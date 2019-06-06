North Coast Wine Challenge best of county winners

June 6, 2019, 11:14AM
Updated 3 hours ago

BEST OF COUNTY WINNERS

Best of Lake County: Brassfield Estate Winery 2015 Eruption Proprietary Red, High Valley

Best of Mendocino County: Navarro Vineyards 2018 Riesling Cluster Select Late Harvest, Anderson Valley

Best of Napa County: Black Stallion Estate Winery 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon Limited Release, Napa Valley

Best of Sonoma County: St. Francis Winery 2016 Old Vines Zinfandel, Tres Viejos, Sonoma County

Best of Solano County: Sky Ranch 2016 Two Old Guys Red Blend, Solano County

Best of Marin County: McEvoy Ranch 2016 Montepulciano, Il Poggio, Petaluma Gap

