Where to get tested for coronavirus, other help during the pandemic in Sonoma County

Questions or concerns can be directed to the County of Sonoma Public Health Division, Disease Control Unit at 707-565-4567 .

Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus.

As Sonoma County continues life under a shelter-in-place order, many people may be wondering where to get food or where to get coronavirus testing.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, here is a list of organizations and resources that are providing assistance. This list is being updated as we learn more, and you can let us know what we've missed at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.

Virus prevention and testing

Questions or concerns about the coronavirus can be directed to Sonoma County’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You also can text "COVID19" to 211211 for coronavirus information.

If you are an older adult or have a chronic medical condition such as diabetes or lung disease, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advice on preventative measures. Find it here.

West County Health Centers

West County Health Centers is only offering tests to current patients with symptoms of the coronavirus who have contact with the public and are considered "essential" workers. These patients must already have undergone a medical screening from a doctor or nurse by phone. West County Health Centers also is no longer accepting walk-in appointments and is offering care by appointment, phone or video instead. For more information, click here.

Sutter Health

Sutter is testing current patients who are considered high risk, which includes people with pre-existing medical conditions, according to its website. Sutter will not provide testing to people who are not current patients. Those who suspect they have coronavirus should use Sutter's online symptom checker and schedule a video visit through Sutter Health's online web portal, which can be found here. During the virtual appointment, a doctor will determine if and where a person should be tested. People who do choose to book in-person appointments should let their providers know that they’re experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus prior to the visit. For more information, click here.

St. Joseph Health

St. Joseph Health is asking people with symptoms of coronavirus to schedule a virtual visit, call their doctor’s offices or reach out to the Sonoma County Health Department at 211 or 800-325-9604. St. Joseph Health offers an online coronavirus assessment tool here. St. Joseph Health also has asked patients who have symptoms of coronavirus only to come to the emergency room if its an emergency or a health care provider recommended to do so.

Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is recommending that people who think they have the coronavirus first call 1-866-454-8855 to speak with a clinician. Both a referral and an appointment is needed before testing will occur. For more information, click here.

Mental Health

Parents, first responders and people recently released from quarantine can receive tips on managing their mental health from the CDC here.

West County Health Centers has provided a list of resources for people dealing with anxiety and stress during the pandemic. See the list here.

Kaiser Permanente offers resources for people dealing with mental health issues here.

Food

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office has compiled a list of grocery stores that deliver or provide curbside pick-up. Click here for the list.