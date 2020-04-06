Subscribe

Where to get tested for coronavirus, other help during the pandemic in Sonoma County

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 6, 2020, 11:41AM

How To Reduce Your Risk

Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

• Avoid touching your eyes and face

• Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow

• Stay home when ill

• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season

Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services

For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the County of Sonoma Public Health Division, Disease Control Unit at 707-565-4567.

_____

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

As Sonoma County continues life under a shelter-in-place order, many people may be wondering where to get food or where to get coronavirus testing.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, here is a list of organizations and resources that are providing assistance. This list is being updated as we learn more, and you can let us know what we've missed at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.

Virus prevention and testing

Questions or concerns about the coronavirus can be directed to Sonoma County’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You also can text "COVID19" to 211211 for coronavirus information.

If you are an older adult or have a chronic medical condition such as diabetes or lung disease, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advice on preventative measures. Find it here.

West County Health Centers

West County Health Centers is only offering tests to current patients with symptoms of the coronavirus who have contact with the public and are considered "essential" workers. These patients must already have undergone a medical screening from a doctor or nurse by phone. West County Health Centers also is no longer accepting walk-in appointments and is offering care by appointment, phone or video instead. For more information, click here.

Sutter Health

Sutter is testing current patients who are considered high risk, which includes people with pre-existing medical conditions, according to its website. Sutter will not provide testing to people who are not current patients. Those who suspect they have coronavirus should use Sutter's online symptom checker and schedule a video visit through Sutter Health's online web portal, which can be found here. During the virtual appointment, a doctor will determine if and where a person should be tested. People who do choose to book in-person appointments should let their providers know that they’re experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus prior to the visit. For more information, click here.

St. Joseph Health

St. Joseph Health is asking people with symptoms of coronavirus to schedule a virtual visit, call their doctor’s offices or reach out to the Sonoma County Health Department at 211 or 800-325-9604. St. Joseph Health offers an online coronavirus assessment tool here. St. Joseph Health also has asked patients who have symptoms of coronavirus only to come to the emergency room if its an emergency or a health care provider recommended to do so.

Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is recommending that people who think they have the coronavirus first call 1-866-454-8855 to speak with a clinician. Both a referral and an appointment is needed before testing will occur. For more information, click here.

-----

Mental Health

Parents, first responders and people recently released from quarantine can receive tips on managing their mental health from the CDC here.

West County Health Centers has provided a list of resources for people dealing with anxiety and stress during the pandemic. See the list here.

Kaiser Permanente offers resources for people dealing with mental health issues here.

------

Food

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office has compiled a list of grocery stores that deliver or provide curbside pick-up. Click here for the list.

Redwood Empire Food Bank

The Redwood Empire Food Bank is providing food to residents in need, including people who recently have become unemployed, without proof of income, Food Connections manager Maria Fuentes said. Residents either can visit the office (3990 Brickway Boulevard, Santa Rosa) for a box of dry goods or to be directed to a pick-up location. Coronavirus concerns have forced some locations to close and others’ hours to be extended, so visit getfood.refb.org for an updated list. Questions can be directed to 707-523-7900.

The food bank also has partnered with local school kitchens to provide families with children lunch and care packages with groceries. The meals can be picked up from any of the participating schools, but children must be present to receive food. Click here for a list of participating schools and here for a map to see where they're located.

Meals on Wheels

Run by the Council on Aging, Meals on Wheels provides seniors with food in exchange for a small monetary donation, although no one in need is turned away. Sonoma County employees have stepped up to volunteer with the program so that those in need have enough food during the pandemic, said Marrianne McBride, CEO of the Council on Aging. But because of the overwhelming need, recipients will be prioritized based on how much food they currently have and their access to food in the future. For more information, call 707-525-0143.

Salvation Army

Salvation Army is providing food to those in need Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon during the pandemic, said Santa Rosa Salvation Army Capt. Rio Ray. To receive food, go to the parking lot of the Corps Community Center (93 Stony Circle, Santa Rosa) with a valid ID. Families are limited to picking up groceries once per week.

Salvation Army is delivering food to seniors on Fridays, but only 100 spots are available, Ray said. The organization also has partnered with In-Home Supportive Services to deliver two meals per day to people with disabilities. For more information about each of these programs, call 707-542-0981.

Ceres Community Center

Ceres Community Center is providing meals and food assistance to residents living in Sonoma and Marin counties who are facing medical and financial challenges. They also are assisting residents who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and do not have family or financial support. Click here for more information and to see the full list of requirements. If you meet Ceres' qualifications, call the client intake line at 707-829-5833, ext. 201. It may take up to three weeks to receive meals, and the organization is working to expand its capacity.

-----

Financial Assistance

File for unemployment

Residents who have become unemployed because of the pandemic can file an unemployment claim with the State of California here. Residents must meet the state's eligibility requirements, which include being physically able to work and being fully or partially unemployed, among other criteria. Click here for more information.

Utility Assistance

Salvation Army is offering to help people in need pay their water, electric and other utility bills. These services are available in the afternoon at the Corps Community Center (93 Stony Circle, Santa Rosa) by appointment only. For more information, call 707-542-0981 or click here.

If you have been laid off recently or are seeking additional income, here is a list of businesses hiring locally right now.

The Press Democrat wants to know what stories you see emerging and what you're experiencing locally during the shelter-in-place order. Reach out to us at coronavirus@pressdemocrat.com.

