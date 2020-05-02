Sonoma County music teachers, students find new rhythm during shutdown

Both music students and teachers are getting used to a new rhythm of life during this era of social distancing and remote learning.

It’s particularly challenging for young musicians accustomed to playing together in an intimate way, on a regular basis, for many years.

“The kids do miss being in the ensemble, and the sense of community,” said Brandon Binder, band and orchestra director at Rincon Valley Middle School. “There really is no way to replicate that.”

In addition, the students have had to let go of spring concerts, academic festivals and even special trips. In March, Binder’s seventh graders were going to go to Six Flags in Vallejo, and his eighth graders were looking forward to a trip to Disneyland. Both were canceled, along with the spring concert in May and a lunchtime performance.

At Analy High School, band and orchestra director Casey Jones feels especially bad for the seniors, who are missing prom and spring concerts as well as playing “Pomp and Circumstance” at their own graduation. Not to mention the Apple Blossom Parade and the school musical — “Chicago” — which would have showcased the young musicians in the pit orchestra.

“It’s tough to see that all go away,” Jones said. “It was really hard to comfort the seniors and tell them everything is going to be OK when you don’t know. ‘We’re in this together’ is the best I can come up with.”

Jones said during these trying times, he is checking in emotionally with his band and orchestra musicians before handing out assignments.

“When you have a crisis like this … the students are just trying to get their bearings,” the 31-year-old teacher said. “I think it’s better to check in. ‘How are you doing? Is this too much work?’ ”

Distance learning also means it’s harder to read body language, Jones said. You can’t tell if someone has a cloud over their head on a particular day, and some students used to flying under the radar in the back of the section feel like they’re being put on the spot with video conferencing.

“It’s a whole new classroom management experience,” Jones said. “And for people who aren’t internet savvy, it’s much more challenging, for both the students and the teachers.”

But with the help of new learning applications and the support of other musicians, teachers and administrators, Sonoma County’s instrumental music teachers are digging into a new toolkit to broaden their students’ learning experience while inspiring them to pick up their instruments.

One of the most helpful applications for music teachers is SmartMusic, which records students playing a piece and gives automatic feedback. The teachers also can listen and provide assessments, a good tool for students working on a specific piece.

Binder said he just started to give assignments with SmartMusic, featuring the music the students will be performing during the following school year.

“At least when they walk in the door in August, there will be some familiarity with the music,” he said. That is, if they can return by then."

Both Jones and Binder have reached out to their community of musical friends to ask for help in expanding the scope of education for their students.