino presence in this area since the Bear Flaggers and the U.S. government seized California in the 1840s.

------

Benny Carranza came that first year and several more after. He spoke English and augmented his crop wages working for contractor Mills as an interpreter, going home to play professional basketball in Mexico City after each season. Carranza spoke in an interview in the 1980s about that first year, calling it “a beautiful time.” But not all his memories were about happy Sunday fiestas in the camps.

“You’d be surprised,” he said, “how growers would treat the men. They even opened their mouths and looked at their teeth — like a horse. We felt degraded for our people in those years.”