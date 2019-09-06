Fall events in Sonoma County celebrating Latino Life

SEPTEMBER

TIERRA DE ROSAS, NOW THROUGH NOV. 3

Santa Rosa: Exhibit of new artwork by Maria de Los Angeles, a Santa Rosa artist now living in New York, plus “A Way of Life,” showing work by artists who influenced her. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets cost $10; $7 for seniors, students and disabled; free for children 12 and younger. Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org

Santa Rosa: The renowned Mexican comic and impressionist will perform in Spanish only at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $41-$86. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

CAFE TACVBA IN CONCERT, SEPT. 10

Santa Rosa: The Mexico City quartet performs at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets cost $49-$69. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

FIESTA DE INDEPENCIA, SEPT. 15

Santa Rosa: Live performances by Banda Los Lagos, Los Bondadosos, Mariachi Barragan, Luther Burbank Center’s Mariachi Ensemble, Danza Azteca, Ballet Folklorico and more, plus children’s activities, cultural exhibits and a low-rider car show, 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

BLANCO WHITE, SEPT. 20

Petaluma: London guitarist Josh Edwards, a student of Andalusian and Latin American musical instruments, performs at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets cost $15-$18. Mystic Theatre & Music Hall, 23 Petaluma Blvd. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS FAMILY DAY, SEPT. 28

Santa Rosa: Family Day and opening reception for annual Dia de Los Muertos exhibit, noon-4 p.m. Saturday. Free. Includes food, crafts and performances by Ballet Folklorico of Petaluma. Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St. Exhibit runs through Nov. 10. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

MARIACHI SOL DE MEXICO DE JOSE HERANDEZ, SEPT. 29

Rohnert Park: Founded in 1981, the ensemble performs at 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $25. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

OCTOBER

LATINO HEALTH FORUM, OCT. 10

Rohnert Park: “One People, One Climate: Climate Change and Latino Health,” with speakers and workshops, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday. Student Center Grand Ballroom, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave. Registration fee: $100; $25 for nurses. Student workforce registration waivers for up to 100 high school and early college students. For more information, visit latinohealthforum.org.

Santa Rosa: American Norteno band from Zapata, Texas, performs at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $46-$106. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

VICTOR SANTIAGO ASUNCION, OCT. 27

Rohnert Park: The Filipino-American pianist, popular in Spain, Mexico and Brazil, performs at 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $30. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.