Sonoma County music teachers, students find new rhythm during shutdown

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 2, 2020, 3:15PM
May 2, 2020, 3:15PM

For more stories on how Sonoma County educators are making a difference during the coronavirus crisis, go here.

Both music students and teachers are getting used to a new rhythm of life during this era of social distancing and remote learning.

It’s particularly challenging for young musicians accustomed to playing together in an intimate way, on a regular basis, for many years.

“The kids do miss being in the ensemble, and the sense of community,” said Brandon Binder, band and orchestra director at Rincon Valley Middle School. “There really is no way to replicate that.”

In addition, the students have had to let go of spring concerts, academic festivals and even special trips. In March, Binder’s seventh graders were going to go to Six Flags in Vallejo, and his eighth graders were looking forward to a trip to Disneyland. Both were canceled, along with the spring concert in May and a lunchtime performance.

At Analy High School, band and orchestra director Casey Jones feels especially bad for the seniors, who are missing prom and spring concerts as well as playing “Pomp and Circumstance” at their own graduation. Not to mention the Apple Blossom Parade and the school musical — “Chicago” — which would have showcased the young musicians in the pit orchestra.

“It’s tough to see that all go away,” Jones said. “It was really hard to comfort the seniors and tell them everything is going to be OK when you don’t know. ‘We’re in this together’ is the best I can come up with.”

Jones said during these trying times, he is checking in emotionally with his band and orchestra musicians before handing out assignments.

“When you have a crisis like this … the students are just trying to get their bearings,” the 31-year-old teacher said. “I think it’s better to check in. ‘How are you doing? Is this too much work?’ ”

Distance learning also means it’s harder to read body language, Jones said. You can’t tell if someone has a cloud over their head on a particular day, and some students used to flying under the radar in the back of the section feel like they’re being put on the spot with video conferencing.

“It’s a whole new classroom management experience,” Jones said. “And for people who aren’t internet savvy, it’s much more challenging, for both the students and the teachers.”

But with the help of new learning applications and the support of other musicians, teachers and administrators, Sonoma County’s instrumental music teachers are digging into a new toolkit to broaden their students’ learning experience while inspiring them to pick up their instruments.

One of the most helpful applications for music teachers is SmartMusic, which records students playing a piece and gives automatic feedback. The teachers also can listen and provide assessments, a good tool for students working on a specific piece.

Binder said he just started to give assignments with SmartMusic, featuring the music the students will be performing during the following school year.

“At least when they walk in the door in August, there will be some familiarity with the music,” he said. That is, if they can return by then."

Both Jones and Binder have reached out to their community of musical friends to ask for help in expanding the scope of education for their students.

“This week, a Brazilian musician who plays percussion is going to do a video conference and demonstration,” Jones said. “My students will be able to ask him questions.”

Without the constant pressure of the next performance, the teachers are able to give students a better view of the music profession, from what it’s like to write movie scores to up-and-coming band composers, such as John Mackey.

“There are tons of positives that have come out of this,” Binder said. “They’re engaging and learning in a different way about different things. It’s broadening my curriculum.”

As part of his classwork, Binder is introducing his students to programs like SoundTrack, which explains how to make multitrack recordings; to playlists, such as the live-streaming ones posted on the Green Music Center website; and to videos of important repertoire, such as Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” performed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, which his students watch together — while staying apart — each Friday.

“They post in a forum setting so they can respond to each other,” he said. “What was that at 13 minutes in? Oh yeah, that was a marimba.”

On Tuesdays, Binder gives his students a regimented practice routine — an exercise for five minutes, a method book for 10 minutes, and a tricky spot in their sheet music for 15 minutes, for a total of 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, to prod his students to pick up their instruments, Jones said he has challenged himself musically, recording himself multiple times, then playing it back so it becomes like a one-man band.

“I’ll dress up as a Ghostbuster and play the ‘The Ghostbusters’ theme,” he said. “My hope is the students will watch it and get inspired.”

Joe Campbell, an Analy High Senior who plays percussion, plans to study music at the Santa Rosa Junior College then transfer to a music college, where he hopes to play in jazz bands, take jazz composition and music theory.

“I miss playing together with my friends,” he said. “There’s nothing positive about this, except, yeah, I guess I can do my schoolwork whenever I want to, and it’s up to me to get it done.”

At Rincon Valley Middle School, Binder has done work on a research study with his concert band as part of pursuing his master’s degree at University of Colorado at Boulder. The study, which teaches kids practice strategies, was done in conjunction with Kim Mieder, the coordinator of music education at Sonoma State University.

“We taught them how to read a conductor’s score,” he said. “They run their own rehearsal, learn a piece and perform it at a concert — the way we framed it was student-centered learning.”

After that study, Binder said he noticed a lot of progress was made by his students, an important lesson in light of the current ubiquity of online learning.

“That is the ultimate goal for any music teacher, that the student can become self-sufficient,” he said. “Ultimately, we’re teaching kids how to learn ... and this will benefit them in any area.”

You can reach Staff Writer Diane Peterson at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

