How to help in Sonoma County during the coronavirus pandemic

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 6, 2020, 11:41AM
If you want to help people affected by the coronavirus pandemic but aren’t sure how, here is a list of ways to help while social distancing.

Making donations

Meals on Wheels: The nonprofit group, which provides seniors with food, asks for a small monetary donation from its participants, but also does not turn anyone away. The program is seeking monetary donations to help cover the cost of food. To donate, visit 33236.thankyou4caring.org.

Redwood Empire Food Bank: The organization is seeking both food and monetary donations to help those in need, including people who have become unemployed during the pandemic. Food donations can be dropped off at the food bank at 3990 Brickway Blvd. in Santa Rosa on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They also can be dropped off at one of the food bank’s barrel locations, which can be found at refb.org/ways-to-give/make-donation/donate-food. The most needed items are: tuna and canned meat, peanut butter, canned soups, stews and chili, rice, dry beans, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, high protein granola bars, trail mix and nuts.

If you want to help without leaving your house, the food bank accepts monetary donations online at refb.org/ways-to-give/make-donation.

Food For Thought: The Forestville-based nonprofit provides food to 850 people who live in Sonoma County and are facing serious illness. The organization, which is need of supplies, has launched a virtual food drive online at fftfoodbank.org/virtual-food-drive.

Sonoma Valley Education Foundation: The organization is seeking monetary donations to provide $50 grocery gift cards to Sonoma Valley Unified School District students and their families. The gift cards will be distributed to families in need so they can purchase necessities during the pandemic. For more information or to donate, visit svgreatschoools.org.

The La Luz Crisis Fund: The fund has been reactivated to assist Sonoma Valley residents. “The board and staff of La Luz Center are working on a plan to best respond to the COVID-19 virus, locally,” executive director Juan Hernandez said in a statement on the organization’s website. “In the next few days we will be assessing the rising needs of our community and will be putting together a plan to best meet these needs. In preparation for this plan we have decided to re-launch our Crisis Fund.” For more information or to donate, visit laluzcenter.org.

UndocuFund: The organization is requesting monetary donations to assist undocumented families who don’t have access to sick leave, cannot work remotely or who have lost wages during the pandemic. To donate, visit undocufund.org/donate.

PEP Housing: The Petaluma-based nonprofit group provides low-income seniors access to housing, supportive services and other resources. The organization is seeking monetary donations to cover food services, grocery cards and other expenses for seniors who may become ill and quarantined. For more information or to donate, visit pephousing.org.

Ceres Community Project: Nonprofit group provides food assistance and meals to Sonoma and Marin County residents, is seeking monetary donations to cover the cost of meals for clients who follow special diets because of their health conditions. Donations can be made online at ceresproject.org or via check by mail to Ceres Community Project, 7351 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol, 95472. The organization also is seeking volunteers to deliver meals to its clients in Sonoma County. Email volunteer@ceresproject.org for more information.

_____

Support businesses, workers

The shelter-in-place order bans Sonoma County residents from using nonessential services, which includes movie theaters, bars and gyms. Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, hardware stores and other services that are essential to daily life will remain open. Restaurants can still provide takeout, delivery and drive-thru services, so ordering out is one way to support them. Another way to support local businesses is to purchase online gift cards to use at a later date. An updated list of restaurants offering curbside pick-up and delivery can be found online at https://bit.ly/3bPBD1v.

North Bay Jobs With Justice suggests continuing to pay house cleaners, caregivers and other domestic workers, even if you’ve decided to cancel. Many of these people are without a steady source of income to pay rent during this time and do not have access to health insurance. For more information about North Bay Jobs with Justice, visit northbayjobswithjustice.org.

_____

Give blood, medical supplies

Donate blood: Blood donation centers are facing a deficit after blood drives across the Bay Area were canceled because of the coronavirus. Vitalant, a nonprofit community blood service provider, will remain open throughout the stay-at-home order because it’s considered an essential service. The center is accepting donations from people who are 16 and older, as long as they haven’t been exposed to the coronavirus and haven’t recently traveled to one of the countries, listed online at vitalant.org, with a widespread outbreak. Call 877-258-4825 or make an appointment online at vitalant.org. There are six Vitalant locations in the Bay Area, including one in Santa Rosa (3505 Industrial Road).

Donate masks: Jesse Rael, a radiologist at Sutter Health, is accepting face masks to use during the shortage. All masks should be brand new. Anyone looking to donate masks should email him at jesserael@mac.com. The Salvation Army is collecting unopened boxes of masks, gowns, goggles and gloves that will be distributed to local hospitals. Donations can be dropped off at the parking lot of the Corps Community Center (93 Stony Circle, Santa Rosa) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.

