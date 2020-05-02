Petaluma teacher Laura Bradley becomes digital innovator for PBS

Petaluma teacher Laura Bradley expected some quirky submissions when her digital media classes at Kenilworth Junior High School were forced out of the school’s studio and into each student’s home.

One broadcast journalism student narrated his sister making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, imitating a sports anchor who has no sports to call during the coronavirus pandemic. Another shared a fake recipe for making toilet paper using household items and some effective video editing.

But what the 31-year Sonoma County English teacher was hoping to see were a few therapeutic moments as students responded to video prompts aiming simply to see how they were holding up. Some expressed despair and fear over the uncertainty caused by an infectious disease that has upended daily life, and kept children away from their school communities with campuses closed for the rest of the spring.

Bradley said submissions like those have reaffirmed her work as digital innovator for the Public Broadcasting Service since 2018, helping teachers around the country empower their students by encouraging personal storytelling as a way to increase empathy and build community among classmates.

Last month she spent an hour working with roughly 400 teachers around the country, hosting a professional development session online on that very topic. She detailed how stories from ordinary people navigating the pandemic can provide a space for students to do their own reflection, and continue their social and emotional development from home.

“Our kids did not sign up for an online class, and we did not sign up to teach an online class. There’s a lot of frustration,” Bradley said of distance learning. “When you teach middle school kids, you realize the community of the classroom is so important.”

Students have been using these videos to recreate that atmosphere, said Bradley, who began her teaching career at Altimira Middle School in Sonoma in 1988 as an English teacher. She continued in the English department when she joined the Kenilworth staff in 2001. But after she earned her masters degree in educational technology from Sonoma State University eight years ago, Bradley began shifting her focus to digital media and how it can enhance education.

She moved the school’s morning news broadcast from a before-school club to a daily elective course with anchors, correspondents and every aspect of the program student-led.

With financial investment in a proper studio, which includes 32 iMac computers, Bradley pioneered a digital lab course that’s now offered twice each day. Together, the media classes now make up the majority of Bradley’s teaching schedule. This is also the first time in over three decades the Sonoma County native hasn’t taught an English class, she said.

Bradley has spent most of her career helping students learn the fundamentals of English through literature. As a digital media teacher, she’s now showing students how to use those skills to be creative in a moment when all the typical sources of inspiration have dried up.

“It’s teaching students to tell their own stories,” Bradley said. “There’s no reason for me to say, ‘You have to write this certain story.’ My responsibility is giving them a safe place to do that, and then figure out how to publish it.”