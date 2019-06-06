North Coast Wine and Food Festival features 90 gold-medal wines, 25 of the region’s best chefs
90 gold-medal wines. 25 of the region’s best chefs. And you’re invited.
The North Coast Wine and Food Festival is coming up next Saturday, June 8, at SOMO Village Event Center in Rohnert Park. The wines poured at the event are selected from gold medal winners of The Press Democrat’s North Coast Wine Competition. What we’re especially excited about, besides tasting all that great wine, are the top-notch chefs from some of Sonoma County’s best restaurants: Mark Stark, Tom Schmidt of John Ash and Co., Mateo Granados of Mateo’s, Niven Patel of Bollywood, Dustin Valette, Shane McAnelly of Chalkboard, Liza Hinman of Spinster Sisters, the gents of Ramen Gaijin, Scott Romano of Dry Creek Kitchen, Duskie Estes and John Stewart of Zazu and many others.
Here’s a preview of what the chefs will be serving:
Jeffry Ross, BACI Chocolatier: Assorted Chocolates
Niven Patel, Bollywood Bar & Clay Oven: Tuna Bhel
Crista Luedtke, boon eat + drink: Chili Braised Pork, Creamy Polenta and Fiesta Corn Salad
Shane McAnelly, Chalkboard: Gulf Shrimp A La Plancha, Cocktail Sauce, Kale Salsa Verde
City Garden Doughnuts & Coffee: Old Fashion Doughnut with Vermont Maple Syrup Glaze or Guittard Chocolate
Cowgirl Creamery: Assortment of Artisan Cheeses & Crackers
Scott Romano, Dry Creek Kitchen: Beet Radiatore and Romano-Palmer Coppa with Cowgirl Creamery Alfredo, Piner Farm Egg Emulsion, Mushroom Soil, Castelvetrano: Olives and Mauritson Olive Oil
Armando Navarro, El Dorado Kitchen: Coconut Tapioca with Fruit Salsa
Gerard Nebesky, Gerard’s Paella: Chorizo Paella with Marinated Fennel and Arugula
Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc.: Mushroom Salsa with Organic Tortilla Chips
Hog Island Oyster Co.: Raw Oysters with Hog Wash Mignonette
John Ash, John Ash: Exotic Mushroom Street Tacos
Tom Schmidt, John Ash & Co. at Vintners Inn: Beef and Fermented Black Bean Pot-Sticker, Chili-Tamari-Scallion Dip
Mateo Granados, Mateo’s Cocina Latina: Baby Oregon Shrimp Tacones
Niven Patel, Mercato Pasta & Produce: Fusilli with Tomato Vodka Sauce
Ted Williams, Perch + Plow: Pulled Jackfruit Barbecue Sliders with Slaw and Pickled Onions
Matthew Williams & Moishe Hahn-Schuman, Ramen Gaijin: Honnetsuki Karubi (Japanese Style Korean Short Rib)
Sift Dessert Bar: Rosé All Day French Macaron
Mark Stark, Stark Reality Restaurants: Niman Ranch Pork Belly Shawarma
Michael Degen, The Grove Café: Vegetarian Banh Mi
Darren McRonald, The Pullman Kitchen: Bacon Wrapped Dates with Chestnut Honey and Citrus Glaze
Liza Hinman, The Spinster Sisters: Monterey Bay Squid with Zucchini, Cabbage, Mint, Peanuts, and a Nuoc Cham Chili Sauce
Taylor Lane Organic Coffee: Nitro Coffee
Krisztian Karkus, Tisza Bistro: Aromatic Braised Rabbit with Spinach Gruyere Spätzle
Dustin Valette, Valette: Seared Ahi Tataki with Soy Kombu, Wakame, and Sesame Snow
Duskie Estes – VIP Access Only, Zazu kitchen + farm: Fried Liberty Duck Bologna with Pickled Cherry
Korean Chicken Wings, Corn Cobettes with Smoked Paprika Butter, Cilantro, and Redwood Hill Feta
Saturday, June 8 at SOMO Village Event Center. Tickets $50 to $135, details at northcoastwineandfood.com. This event is presented by The Press Democrat.