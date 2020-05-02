Two Rock school district navigates remote teaching amid virus pandemic

Two Rock Union School District superintendent Betha MacClain saw the initial signs of the coronavirus’ impact on her life in early March, when several planned work trips were canceled due to concerns over the respiratory disease.

But the longterm repercussions of the virus wouldn’t fully crystallize until the following week, on March 17, when a county-wide meeting with Sonoma County’s health officer revealed classrooms would need to close to minimize the spread of the virus.

The decision forced teachers to pivot to remote learning in less than two weeks during an extended spring break. The task proved challenging for the Two Rock district, a rural one-campus district west of Petaluma that serves almost 170 elementary-aged students and operates on a $2.3 million annual budget.

Unlike larger districts in the county, MacClain had no IT manager to answer tech-related questions or distribute electronic devices to students in need. Nor did she have a curriculum director to ensure students were meeting educational standards as the school transitioned to remote learning.

“We’re wearing every hat,” MacClain said. “We were essentially asking staff to figure it out.”

A school survey revealed that a quarter of her students, each coming from Spanish-speaking families, had no internet connection. Roughly as many students had no electronic device to access online learning materials from home.

Parents living on the nearby U.S. Coast Guard training center worried whether home-based learning posed enough of a challenge for their children, a unique problem given the possibility of relocating to a different state with more rigorous teaching requirements, MacClain said. Children from those homes make up about 60% of the district’s student population, she added.

“It’s been constantly trying to figure out how we improve upon what we’re doing and how we make it more meaningful,” MacClain said of the switch to distance learning. “How do we try to get away from all the worry and anxiety that we’re not doing it well enough or kids aren’t going to get what they need, to a point where we all feel there’s enough flexibility and enough support that it’s all doable?”

But the process has taught MacClain more about the teachers, staff and students at the Two Rock Union School District, where she was hired in 2018 as superintendent.

The new job came after a lengthy career in education, first as a teacher and eventually a school administrator, in schools throughout the Bay Area. Her longest stint was as a grant coordinator and visual arts teacher at Santa Rosa High School’s ArtQuest magnet program, where she worked for almost a decade starting in 1999. The program granted students a great deal of creative freedom and encouraged them to collaborate with each other, she said.

“It was a kind of a dream job if you were an art teacher,” MacClain said. “(Students) could come out of school knowing, ‘I can do things I’ve never done before.’”

But an experience toward the end of her tenure, when she taught an art class for students enrolled at the comprehensive high school, opened her eyes to the inequalities faced by students from different backgrounds sharing the same campus.

MacClain noticed some of the teens in the group, all English-language learners, showed tremendous artistic talent. But when she encouraged them to take their ideas further, or improve on a project, they replied that they just needed enough credits to pass the class.