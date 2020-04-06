How to help in Sonoma County during the coronavirus pandemic

If you want to help people affected by the coronavirus pandemic but aren’t sure how, here is a list of ways to help while social distancing.

Making donations

Meals on Wheels: The nonprofit group, which provides seniors with food, asks for a small monetary donation from its participants, but also does not turn anyone away. The program is seeking monetary donations to help cover the cost of food. To donate, visit 33236.thankyou4caring.org.

Redwood Empire Food Bank: The organization is seeking both food and monetary donations to help those in need, including people who have become unemployed during the pandemic. Food donations can be dropped off at the food bank at 3990 Brickway Blvd. in Santa Rosa on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They also can be dropped off at one of the food bank’s barrel locations, which can be found at refb.org/ways-to-give/make-donation/donate-food. The most needed items are: tuna and canned meat, peanut butter, canned soups, stews and chili, rice, dry beans, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, high protein granola bars, trail mix and nuts.

If you want to help without leaving your house, the food bank accepts monetary donations online at refb.org/ways-to-give/make-donation.

Food For Thought: The Forestville-based nonprofit provides food to 850 people who live in Sonoma County and are facing serious illness. The organization, which is need of supplies, has launched a virtual food drive online at fftfoodbank.org/virtual-food-drive.

Sonoma Valley Education Foundation: The organization is seeking monetary donations to provide $50 grocery gift cards to Sonoma Valley Unified School District students and their families. The gift cards will be distributed to families in need so they can purchase necessities during the pandemic. For more information or to donate, visit svgreatschoools.org.

The La Luz Crisis Fund: The fund has been reactivated to assist Sonoma Valley residents. “The board and staff of La Luz Center are working on a plan to best respond to the COVID-19 virus, locally,” executive director Juan Hernandez said in a statement on the organization’s website. “In the next few days we will be assessing the rising needs of our community and will be putting together a plan to best meet these needs. In preparation for this plan we have decided to re-launch our Crisis Fund.” For more information or to donate, visit laluzcenter.org.

UndocuFund: The organization is requesting monetary donations to assist undocumented families who don’t have access to sick leave, cannot work remotely or who have lost wages during the pandemic. To donate, visit undocufund.org/donate.

PEP Housing: The Petaluma-based nonprofit group provides low-income seniors access to housing, supportive services and other resources. The organization is seeking monetary donations to cover food services, grocery cards and other expenses for seniors who may become ill and quarantined. For more information or to donate, visit pephousing.org.

Ceres Community Project: Nonprofit group provides food assistance and meals to Sonoma and Marin County residents, is seeking monetary donations to cover the cost of meals for clients who follow special diets because of their health conditions. Donations can be made online at ceresproject.org or via check by mail to Ceres Community Project, 7351 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol, 95472. The organization also is seeking volunteers to deliver meals to its clients in Sonoma County. Email volunteer@ceresproject.org for more information.