Guerneville’s Sabor Mexicano feeds farm-to-table empire

It’s not that he is so much a humble man, but Jorge Saldana doesn’t take credit for his success. He owns Cancun restaurant in downtown Berkeley, Tlaloc restaurant in San Francisco’s Financial District, the national Sabor Mexicano Home Made gourmet chips and salsa company, and the 130-acre Sabor Mexicano Farm in Guerneville that sources produce for all his other businesses.

But, he says, “It all happened naturally. It was an accident. It’s because life is what happens when you don’t think about it.”

Specifically, it all started with a microwave. The Guadalajara-born entrepreneur grew up in a farming family, one of nine siblings, with a father who harvested daily, and a mother who cooked every meal from scratch.

“My father would take me and my brothers out to the fields,” Saldana said. “He showed us how corn ripens, how beans grow, how to pick squash when it’s tender. We would bring it home, and my mom would do an amazing meal — sauté corn with smashed garlic, onion, tomatoes, torn cilantro and zucchini, maybe throw in a little pork. I never saw a bag or box or can, ever, ever, ever, and I learned to cook that way.”

So he was horrified when, after moving to Berkeley for college in the late 1980s, he met a woman who was trying to run a Mexican restaurant with only a microwave. She didn’t have a grill, or even a stove, and her business was failing. Saldana, meanwhile, had become “famous” among his friends at school because he cooked “amazing” food, replicating his mother’s recipes from memory.

That was 1991, and he was just 20 years old. He scrounged a down payment together, bought the place for $19,000, and the lady carried the loan. “She gave me a crazy gift,” he said.

And why not jump in, he figured — he had been working as a waiter, he had a friend who worked in construction and could build a proper kitchen for the tiny spot’s six tables, what else could he need?

It turned out he was right. Customers loved his authentic cuisine, showcasing whole black beans instead of refried, homemade tortillas, smashed garlic and torn cilantro for bolder flavors than chopped, and meats sizzled on an open grill. “Back then, most places boiled their chicken, a grill was novel,” he said. “People said no one would understand my cooking, with quesadillas like we made back home with queso fresco and squash blossoms, but all of a sudden I had lines out the door.”

Saldana dropped out of school, and three years later, moved to a new, 4,000-square-foot space that is today’s Cancun. In 2000, he opened his Tlaloc restaurant, spanning an ambitious 7,000 square feet over three stories. Tlaloc is a regional Jalisco term for fertility, and true to the name, the menu focuses on fresh ingredients, including eggs from Saldana’s 200 forest-raised Guerneville chickens, homemade chorizo and tortillas, whole pinto beans, queso fresco and specialty items like nopales.

In 2006, Saldana realized he wanted to return to farming. “I was homesick,” he said, “missing the ground, the soils.”

Originally, he planned to buy 1 acre, near a friend’s property in Cazadero. But by chance, another friend came across the 130-acre parcel on Fife Creek just steps from Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, and Saldana fell in love. Again, he took the leap, and today, his farm thanks him with an organic bounty including hot peppers, tomatoes, tomatillos, cilantro, garlic, onions, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, corn, radishes, kale and cabbage.