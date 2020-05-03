El Molino teacher becomes Zoom guru for instructors grappling with remote learning

Jerod Brown became the West Sonoma County schools’ Zoom guru almost by accident.

The Spanish teacher and incoming football coach at El Molino High School in Sebastopol had been using the teleconferencing platform to run coaching clinics even before the coronavirus threat.

“I had played around with it and become more familiar with it,” he said.

Soon, district administrators realized they would need to close campuses and start “distance learning” for the approximately 1,800 students at the district’s three high schools.

Brown, already a self-taught expert on the platform, became the go-to Zoom guy as dozens of instructors in the district began planning to teach their students on computer screens. The teacher, who graduated from El Mo in 2009, is now known even beyond his district as the one to ask for Zoom learning.

He held a training session for about 40 other teachers, instructing them how to host a Zoom class and make sure only students could gain access. He also showed them how to use features developed by Zoom and Google to get the most out of a teaching style few were accustomed to.

Brown recorded the session and posted it on a shared drive so others could watch later, or rewatch it for a refresher. It went fairly smoothly, he said, given the differences in tech proficiency within the teaching ranks.

“We have teachers with various levels of comfort or experience,” he said. “Some teachers are routinely posting on Google Classroom and some have never done that. But in a time like this, there’s no other option.”

One teacher who had never set up a Google Classroom, Brown said, “jumped on and figured it out.”

“There were hiccups, but he was able to do it. This may have just been the push he needed to realize, ‘OK, there are some good tools here to interact with my students and meet my students’ needs.’”

Still, some teachers are more comfortable than others “performing” via live video, rather than naturally leading a classroom.

“This is far more exhausting and mentally draining than being in a classroom,” Brown said. “I don’t know if it’s being in the same space with students and drawing energy from each other or what. But being on Zoom is different.”

Teachers are learning the ins and outs of online teaching and what works best for their students.

“Most people seem to be comfortable to start a meeting and talk, but there are some really awesome ways to keep engaged, too,” he said.

He uses polls sometimes to instantly gauge the room.

“That gives me live feedback in the moment, ‘Are students grasping this concept or not?’ And then I can share the results so they can see how they stack up with others.”

After the original training, Brown received lots of questions from teachers about how Zoom works in a class setting. But it seems they are getting comfortable in their new virtual classrooms.

“It was tricky because some teachers just needed to see they were on the right track. It is a fairly user-friendly system, so with a little bit of time, most got the hang of it,” he said.