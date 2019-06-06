90 gold-medal wines. 25 of the region’s best chefs. And you’re invited.

North Coast Wine and Food Festival features 90 gold-medal wines, 25 of the region’s best chefs

The North Coast Wine and Food Festival is coming up next Saturday, June 8, at SOMO Village Event Center in Rohnert Park. The wines poured at the event are selected from gold medal winners of The Press Democrat’s North Coast Wine Competition. What we’re especially excited about, besides tasting all that great wine, are the top-notch chefs from some of Sonoma County’s best restaurants: Mark Stark, Tom Schmidt of John Ash and Co., Mateo Granados of Mateo’s, Niven Patel of Bollywood, Dustin Valette, Shane McAnelly of Chalkboard, Liza Hinman of Spinster Sisters, the gents of Ramen Gaijin, Scott Romano of Dry Creek Kitchen, Duskie Estes and John Stewart of Zazu and many others.

Here’s a preview of what the chefs will be serving:

Jeffry Ross, BACI Chocolatier: Assorted Chocolates

Niven Patel, Bollywood Bar & Clay Oven: Tuna Bhel

Crista Luedtke, boon eat + drink: Chili Braised Pork, Creamy Polenta and Fiesta Corn Salad

Shane McAnelly, Chalkboard: Gulf Shrimp A La Plancha, Cocktail Sauce, Kale Salsa Verde

City Garden Doughnuts & Coffee: Old Fashion Doughnut with Vermont Maple Syrup Glaze or Guittard Chocolate

Cowgirl Creamery: Assortment of Artisan Cheeses & Crackers

Scott Romano, Dry Creek Kitchen: Beet Radiatore and Romano-Palmer Coppa with Cowgirl Creamery Alfredo, Piner Farm Egg Emulsion, Mushroom Soil, Castelvetrano: Olives and Mauritson Olive Oil

Armando Navarro, El Dorado Kitchen: Coconut Tapioca with Fruit Salsa

Gerard Nebesky, Gerard’s Paella: Chorizo Paella with Marinated Fennel and Arugula

Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc.: Mushroom Salsa with Organic Tortilla Chips

Hog Island Oyster Co.: Raw Oysters with Hog Wash Mignonette

John Ash, John Ash: Exotic Mushroom Street Tacos

Tom Schmidt, John Ash & Co. at Vintners Inn: Beef and Fermented Black Bean Pot-Sticker, Chili-Tamari-Scallion Dip

Mateo Granados, Mateo’s Cocina Latina: Baby Oregon Shrimp Tacones

Niven Patel, Mercato Pasta & Produce: Fusilli with Tomato Vodka Sauce

Ted Williams, Perch + Plow: Pulled Jackfruit Barbecue Sliders with Slaw and Pickled Onions

Matthew Williams & Moishe Hahn-Schuman, Ramen Gaijin: Honnetsuki Karubi (Japanese Style Korean Short Rib)

Sift Dessert Bar: Rosé All Day French Macaron

Mark Stark, Stark Reality Restaurants: Niman Ranch Pork Belly Shawarma

Michael Degen, The Grove Café: Vegetarian Banh Mi

Darren McRonald, The Pullman Kitchen: Bacon Wrapped Dates with Chestnut Honey and Citrus Glaze

Liza Hinman, The Spinster Sisters: Monterey Bay Squid with Zucchini, Cabbage, Mint, Peanuts, and a Nuoc Cham Chili Sauce

Taylor Lane Organic Coffee: Nitro Coffee

Krisztian Karkus, Tisza Bistro: Aromatic Braised Rabbit with Spinach Gruyere Spätzle

Dustin Valette, Valette: Seared Ahi Tataki with Soy Kombu, Wakame, and Sesame Snow

Duskie Estes – VIP Access Only, Zazu kitchen + farm: Fried Liberty Duck Bologna with Pickled Cherry

Korean Chicken Wings, Corn Cobettes with Smoked Paprika Butter, Cilantro, and Redwood Hill Feta

Saturday, June 8 at SOMO Village Event Center. Tickets $50 to $135, details at northcoastwineandfood.com. This event is presented by The Press Democrat.